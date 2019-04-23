Offers expert monitoring and troubleshooting for Veeam’s full
portfolio of Cloud Data Management solutions
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator of
Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all
sizes, today announced that its Insight
OneCall™ support and managed services team now supports Veeam
Software’s full portfolio of Cloud Data Management solutions. Veeam
solutions are designed for continuous availability and data protection
in physical, virtual and cloud environments.
The addition of Veeam to Insight’s Cloud
+ Data Center Transformation support portfolio highlights the
growing importance of integrating data protection for on- and
off-premises workloads in today’s hybrid IT environments. Engaging
Insight’s dedicated support team to provide 24/7 monitoring, technical
support and troubleshooting for these solutions enables in-house IT
departments to spend more time planning and executing initiatives that
deliver strategic value to the business.
“Modernizing data centers to take advantage of new technologies and
drive IT transformation is a challenge on every level, and that includes
gaining the new skills to manage the latest technologies,” said Shawn
O’Grady, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center
Transformation, Insight. “We continue to expand our support services
portfolio with technologies from innovators like Veeam Software to help
lighten the load and give clients a wider runway for undertaking new
transformation activities that will help grow their business.”
Veeam joins a rapidly expanding list of data center technologies for
which Insight offers expert operational oversight. Clients can outsource
a wide range of storage, compute and networking technologies to the
team, either singly or in combination, in order to improve internal IT
resource allocation, fill skills gaps, expedite issue resolution and
reduce the risk of system downtime.
“With the rise of hybrid, multi-cloud IT landscapes, enterprises need a
solution that simplifies and assures data protection for all workloads
regardless of location,” said Kevin Rooney, VP Americas Partner Sales,
Veeam Software. “That’s why our solutions are built to assure data
availability for any app, any data and any cloud with
single-pane-of-glass management and intelligent automation. Partnering
with Insight adds a third-party oversight option that eliminates the
learning curve and gives customers access to a strong team that is 100
percent focused on managing and troubleshooting core infrastructure
systems.”
Named Veeam’s 2018 Impact Partner of the Year, Insight provides OneCall
services through a team of more than 800 architects, engineers and
consultants with deep expertise across server, storage and network
technologies. The team’s OneCall Support and Managed Services
specialists streamline incident resolution, optimize management and
maximize performance across on- and off-premises environments.
More information is available at www.insight.com/OneCallSupport.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.
empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology
Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a
Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data
Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain
Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage
their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and
design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help
clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.
Discover more at www.insight.com.
NSIT-M
