The company is the first in the industry to receive clearances for

the Advisor and the DECANAV, and the only reprocessor to offer mapping

and diagnostic ultrasound catheters from all the major Electrophysiology

device manufacturers.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative

Health, a national leader in medical device reprocessing for the

cardiology sector, announced it has received FDA clearances to reprocess

the Advisor FL Circular Mapping Catheter, Medtronic’s Torqr and

Marinr, and Biosense Webster’s DECANAV. Three of these

clearances were received within the last month alone.

Innovative Health has already achieved a similar level of dominance

within the ultrasound catheter reprocessing market. It remains the only

reprocessor to gain FDA clearances for the ViewFlex Xtra by St. Jude,

and the only to offer all models of the SOUNDSTAR® and ACUNAV®

by Biosense Webster. The company’s commitment to research and

development allowed it to achieve 23 FDA clearances in only two years.

This commitment has paid off for Innovative Health’s hospital customers,

many of whom save hundreds of thousands of dollars per year by

reprocessing these devices. Innovative Health partners with hospitals to

collect these catheters, then applies a rigorous, proprietary process to

clean, test and sterilize them for re-use. These processes face heavy

scrutiny by the FDA, which must issue a clearance before any device can

be reprocessed.

“Now that we’ve received the clearance to begin reprocessing DECANAV,

Advisor, Torqr and Marinr, Innovative Health is clearly poised to

dominate the reprocessing industry across all types of catheters,”

according to Rick Ferreira, CEO of Innovative Health. “Our focus on

increasing savings for EP labs is working and has cemented our position

as the leading innovator in the reprocessing industry.”

“The third-party trademarks used herein are for device identification

and are trademarks of their respective owners.”

About Innovative Health

Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company

that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals’

cardiology and electrophysiology programs.

