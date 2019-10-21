WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 8:35 am (MST) / 10:35 am (EST) in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.incyte.com under For Investors, Events and Presentations and will be available for replay for 30 days. Investors interested in listening to the live webcast should log on before the start time in order to download any software required.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit the Company's web site at www.incyte.com.
