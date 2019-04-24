Emerson Elementary in Phoenix serves K-8 students eligible for

special education services

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro is proud to partner with the Johnson Family's Mission 31

Foundation, founded by Arizona Cardinals Running Back David Johnson and

his wife, Meghan, to expand the David's Locker program into Title I

schools. Emerson Elementary School in Phoenix received the first of

these Lockers at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

Each David’s Locker provides access to electronics and tech tools that

offer a portal for communication, educational resources. The Locker for

Emerson included iPads and headphones donated through Ingram Micro’s

ongoing partnership with the Mission 31 Foundation.

David’s Lockers are the signature community outreach program of the

Johnson Family’s Mission 31 Foundation. Beginning in October 2017, the

Foundation initially focused on providing opportunities, support and

resources to children undergoing treatment for serious and

life-threatening illnesses and their families. The first David’s Locker

was deployed on an isolation floor at Phoenix Children’s Hospital in

April 2018, followed in September by a second Locker for Cardon

Children’s Medical Center in Mesa.

“Ingram Micro and I were initially inspired to get involved with the

Mission 31 Foundation because of the clear need for support services for

children facing long hospital stays or undergoing difficult treatments,”

said Todd Zegers, vice president, ITAD, Commerce & Lifecycle Services.

“Providing technology to Title I schools is a natural expansion of the

program, and we were proud to donate both iPads and V7 headphones for

the David’s Locker at Emerson Elementary, which serves students

struggling with physical or mental handicaps. We’re committed to ongoing

donations of electronics and financial resources to expand Mission 31

Foundation services throughout the Phoenix area.”

About the Johnson Family’s Mission 31 Foundation

Founded in October 2017, The Johnson Family’s Mission 31 Foundation is

the personal charity of Arizona Cardinals Running Back, David Johnson,

and his wife, Meghan. The mission of The Johnson Family’s Mission 31

Foundation is to provide opportunities, support and resources to

seriously ill children and their families by offering daily support and

life changing experiences.

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain

solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment

to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing,

distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce,

technology and mobility markets.

We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global

2000 enterprises, and are dedicated to facilitating their success

through our global warehousing network, world-class technology,

strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics,

mobility and ITAD industries. Learn more about Ingram Micro ITAD

services at www.ingrammicroservices.com/itad/.

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It

delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services

to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions,

mobility, cloud and supply chain solutions enables its business partners

to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve.

Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability

that come from decades of proven relationships all set Ingram Micro

apart and ahead. Find more at www.ingrammicro.com

Contacts

Press Contact:

Mary Couse

Ingram Micro ITAD

Commerce

& Lifecycle Services

415.699.1414

mary.couse@ingrammicro.com

