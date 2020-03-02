Insight Acquires French Digital Consulting Company vNext

Acquisition increases Insight’s consulting and managed service capabilities, strengthening its position as a trusted digital transformation partner
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has announced the acquisition of consulting and services firm vNext. vNext is a market leader in digital consulting services and managed services and specializes in Microsoft Cloud solutions.
Insight France offers advanced technology solutions for businesses. Through the acquisition of vNext, Insight has expanded and increased its capacity to deliver consulting and implementation services to support clients’ digital transformation initiatives. It will continue to focus on helping clients connect their workforces and transform the way they work, driving agility through data center and cloud services, and enabling business transformation through consulting services.
vNext was founded in 2010 and is recognized as a leading Cloud Service Provider by Microsoft, having achieved Gold Certified Partner Program status. It has implemented and managed cloud services and solutions for large to midmarket national and international clients. The vNext team will begin integrating into Insight France in spring 2020, creating a team of more than 100 including consultants and specialists in Microsoft technologies.
“Insight has been our leading Microsoft License Partner in France for more than a decade. Through the acquisition of vNext, Insight has significantly expanded its services capacity and capabilities for enterprise and corporate clients in France,” says Carlo Purassanta, area vice president of Microsoft France.
“Acquiring vNext was an obvious move for us. The quality of our workforce, our common values, and our view of the market have enabled us to quickly forge a shared vision: to be the partner of choice for enterprise digital transformation initiatives in the French market,” said Richard Ramos, general manager of Insight France.
“We’ve had an incredibly successful 10 years. We look forward to building on this by further developing our solutions and teammates within Insight. The entire management team of vNext is enthusiastic about becoming part of Insight and the opportunities this will bring,” added Stéphane Fitoussi, president of vNext.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Centre Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.
