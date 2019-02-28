PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onlinelearning?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#onlinelearninglt;/agt;--Insight
Academy of Arizona (ISAZ), an accredited online public school
available tuition-free to students in grades 7-12, is now accepting
enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. ISAZ provides
students throughout the state with the opportunity to get back on track
with their education, and plan for college and future careers.
Built on the understanding that many students face unique challenges,
ISAZ provides students with the academic, emotional and social supports
needed to succeed in high school and beyond. ISAZ combines online
instruction and the support of experienced teachers to provide a
personalized learning experience for students of every ability level and
at an appropriate pace for their learning style.
ISAZ’s Destinations
Career Program gives high school students exposure to relevant
technical and specialty trade skills, allowing them to explore future
opportunities in in-demand career fields. ISAZ offers courses in
business management and administration, finance, and health science.
“We are excited to grow our online career readiness programs for the
2019-2020 school year,” said Head of School Kelly Van Sande. “The rich
course content opens up a new world of opportunity for our students, and
we are proud to be a key partner in their academic and future success.”
Students in the Destinations Career Program prepare to earn technical
credentials and have the opportunity to gain workplace skills while
still in high school. Students learn career readiness skills such as
interview preparation and resume writing to prepare them for success in
the workplace and in higher education.
ISAZ’s online learning environment allows students to work at their own
pace, giving them time to progress faster in subjects at which they
excel, while spending more time on subjects and lessons where they need
help. ISAZ’s state-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live,
interactive online classes. In addition, teachers interact with students
and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online
discussions, building close partnerships to ensure families feel
supported and students feel appropriately challenged.
ISAZ also offers unique blended
learning programs, combining online courses with in-person
instruction and support. There are three blended learning centers
located in the Phoenix Metro area, as well as one in each Kingman and
Tucson. Each center features on-site instruction, student enrichment and
socialization opportunities.
Enrollment is now open for the 2019-2020 school year. Families are
encouraged to attend online or in-person information sessions hosted by
the school. To learn more, visit az.insightschools.net, follow
on Facebook, or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About Insight Academy of Arizona
Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancEd-accredited, full-time
online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As
part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and gives
parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12
Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary
curriculum and online education programs. For more information about
ISAZ, visit az.insightschools.net.
Contacts
Emily Riordan
Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications
K12, Inc.
703-483-7328