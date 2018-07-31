Online Public School to Offer Three Career Pathways When School
Begins on August 7
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight
Academy of Arizona (ISAZ), an accredited online public school, will
begin the 2018-19 school year on August 7. ISAZ provides students in
grades 7-12 throughout the state with the opportunity to get back on
track academically in the distraction-free environment of their own home.
Combining innovative technology with an engaging curriculum led by
state-certified teachers, ISAZ provides each student with a personalized
learning experience.
ISAZ will introduce the Destinations
Career Program in 2018-19 to give high school students exposure to
relevant technical and specialty trade skills, allowing them to explore
potential future occupations in in-demand career fields. ISAZ will offer
career technical education (CTE) courses in three pathways: Business
Management and Administration, Finance, and Health Science.
Students in the Destinations Career Program prepare to earn technical
credentials and have the opportunity to gain workplace skills while
still in high school. Students learn career readiness skills such as
interview preparation and resume writing to prepare them for success in
the workplace and in college.
“Technology is constantly changing the workplace, and schools must
evolve if they are going to prepare students to succeed in the world
today,” said Dr. Kelly Van Sande, head of school at Insight Academy of
Arizona. “We look forward to providing our students with career training
that will equip them with job-ready skills they can put to immediate use
after high school.”
“Great jobs are left open in Arizona and across the United States
because our people don’t have the skills needed to fill them,” said
Arizona State Senator Warren Petersen. “I am excited that the
Destinations Career Program at Insight Academy of Arizona will provide a
quality education to Arizona students and equip them with the necessary
skills to succeed in the workforce.”
ISAZ offers families and students an alternative to traditional
brick-and-mortar education. Students attending ISAZ come from diverse
backgrounds, many of them struggling in a traditional classroom before
finding ISAZ.
The school’s comprehensive education approach focuses on providing
struggling students with the academic, social and emotional support
needed to succeed in school and beyond. Using a combination of web-based
lessons, live online learning sessions and support from dedicated
teachers and counselors, ISAZ creates a unique education experience for
each student that helps to ensure their success after high school.
In addition, special programs like the Social and Emotional Learning
Program and the family support team help students succeed both
academically and personally.
The online learning environment allows students to work at their own
pace, giving them time to progress faster in subjects at which they
excel, while spending more time on subjects and lessons where they need
help. ISAZ’s state-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live,
interactive online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact
with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and
online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and
students to support academic success and ensure families feel supported.
ISAZ also offers unique blended learning programs, combining online
courses with in-person instruction and support. There are three blended
learning centers located in the Phoenix Metro area, as well as one each
in Kingman and Tucson. Each center features on-site instruction, student
enrichment and socialization opportunities.
ISAZ is still accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested families
are encouraged to attend online or in-person information sessions hosted
by the school. To learn more, visit http://az.insightschools.net
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About Insight Academy of Arizona
Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an accredited, full-time online
public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As part of
the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free, giving parents
and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc.
(NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary
curriculum and online education programs. For more information about
ISAZ, visit http://az.insightschools.net.
