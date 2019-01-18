The Council Bolsters its Board’s Cloud Communications and Digital

Marketing Expertise as it Kicks off the New Year

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arizona

Technology Council today announced it has appointed Kerri

Zunkowski, vice president of People Operations, Infusionsoft, and Ken

McMahon, senior vice president of Client Operations, Vonage, to its

board of directors. The two technology executives were elected

unanimously to serve three-year terms at the Council’s quarterly board

meeting held on January 17.

“Kerri and Ken bring expertise, talent and energy to the table, and

we’re fortunate to have them join our board,” said Steven G. Zylstra,

the Council’s president and CEO. “Their mix of startup and corporate

technology experience will prove critical to supporting the continued

growth in many areas of innovation here in the Valley.”

The board of directors serves an advisory and fiduciary role by

representing the interests of the state’s technology industries in the

Council's strategic planning and ongoing operations. The current board

includes 37 members representing a diverse set of organizations.

Zunkowski and McMahon provide a unique perspective on the industry, as

well as strong backgrounds in a wide variety of technology and business

roles. Their respective bios are:

Kerri Zunkowski, vice president of People Operations, Infusionsoft

Zunkowski is a human resources professional who is grounded in company

strategy to deliver high performance and effectiveness. Her dual career

path has provided her with relevant experience in human resources,

finance and accounting. As vice president, Zunkowski serves on

Infusionsoft’s executive team.

Zunkowski plays a key role in driving organizational effectiveness

critical to Infusionsoft’s continued growth. She is helping to

accelerate the company’s transformation through leadership development

to build a world-class culture of engagement, agility and innovation.

Her areas of responsibility include organizational strategy,

recruitment, total rewards (compensation, benefits, financial wellness

and well-being), internal communication and employee engagement.

Zunkowski seeks opportunities to work on projects that create diverse

and inclusive workplaces. She currently is the executive sponsor for

Infusionsoft’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Zunkowski has more than 20 years of experience in human resources, which

includes experience ranging from financial controller to vice president

of operations. She has a B.S. in business administration with a

concentration in finance from Humboldt State University. She holds an

SPHR certification from SHRM and is a licensed insurance broker in Utah.

Ken McMahon, senior vice president of Client Operations, Vonage

McMahon joined Vonage in February 2018 as the senior vice president of

Client Operations and is responsible for all aspects of the customer

experience for Vonage, including service delivery, account management

and customer care worldwide. He also leads international operations and

expansion for the company's unified communications business.

McMahon has 20 years of experience leading various aspects of the

end-to-end customer experience including service delivery, customer

care, national operations and sales. He joined Vonage from CenturyLink.

During his seven-year tenure at CenturyLink, McMahon held a number of

senior leadership roles with P&L responsibilities and led large

organizations encompassing sales, field operations and capital

investment, among others. Most recently, he served as vice president of

Enterprise Sales. Prior to CenturyLink, McMahon served as director of

Sales Support at EMBARQ, which was the largest independent local

exchange carrier in the United States before it was acquired by

CenturyLink in 2009. Before EMBARQ, he held several roles managing

customer care, support services and business transformation for Sprint.

Companies represented on the Arizona Technology Council board of

directors include:

AccountabilIT, Alerion Capital Group, Alliance Bank of Arizona, American

Express, APS, Aspect, ASU-Office of Knowledge & Enterprise Development,

Avnet, Ballard Spahr, BeyondTrust, CISCO, Cox Communications, EY,

Fredenberg Beams, Honeywell Aerospace, IBM, Indecomm Global Services,

Infusionsoft, Insight Enterprises, Intel, JVP Strategic Consulting,

LaneTerralever, MDSL, MSS Technologies, PADT, PayPal, Phoenix Business

Journal, Quarles & Brady, Raytheon Missile Systems, Solugenix, Symantec,

TGen, The University of Arizona - Office for Research, Discovery and

Innovation, Uber Technologies, University of Advancing Technology,

Vonage Business Solutions Group and Wells Fargo Bank.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association

for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse

professional business community, Council members work towards furthering

the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,

legislation and social action. The Arizona Technology Council offers

numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring

together visionaries, leaders and employees to make an impact on the

technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s

culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in

Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona

Technology Council, please visit http://www.aztechcouncil.org.

Contacts

Media contact:

Alec Robertson

TechTHiNQ

alec.robertson@techthinq.com

(585)

281-6399

Organization contact:

Steven G. Zylstra

Arizona

Technology Council

szylstra@aztechcouncil.org

(602)

422-9447

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles