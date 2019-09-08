Scrum.org collaboration helps clients foster innovative environment using Agile principles for greater returns on digital transformation investments
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) acquired Cardinal Solutions in 2018, the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes gained Transformation Services to help clients achieve greater technological agility. In doing so, Insight applies the Scrum framework to improve product and service development, which is increasingly important as many organizations make digital transformation a business priority.
Insight Digital Innovation experts are uniquely positioned to help clients meaningfully facilitate organizational change using Agile principles and the Scrum framework, thanks to five Scrum.org Professional Scrum Trainers (PST) on staff who are licensed to teach all nine Scrum.org courses publicly or directly with clients. There are more than 280 PSTs worldwide who have completed the rigorous evaluation and training required to be licensed to teach. Scrum.org provides comprehensive training, assessments and certifications. Throughout the world, their solutions and community of PSTs empower people and organizations to achieve agility through Scrum.
Insight’s recent acquisition of PCM also adds more than 50 change-management practitioners with the company’s Abreon division, which specializes in the people side of transformation. The team brings more than 20 years of experience in large-scale organizational change, communications and training to upskill employees when new technology is implemented.
“Before considering deploying new technology, digital transformation often calls for changing a company culture – people’s mindsets and processes – in order to be more flexible, effective and improve cycle times,” said Mike York, vice president, Digital Innovation at Insight. “What we do is help bring about cultural change in organizations, so that we can create an environment that is self-organizing and autonomous in order to produce creative, innovative solutions.”
This was evident when a utilities company serving 5.4 million customers in 11 states approached Insight for a solution to transform its software release cycle. With the company struggling to deliver projects on time and within budget, Insight PSTs, Agile Coaches and Insight Professional Scrum Masters who are also certified by Scrum.org helped the organization adopt Agile software development practices and establish its own Agility Services and Coaching team to facilitate continued transformation. The company now consistently meets budget objectives and receives improved customer satisfaction scores for Scrum initiatives vs. its prior Waterfall-based projects.
As an inaugural member of the Scrum.org Professional Training Network (PTN), the Insight Digital Innovation team maintains recognized expertise in helping clients achieve greater flexibility and competitiveness in a rapidly changing business and consumer landscape. The team was recognized as a Strong Performer in “The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers, Q2 2019,” scoring among the top four in the “current offering” category, specifically in co-innovation, velocity and knowledge transfer criteria.
Mark Wavle, Insight’s national Agile lead and Professional Scrum Trainer, said that as part of its partnership with Scrum.org, Insight continues to collaborate on improving and evolving the curriculum to provide further growth opportunities for software development professionals.
“We are deeply immersed in this way of thinking and have helped many clients along their transformation journeys. We teach a principled approach to software development, encouraging practitioners to think deeply and act intentionally about product development to deliver higher value to their organizations and their customers,” said Wavle.
Start with a quiz to see how your organization stacks up on the Agile journey to digital transformation. To learn more about adopting Agile and the Scrum framework, reach out to Insight Digital Innovation at Agile@insight.com, visit Insight’s Transformation Services page or call 800-INSIGHT.
