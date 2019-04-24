Emerson Elementary in Phoenix serves K-8 students eligible for
special education services
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro is proud to partner with the Johnson Family's Mission 31
Foundation, founded by Arizona Cardinals Running Back David Johnson and
his wife, Meghan, to expand the David's Locker program into Title I
schools. Emerson Elementary School in Phoenix received the first of
these Lockers at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.
Each David’s Locker provides access to electronics and tech tools that
offer a portal for communication, educational resources. The Locker for
Emerson included iPads and headphones donated through Ingram Micro’s
ongoing partnership with the Mission 31 Foundation.
David’s Lockers are the signature community outreach program of the
Johnson Family’s Mission 31 Foundation. Beginning in October 2017, the
Foundation initially focused on providing opportunities, support and
resources to children undergoing treatment for serious and
life-threatening illnesses and their families. The first David’s Locker
was deployed on an isolation floor at Phoenix Children’s Hospital in
April 2018, followed in September by a second Locker for Cardon
Children’s Medical Center in Mesa.
“Ingram Micro and I were initially inspired to get involved with the
Mission 31 Foundation because of the clear need for support services for
children facing long hospital stays or undergoing difficult treatments,”
said Todd Zegers, vice president, ITAD, Commerce & Lifecycle Services.
“Providing technology to Title I schools is a natural expansion of the
program, and we were proud to donate both iPads and V7 headphones for
the David’s Locker at Emerson Elementary, which serves students
struggling with physical or mental handicaps. We’re committed to ongoing
donations of electronics and financial resources to expand Mission 31
Foundation services throughout the Phoenix area.”
About the Johnson Family’s Mission 31 Foundation
Founded in October 2017, The Johnson Family’s Mission 31 Foundation is
the personal charity of Arizona Cardinals Running Back, David Johnson,
and his wife, Meghan. The mission of The Johnson Family’s Mission 31
Foundation is to provide opportunities, support and resources to
seriously ill children and their families by offering daily support and
life changing experiences.
About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services
Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain
solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment
to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing,
distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce,
technology and mobility markets.
We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global
2000 enterprises, and are dedicated to facilitating their success
through our global warehousing network, world-class technology,
strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics,
mobility and ITAD industries. Learn more about Ingram Micro ITAD
services at www.ingrammicroservices.com/itad/.
About Ingram Micro Inc.
Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It
delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services
to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions,
mobility, cloud and supply chain solutions enables its business partners
to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve.
Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability
that come from decades of proven relationships all set Ingram Micro
apart and ahead. Find more at www.ingrammicro.com
