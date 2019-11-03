ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the study of nucleic acid immunotherapy platforms, today announced that Immunomic scientists will present data from its oncology programs at the following scientific and medical conferences.
“The data to be presented at the conferences will show the broad promise of Immunomics’ pipeline and the productivity of our UNITE proprietary technology platform,” said Dr. Teri Heiland, Chief Scientific Officer. “We are committed to advancing our research into the clinic for patients in the years ahead.”
Upcoming Medical & Scientific Conferences:
SITC (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer) 34th Annual Meeting
Title: Lysosomal-associated membrane protein-1-targeting of a poly-neoepitope DNA vaccine elicits potent immune responses and inhibits tumor growth
Presentation Date: Saturday, November 9th 7:00 am – 8:30 pm Eastern Time
Location: Poster Hall (Prince George AB), Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland
International Conference on Vaccines Research & Development
Title: Rapid activation of antigen-specific CD4 T cells by HER2-UNITE therapeutic vaccine suppresses tumor growth and prolongs survival
Presentation Date: Tuesday, November 19th at 10:55 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time
Location: Session-I Cancer Vaccines | Immunotherapy & Immunodominance, HALL-A, Crowne Plaza Boston, Newton, Boston
2019 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting
Title: CMV-Based Plasmid DNA Vaccine for GBM Using the UNITE Platform
Presentation Date: Friday November 22, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Concurrent Session 2C: Drug Discovery/Drug Resistance and Experimental Therapeutics (2C), JW Marriott Desert Ridge, Phoenix, Arizona
About UNITE
ITI’s investigational UNITE platform, or UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression, works by fusing pathogenic antigens with the Lysosomal Associated Membrane Protein, an endogenous protein in humans, for immune processing. In this way, ITI’s vaccines (DNA or RNA) have the potential to utilize the body’s natural biochemistry to develop a broad immune response including antibody production, cytokine release and critical immunological memory. This approach could put UNITE technology at the crossroads of immunotherapies in a number of illnesses, including cancer, allergy and infectious diseases. UNITE is currently being employed in Phase II clinical trials as a cancer immunotherapy. ITI is also collaborating with academic centers and biotechnology companies to study the use of UNITE in cancer types of high mortality, including cases where there are limited treatment options like glioblastoma and acute myeloid leukemia. ITI believes that these early clinical studies may provide a proof of concept for UNITE therapy in cancer, and if successful, set the stage for future studies, including combinations in these tumor types and others. Preclinical data is currently being developed to explore whether LAMP nucleic acid constructs may amplify and activate the immune response in highly immunogenic tumor types and be used to create immune responses to tumor types that otherwise do not provoke an immune response.
About Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.
Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) is a privately-held, clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of vaccines through its proprietary technology platform, UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression (UNITE), which is designed to utilize the body’s natural biochemistry to develop vaccines that generate broad immune responses. ITI’s UNITE platform could potentially have broad therapeutic applications in oncology, including viral antigens, cancer antigens, neoantigens and antigen-derived antibodies as biologics and ITI has built a large pipeline from UNITE with six oncology programs and two allergy programs. ITI has entered into a significant allergy partnership with Astellas Pharma and has formed several academic collaborations with leading Immuno-oncology researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Institute, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, and Duke University. ITI maintains its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.immunomix.com.
