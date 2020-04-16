Inform Diagnostics Mobilizes Molecular Pathology Team into COVID-19 Testing Laboratory

IRVING, Texas & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#covid19--Inform Diagnostics, a leading national pathology services provider, has launched COVID-19 testing. The Dallas-based company will perform the COVID-19 testing at its molecular laboratory in Phoenix.
Inform Diagnostics uses the ABI 7500 and QuantStudio™ real-time PCR systems to perform the Qualitative SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under the Food and Drug Administration’s “Emergency Use Authorization” (EUA) authority. The assay detects nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 virus via a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab. The sensitivity and specificity of the assay for detection of the virus is 100%.
COVID-19 testing at Inform Diagnostics must be ordered by a healthcare provider. Patients may not request testing directly.
“Inform Diagnostics mobilized quickly to assist in meeting our nation’s critical testing needs,” said Darryl Goss, CEO of Inform Diagnostics. “We are proud to utilize our existing molecular testing facility in Phoenix as a COVID-19 testing lab and to have developed an assay that supplements the national shortage.” Goss and other leaders at Inform Diagnostics represent the company on committees of the American Clinical Laboratory Association to advance the work of the ACLA.
About Inform Diagnostics
Inform Diagnostics helps clinicians capture value and sustainability by providing their patients with trusted, high-quality, subspecialty pathology services. With unparalleled quality and experience, Inform Diagnostics provides subspecialty pathologist-to-physician interaction with timely, definitive patient diagnoses in gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, hematopathology, neuropathology, breast pathology and genitourinary pathology. Inform Diagnostics is profoundly impacting patient care, one diagnosis at a time, by practicing medicine at the intersection of quality, service and solutions. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with additional state-of-the-art laboratories in Boston, New York and Phoenix.
QuantStudio™ is a trademark of ThermoFisher Scientific.
