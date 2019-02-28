PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onlinelearning?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#onlinelearninglt;/agt;--Insight

Academy of Arizona (ISAZ), an accredited online public school

available tuition-free to students in grades 7-12, is now accepting

enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. ISAZ provides

students throughout the state with the opportunity to get back on track

with their education, and plan for college and future careers.

Built on the understanding that many students face unique challenges,

ISAZ provides students with the academic, emotional and social supports

needed to succeed in high school and beyond. ISAZ combines online

instruction and the support of experienced teachers to provide a

personalized learning experience for students of every ability level and

at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ISAZ’s Destinations

Career Program gives high school students exposure to relevant

technical and specialty trade skills, allowing them to explore future

opportunities in in-demand career fields. ISAZ offers courses in

business management and administration, finance, and health science.

“We are excited to grow our online career readiness programs for the

2019-2020 school year,” said Head of School Kelly Van Sande. “The rich

course content opens up a new world of opportunity for our students, and

we are proud to be a key partner in their academic and future success.”

Students in the Destinations Career Program prepare to earn technical

credentials and have the opportunity to gain workplace skills while

still in high school. Students learn career readiness skills such as

interview preparation and resume writing to prepare them for success in

the workplace and in higher education.

ISAZ’s online learning environment allows students to work at their own

pace, giving them time to progress faster in subjects at which they

excel, while spending more time on subjects and lessons where they need

help. ISAZ’s state-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live,

interactive online classes. In addition, teachers interact with students

and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online

discussions, building close partnerships to ensure families feel

supported and students feel appropriately challenged.

ISAZ also offers unique blended

learning programs, combining online courses with in-person

instruction and support. There are three blended learning centers

located in the Phoenix Metro area, as well as one in each Kingman and

Tucson. Each center features on-site instruction, student enrichment and

socialization opportunities.

Enrollment is now open for the 2019-2020 school year. Families are

encouraged to attend online or in-person information sessions hosted by

the school. To learn more, visit az.insightschools.net, follow

ISAZ

on Facebook, or download the K12

enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight Academy of Arizona

Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancEd-accredited, full-time

online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As

part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and gives

parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12

Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary

curriculum and online education programs. For more information about

ISAZ, visit az.insightschools.net.

Contacts

Emily Riordan

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

K12, Inc.

eriordan@k12.com

703-483-7328

