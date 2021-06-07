Initial Capacity Allocation Process Begins for Interregional TransWest Express Transmission Project

“The TWE Project is essentially shovel-ready critical infrastructure that will materially advance national energy and economic interests,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of TransWest. “This 500 kV electricity transmission investment will help modernize the Western power grid and make it more resilient, reliable and ready to facilitate the renewable energy that is needed to achieve federal, state and municipal goals.”

TransWest plans to build the HVDC system to provide 3,000 MW of transmission capacity, and the terminals in Wyoming and Utah will be constructed in two stages of 1,500 MW each to align with market demand. The first construction stage will take about three years, with commencement to be determined after the BLM Notice to Proceed is issued. The HVAC system constructed from Utah to Nevada is planned to provide 1,500 MW of transmission capacity.