Imago Dei eighth-graders create tajin-pickling spice

The eighth-grade class at Imago Dei Middle School downtown had a crazy idea for their entrepreneurship class: pickle fruits and vegetables with a tajín spice blend.

“My favorite thing was citrus, which is crazy because I’ve never had pickled fruit before,” said Cameron Taylor, Imago Dei’s head of school. “It was delicious.”

The project was part of the school’s THREAD (Together for Hope, Resilience, Empowerment And Development) Project, a business development venture that the school created during COVID. Projects have included a making 16,000 masks for healthcare workers, tribal members and others in the early days of the pandemic.

The class is taught by Frank DiPietrapaul, who went through the StartUp Tucson Recipes for Success Food Accelerator program this fall to help his students take their tajin project to market.

“Frank’s job was to take what he learned in the accelerator and translate that for the kids,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the kids came up with the product and the business, THREAD Provisions, but couldn’t participate in the StartUp Tucson program because they were too young — and classes were held on school nights.