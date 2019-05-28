Online School Honors Class of 2019 with In-Person Celebration

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Classof2019?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#Classof2019lt;/agt;--On Tuesday, May 28, Insight

Academy of Arizona (ISAZ), an accredited online public charter

school that serves students statewide in grades 7-12, will celebrate the

Class of 2019 at an in-person commencement ceremony at the Sheraton

Crescent Hotel in Phoenix.

“The entire Insight Arizona community couldn’t be prouder of the Class

of 2019,” said Dr. Kelly Van Sande, ISAZ’s head of school. “These

students have worked so hard, and our online learning platform has

provided them with a solid educational foundation for their next

chapter, whether they plan to continue their education or enter the

workforce.”

Members of the class will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and

universities across the region, begin military service or enter the

full-time workforce. Graduating students report having been accepted to

a number of higher education institutions, including: Arizona State

University, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Glendale Community

College, Grand Canyon University, and Mohave Community College.

A tuition-free public school for students statewide, ISAZ offers a

comprehensive education approach focused on providing struggling

students with the academic, social and emotional support they need to

succeed. With virtual classes and live online learning sessions led by

state-licensed teachers, ISAZ creates a personalized educational

experience for students to ensure their success leading up to and after

earning their high school diploma.

Arizona Senator Sylvia Allen will address the class and assembled guests.

“Congratulations to the Insight Academy of Arizona Class of 2019,” said

Senator Allen. “You have worked hard to accomplish your goals, no matter

the odds, showing the world what can be achieved when you believe in

yourselves, and are surrounded by a supportive school community.”

Media is invited to attend the ceremony. Details of the commencement are

as follows:

WHAT: Insight Academy of Arizona 2019 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Sheraton

Crescent Hotel, 2620 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

About Insight Academy of Arizona

Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancEd-accredited, full-time

online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As

part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and gives

parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12

Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary

curriculum and online education programs. For more information about

ISAZ, visit az.insightschools.net.

Contacts

Emily Riordan

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

K12, Inc.

eriordan@k12.com

703-483-7328

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles