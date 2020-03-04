Insight Academy of Arizona Ready to Help Families Enroll for the 2020-2021 School Year

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ), an online public-school serving students in grades 7-12 throughout the state, is ready to welcome students to enroll for the 2020-2021 school year beginning February 27.
ISAZ gives your student a personalized learning experience designed to assist those who seek alternative pathways to education. They also offer opportunities for credit recovery, which enables students to concentrate on courses in a condensed schedule to help students get back on track and graduate high school on time.
With over 8 years as a trusted education program, ISAZ is tuition-free to all students who reside in Arizona. Accredited by AdvancEd, and delivered in a blended learning environment, ISAZ combines online and in-person instruction, rigorous curriculum and the support of state-licensed teachers.
In addition to working towards their high school diplomas, ISAZ students can participate in the Destinations Career Program, which allows them to discover exciting options for their future in career fields like Business, Health and Human Services, and IT, including some Microsoft® certifications.
Students can also earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation.
“With college costs spiraling out of control nationwide, it’s good to get an idea of what you want to do before you get there. Our career program lets students try new things and get a sense for the options they have, while still in high school, helping Arizona students take charge of their own future,” says Head of School, Kelly Van Sande.
Overall, ISAZ offers challenging academic curriculum focused on college preparation. Students take a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music. Electives include world languages, as well as high school honors courses. ISAZ also offers student clubs, in-person field trips, and social gatherings to foster a sense of school community.
Virtual and in-person classes are taught by Arizona-licensed teachers who provide instruction during live online class sessions, and are available to students via phone, email and one-to-one meetings.
Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ISAZ’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.
“I feel safe studying from my house,” said ISAZ student Isabella Carabello Mesa. “The staff has been very helpful, supportive and understanding, and the school has given me a lot of opportunities to make my learning more pleasant in the best way. I get all the help I need.”
ISAZ is now accepting enrollments for the 2020-2021 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. More information on ISAZ, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://az.insightschools.net/.
About Insight Academy of Arizona
Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancEd-accredited, full-time online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISAZ, visit az.insightschools.net.
