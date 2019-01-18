The Council Bolsters its Board’s Cloud Communications and Digital
Marketing Expertise as it Kicks off the New Year
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arizona
Technology Council today announced it has appointed Kerri
Zunkowski, vice president of People Operations, Infusionsoft, and Ken
McMahon, senior vice president of Client Operations, Vonage, to its
board of directors. The two technology executives were elected
unanimously to serve three-year terms at the Council’s quarterly board
meeting held on January 17.
“Kerri and Ken bring expertise, talent and energy to the table, and
we’re fortunate to have them join our board,” said Steven G. Zylstra,
the Council’s president and CEO. “Their mix of startup and corporate
technology experience will prove critical to supporting the continued
growth in many areas of innovation here in the Valley.”
The board of directors serves an advisory and fiduciary role by
representing the interests of the state’s technology industries in the
Council's strategic planning and ongoing operations. The current board
includes 37 members representing a diverse set of organizations.
Zunkowski and McMahon provide a unique perspective on the industry, as
well as strong backgrounds in a wide variety of technology and business
roles. Their respective bios are:
Kerri Zunkowski, vice president of People Operations, Infusionsoft
Zunkowski is a human resources professional who is grounded in company
strategy to deliver high performance and effectiveness. Her dual career
path has provided her with relevant experience in human resources,
finance and accounting. As vice president, Zunkowski serves on
Infusionsoft’s executive team.
Zunkowski plays a key role in driving organizational effectiveness
critical to Infusionsoft’s continued growth. She is helping to
accelerate the company’s transformation through leadership development
to build a world-class culture of engagement, agility and innovation.
Her areas of responsibility include organizational strategy,
recruitment, total rewards (compensation, benefits, financial wellness
and well-being), internal communication and employee engagement.
Zunkowski seeks opportunities to work on projects that create diverse
and inclusive workplaces. She currently is the executive sponsor for
Infusionsoft’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
Zunkowski has more than 20 years of experience in human resources, which
includes experience ranging from financial controller to vice president
of operations. She has a B.S. in business administration with a
concentration in finance from Humboldt State University. She holds an
SPHR certification from SHRM and is a licensed insurance broker in Utah.
Ken McMahon, senior vice president of Client Operations, Vonage
McMahon joined Vonage in February 2018 as the senior vice president of
Client Operations and is responsible for all aspects of the customer
experience for Vonage, including service delivery, account management
and customer care worldwide. He also leads international operations and
expansion for the company's unified communications business.
McMahon has 20 years of experience leading various aspects of the
end-to-end customer experience including service delivery, customer
care, national operations and sales. He joined Vonage from CenturyLink.
During his seven-year tenure at CenturyLink, McMahon held a number of
senior leadership roles with P&L responsibilities and led large
organizations encompassing sales, field operations and capital
investment, among others. Most recently, he served as vice president of
Enterprise Sales. Prior to CenturyLink, McMahon served as director of
Sales Support at EMBARQ, which was the largest independent local
exchange carrier in the United States before it was acquired by
CenturyLink in 2009. Before EMBARQ, he held several roles managing
customer care, support services and business transformation for Sprint.
Companies represented on the Arizona Technology Council board of
directors include:
AccountabilIT, Alerion Capital Group, Alliance Bank of Arizona, American
Express, APS, Aspect, ASU-Office of Knowledge & Enterprise Development,
Avnet, Ballard Spahr, BeyondTrust, CISCO, Cox Communications, EY,
Fredenberg Beams, Honeywell Aerospace, IBM, Indecomm Global Services,
Infusionsoft, Insight Enterprises, Intel, JVP Strategic Consulting,
LaneTerralever, MDSL, MSS Technologies, PADT, PayPal, Phoenix Business
Journal, Quarles & Brady, Raytheon Missile Systems, Solugenix, Symantec,
TGen, The University of Arizona - Office for Research, Discovery and
Innovation, Uber Technologies, University of Advancing Technology,
Vonage Business Solutions Group and Wells Fargo Bank.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association
for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse
professional business community, Council members work towards furthering
the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,
legislation and social action. The Arizona Technology Council offers
numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring
together visionaries, leaders and employees to make an impact on the
technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s
culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in
Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona
Technology Council, please visit http://www.aztechcouncil.org.
