Insight Awarded NetApp 2021 North America Keystone Partner of the Year and SLED Partner of the Year

NetApp North America Partner Awards recognize partners who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to customer success and revenue growth across categories like cloud, flash, the FlexPod ® platform, the NetApp ® Keystone™ portfolio, and vertical/regional leadership — exhibiting differentiated specializations in key focus areas of the NetApp Unified Partner Program .

“Our partners are imperative to the success of our business, and I’m proud to honor the standout partners who contributed to a banner year at NetApp,” said Jim Elder, NetApp Channel Chief, North America. “I congratulate Insight on receiving the North America Keystone Partner of the Year award and SLED Partner of the Year award. Their partnership and investment in NetApp to become specialists who help customers get the most value out of their data are a testament to our joint success.”