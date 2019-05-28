Online School Honors Class of 2019 with In-Person Celebration
Academy of Arizona (ISAZ), an accredited online public charter
school that serves students statewide in grades 7-12, will celebrate the
Class of 2019 at an in-person commencement ceremony at the Sheraton
Crescent Hotel in Phoenix.
“The entire Insight Arizona community couldn’t be prouder of the Class
of 2019,” said Dr. Kelly Van Sande, ISAZ’s head of school. “These
students have worked so hard, and our online learning platform has
provided them with a solid educational foundation for their next
chapter, whether they plan to continue their education or enter the
workforce.”
Members of the class will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and
universities across the region, begin military service or enter the
full-time workforce. Graduating students report having been accepted to
a number of higher education institutions, including: Arizona State
University, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Glendale Community
College, Grand Canyon University, and Mohave Community College.
A tuition-free public school for students statewide, ISAZ offers a
comprehensive education approach focused on providing struggling
students with the academic, social and emotional support they need to
succeed. With virtual classes and live online learning sessions led by
state-licensed teachers, ISAZ creates a personalized educational
experience for students to ensure their success leading up to and after
earning their high school diploma.
Arizona Senator Sylvia Allen will address the class and assembled guests.
“Congratulations to the Insight Academy of Arizona Class of 2019,” said
Senator Allen. “You have worked hard to accomplish your goals, no matter
the odds, showing the world what can be achieved when you believe in
yourselves, and are surrounded by a supportive school community.”
Media is invited to attend the ceremony. Details of the commencement are
as follows:
WHAT: Insight Academy of Arizona 2019 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: Sheraton
Crescent Hotel, 2620 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
About Insight Academy of Arizona
Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancEd-accredited, full-time
online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As
part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and gives
parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12
Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary
curriculum and online education programs. For more information about
ISAZ, visit az.insightschools.net.
