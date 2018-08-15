SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#amazinglashes--Inc. magazine today ranked Amazing Lash Studio on its annual Inc.

500, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private

companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most

important segment of the economy—America’s independent-minded

entrepreneurs. Companies such as Microsoft, Zappos, GoDaddy, Oracle, and

hundreds of other powerhouses gained early exposure as members of the

elite Inc. 500.

"Being named to the Inc. 500 is an honor and a tribute to the Amazing

Lash Studio concept, vision and business model," said Heather Elrod,

President and COO. "Our rapid expansion from a single studio just eight

years ago to nearly 200 franchised studios providing women the

affordable gift of beauty every day is truly amazing! I am

tremendously proud of our collective accomplishment as franchise

partners, studio teams, and corporate associates to create this beauty

category and make Amazing Lash Studio another great American success

story."

Amazing Lash Studio provides semi-permanent eyelash extensions at retail

studios across the country in convenient locations that offer extended

hours and feature private lash application suites. Amazing Lash Studio

has a patented application process that enables their highly trained

staff of licensed aestheticians and cosmetologists to complete the

service in a fraction of the time required at traditional outlets.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 by Edward and Jessica Le, with a

vision to be the leading provider of affordable eyelash extensions.

Amazing Lash Studios are retail salons that apply semi-permanent eyelash

extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own

lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept

began franchising in 2013 and to date has 198 open studios in 33 states

and 714 Regional Developer Units awarded.

For additional information go to amazinglashstudio.com.

Contacts

CH Media

Barbara Carrera Holland, 602-810-1924

chmedia@cox.net

