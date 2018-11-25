The company is the first in the industry to receive clearances for
the Advisor and the DECANAV, and the only reprocessor to offer mapping
and diagnostic ultrasound catheters from all the major Electrophysiology
device manufacturers.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative
Health, a national leader in medical device reprocessing for the
cardiology sector, announced it has received FDA clearances to reprocess
the Advisor FL Circular Mapping Catheter, Medtronic’s Torqr™ and
Marinr™, and Biosense Webster’s DECANAV. Three of these
clearances were received within the last month alone.
Innovative Health has already achieved a similar level of dominance
within the ultrasound catheter reprocessing market. It remains the only
reprocessor to gain FDA clearances for the ViewFlex Xtra by St. Jude,
and the only to offer all models of the SOUNDSTAR® and ACUNAV®
by Biosense Webster. The company’s commitment to research and
development allowed it to achieve 23 FDA clearances in only two years.
This commitment has paid off for Innovative Health’s hospital customers,
many of whom save hundreds of thousands of dollars per year by
reprocessing these devices. Innovative Health partners with hospitals to
collect these catheters, then applies a rigorous, proprietary process to
clean, test and sterilize them for re-use. These processes face heavy
scrutiny by the FDA, which must issue a clearance before any device can
be reprocessed.
“Now that we’ve received the clearance to begin reprocessing DECANAV,
Advisor, Torqr and Marinr, Innovative Health is clearly poised to
dominate the reprocessing industry across all types of catheters,”
according to Rick Ferreira, CEO of Innovative Health. “Our focus on
increasing savings for EP labs is working and has cemented our position
as the leading innovator in the reprocessing industry.”
“The third-party trademarks used herein are for device identification
and are trademarks of their respective owners.”
About Innovative Health
Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company
that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals’
cardiology and electrophysiology programs.
