IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro is a proud sponsor of the 3rd Annual Super
Charlie Scramble golf tournament in Chandler, Arizona. Scheduled for
January 25, 2019 at the Lone Tree Golf Club, this annual fundraising
event supports the Phoenix Children’s Hospital, with a specific focus on
children battling cancer and their families.
The Scramble was first launched in January 2017 to raise funds after
Charlie - the son of one of Ingram Micro’s Chandler-based associates -
was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The disease was spotted early,
and after five months of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Charlie
was declared cancer free in April that same year.
Organizing the Scramble to help focus on pediatric cancer awareness and
treatment energized members of Ingram Micro’s Chandler team to expand
beyond Charlie’s bout with the disease and continue to work to make a
difference in the lives of other children and their families. Last year
the Scramble raised over $11,000 for the Family Assistance Program at
Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The group hopes to exceed that amount in
2019.
Ingram Micro’s Commerce & Lifecycle Services business is helping make
that goal a success by matching up to $1,500 in donations, as well as
providing golf hats as a giveaway for participants.
100% of the proceeds from tournament participation, donations, and
raffle proceeds will go to help local families with children undergoing
cancer treatment at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Want to get involved? Please visit
this link to sign up.
