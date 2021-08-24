Insight Achieves Cradlepoint’s 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

“Innovation in connectivity is changing the way our clients do business. Our clients are enhancing their businesses through 5G secure connections and taking a step towards the future. The Insight/Cradlepoint partnership represents our commitment to doubling down on these needs in a way that takes the complexity out of adopting next-generation technologies — assessing the unique needs of our clients, building a strategy to embrace the best solutions, then delivering and supporting those solutions for lasting success,” said Rob Parsons, practice director, network and integrated security for Insight Cloud+ Data Center Transformation.