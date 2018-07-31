Online Public School to Offer Three Career Pathways When School

Begins on August 7

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight

Academy of Arizona (ISAZ), an accredited online public school, will

begin the 2018-19 school year on August 7. ISAZ provides students in

grades 7-12 throughout the state with the opportunity to get back on

track academically in the distraction-free environment of their own home.

Combining innovative technology with an engaging curriculum led by

state-certified teachers, ISAZ provides each student with a personalized

learning experience.

ISAZ will introduce the Destinations

Career Program in 2018-19 to give high school students exposure to

relevant technical and specialty trade skills, allowing them to explore

potential future occupations in in-demand career fields. ISAZ will offer

career technical education (CTE) courses in three pathways: Business

Management and Administration, Finance, and Health Science.

Students in the Destinations Career Program prepare to earn technical

credentials and have the opportunity to gain workplace skills while

still in high school. Students learn career readiness skills such as

interview preparation and resume writing to prepare them for success in

the workplace and in college.

“Technology is constantly changing the workplace, and schools must

evolve if they are going to prepare students to succeed in the world

today,” said Dr. Kelly Van Sande, head of school at Insight Academy of

Arizona. “We look forward to providing our students with career training

that will equip them with job-ready skills they can put to immediate use

after high school.”

“Great jobs are left open in Arizona and across the United States

because our people don’t have the skills needed to fill them,” said

Arizona State Senator Warren Petersen. “I am excited that the

Destinations Career Program at Insight Academy of Arizona will provide a

quality education to Arizona students and equip them with the necessary

skills to succeed in the workforce.”

ISAZ offers families and students an alternative to traditional

brick-and-mortar education. Students attending ISAZ come from diverse

backgrounds, many of them struggling in a traditional classroom before

finding ISAZ.

The school’s comprehensive education approach focuses on providing

struggling students with the academic, social and emotional support

needed to succeed in school and beyond. Using a combination of web-based

lessons, live online learning sessions and support from dedicated

teachers and counselors, ISAZ creates a unique education experience for

each student that helps to ensure their success after high school.

In addition, special programs like the Social and Emotional Learning

Program and the family support team help students succeed both

academically and personally.

The online learning environment allows students to work at their own

pace, giving them time to progress faster in subjects at which they

excel, while spending more time on subjects and lessons where they need

help. ISAZ’s state-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live,

interactive online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact

with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and

online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and

students to support academic success and ensure families feel supported.

ISAZ also offers unique blended learning programs, combining online

courses with in-person instruction and support. There are three blended

learning centers located in the Phoenix Metro area, as well as one each

in Kingman and Tucson. Each center features on-site instruction, student

enrichment and socialization opportunities.

ISAZ is still accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested families

are encouraged to attend online or in-person information sessions hosted

by the school. To learn more, visit http://az.insightschools.net

or download the K12

enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight Academy of Arizona

Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an accredited, full-time online

public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As part of

the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free, giving parents

and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc.

(NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary

curriculum and online education programs. For more information about

ISAZ, visit http://az.insightschools.net.

Contacts

K12 Inc.

Jessica Schuler, 571-405-2211

jschuler@k12.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles