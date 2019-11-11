The move will combine Insight’s two Tempe offices in a state-of-the-art creative office space in Chandler
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it will centralize its two Tempe offices to a single first-class creative office space in Chandler, one of the most desirable submarkets for technology businesses in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area.
The expansion of its headquarters signifies Insight’s worldwide growth since the company’s establishment in Tempe in 1988. The move to the 48-acre, 295,000-square-foot site located at 2701 E. Ryan Road nearly doubles the size of Insight’s home footprint on the heels of the company’s recent acquisition of PCM, its largest acquisition yet.
“After more than 20 years in our main Tempe building, we saw a need to update and modernize our global headquarters to keep up with the changes to our business,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO. “Now, when anyone walks through our doors, they will see a workplace enabled by the latest technology that empowers our teammates to work smarter and reflects the intelligent digital workplace experiences we create for our clients.”
The facility will be called One Insight Way, representing what teammates refer to as “The Insight Way,” encompassing their dedication to the company’s core values, solution areas, leadership commitments and overall purpose of helping build meaningful connections to help businesses run smarter.
One Insight Way brings the company’s Arizona teammates under one roof. The facility features a completely renovated interior – including new mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems – to provide a suitable environment for Insight’s modern IT infrastructure that’s representative of the transformative work the organization does for its clients.
The building will feature amenities like a state-of-the-art training auditorium, health center, fitness center, innovation center, full-service cafeteria, rooftop patio and modern aesthetics like 19-foot ceilings and ample natural lighting.
Its location just west of South Gilbert Road and south of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway is conveniently close to a wide array of restaurants and retail stores that will cater well to Insight’s teammates, many of whom live in or near Phoenix’s East Valley. The amenities also will accommodate the company's clients and more than 3,500 software, hardware and cloud partners as they visit from across the globe.
“We’re grateful to have Insight remain in the Phoenix East Valley, and we welcome them to the City of Chandler — their presence will further build our Community of Innovation as they contribute to our thriving tech sector,” said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke.
Insight’s evolution over 31 years in Tempe and the move to a bigger and more modern facility mark a homegrown success story that represents how well the Greater Phoenix region takes care of legacy businesses who have an eye to the future.
The company started by selling hard drives out of a garage in Tempe and now drives the digital transformation goals of businesses of all sizes as a global super solution integrator working across all aspects of modern IT. The organization has grown to 11,000 teammates at locations in 19 countries, including 1,400 teammates in Arizona, serving clients across the globe.
Insight opened the doors of its current 100,000-square-foot Tempe headquarters at 6820 S. Harl Ave. in 1997, when the company employed 700 teammates total. A second location at 910 W. Carver Road opened in 2008.
With the acquisition of One Insight Way complete, interior design appropriate to meet Insight’s aesthetics and build the facility’s IT infrastructure is expected to begin soon. Company officials expect doors to open by the end of 2020.
As the business continues to expand globally, the new headquarters gives Insight long-term flexibility to grow its home operations along with the business.
“We believe we’re etching a unique place in the technology industry as a super solution integrator, and One Insight Way will serve as the hub that inspires new ways to architect, design, implement and manage cutting-edge IT solutions that enable digital readiness for our clients,” said Lamneck.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M
Contacts
Scott Walters
Insight Enterprises
Tel. (480) 889-9798
Email: scott.walters@insight.com
Ariel Kouvaras
Sloane & Company
Tel. (212) 446-1884
Email: akouvaras@sloanepr.com