Sandra Watson, president and CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority, Wins

Prestigious Chairman’s Award

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arizona

Technology Council, in conjunction with the Arizona

Commerce Authority, today announced the winners of the 2018

Governor’s Celebration of Innovation (GCOI) Awards. Leaders and

innovators in Arizona’s booming technology community were celebrated at

a prestigious gala attended by the top companies and influencers in the

state.

“As our economy continues to boom, innovation becomes more important

than ever,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona

Technology Council. “It is essential that we celebrate the creative

spirit of Arizona by recognizing and honoring the state’s technology

leaders and up-and-comers. We congratulate all the winners and extend

our thanks for their part in advancing Arizona as a top-tier technology

state.”

The winners in their respective categories are:

Company Award Winners



  • Innovator of the Year – Start-Up Company: BlackBar
    Engineering    , Tucson, AZ


  • Innovator of the Year – Small Company: CampusLogic,
    Chandler, AZ


  • Innovator of the Year – Large Company: Benchmark,
    Phoenix, AZ


  • Innovator of the Year – Academia: Dr.
    Laurence Hurley    , The University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

Chairman’s Award

Selected at the discretion of the Arizona Technology Council’s

leadership, the Chairman’s Award was presented to Sandra

Watson, president and CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority. Watson brings

more than 20 years of economic development leadership experience to

Arizona. She and her teams have successfully attracted to Arizona more

than 750 companies that have committed to invest nearly $10 billion in

capital and create more than 125,000 jobs. Watson is a collaborative

leader who excels in strategic thinking and relationship building. She

worked tirelessly to implement the new vision for the Arizona Commerce

Authority, providing invaluable leadership and stability during its

transition from the Department of Commerce into one of the nation’s

first public-private partnerships focused on economic development.

Previously announced winners that were also honored at the event include:

Individual/Company Award Winners



  • AccountabilIT Lifetime Achievement Award: Jim Armstrong, managing
    partner, Canal
    Partners


  • Ed Denison Business Leader of the Year: Heidi Jannenga, WebPT,
    Phoenix, AZ


  • Judges Award: Al Maag, MaagCommPlus

Previously announced “Future Innovators” and “Teacher of the Year” award

winners can be found here.

Previously announced Tech Champions Legislators can be found here.

“The companies and individuals honored tonight represent some of the

best and brightest minds in Arizona, and we are fortunate to have them

in our state," said Sandra Watson. “Their accomplishments demonstrate

why Arizona is consistently recognized as a top market for quality of

talent and leadership in innovation. Congratulations to each of the 2018

awardees!"

Winners and finalists were evaluated and chosen by a selection committee

of experts independent of the Council that included:



  • Islamshah Amlani, Honeywell Aerospace


  • James Goulka, Arizona Tech Investors


  • Dave Higgins, Benchmark Electronics


  • Doug Hockstad, Tech Launch Arizona


  • Eric Miller, PADT


  • Mary O'Reilly, Ph.D., Flinn Foundation


  • Chuck Vermillion, AccountabilIT

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association

for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse

professional business community, Council members work towards furthering

the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,

legislation and social action. The Arizona Technology Council offers

numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring

together leaders, managers, employees and visionaries to make an impact

on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the

Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming

technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the

Arizona Technology Council, please visit http://www.aztechcouncil.org.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic

development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and

strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to

advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract

out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with

existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and

help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries.

For more information, please visit azcommerce.com

and follow the ACA on Twitter at @azcommerce.

