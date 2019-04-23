Offers expert monitoring and troubleshooting for Veeam’s full

portfolio of Cloud Data Management solutions

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator of

Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all

sizes, today announced that its Insight

OneCall™ support and managed services team now supports Veeam

Software’s full portfolio of Cloud Data Management solutions. Veeam

solutions are designed for continuous availability and data protection

in physical, virtual and cloud environments.

The addition of Veeam to Insight’s Cloud

+ Data Center Transformation support portfolio highlights the

growing importance of integrating data protection for on- and

off-premises workloads in today’s hybrid IT environments. Engaging

Insight’s dedicated support team to provide 24/7 monitoring, technical

support and troubleshooting for these solutions enables in-house IT

departments to spend more time planning and executing initiatives that

deliver strategic value to the business.

“Modernizing data centers to take advantage of new technologies and

drive IT transformation is a challenge on every level, and that includes

gaining the new skills to manage the latest technologies,” said Shawn

O’Grady, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center

Transformation, Insight. “We continue to expand our support services

portfolio with technologies from innovators like Veeam Software to help

lighten the load and give clients a wider runway for undertaking new

transformation activities that will help grow their business.”

Veeam joins a rapidly expanding list of data center technologies for

which Insight offers expert operational oversight. Clients can outsource

a wide range of storage, compute and networking technologies to the

team, either singly or in combination, in order to improve internal IT

resource allocation, fill skills gaps, expedite issue resolution and

reduce the risk of system downtime.

“With the rise of hybrid, multi-cloud IT landscapes, enterprises need a

solution that simplifies and assures data protection for all workloads

regardless of location,” said Kevin Rooney, VP Americas Partner Sales,

Veeam Software. “That’s why our solutions are built to assure data

availability for any app, any data and any cloud with

single-pane-of-glass management and intelligent automation. Partnering

with Insight adds a third-party oversight option that eliminates the

learning curve and gives customers access to a strong team that is 100

percent focused on managing and troubleshooting core infrastructure

systems.”

Named Veeam’s 2018 Impact Partner of the Year, Insight provides OneCall

services through a team of more than 800 architects, engineers and

consultants with deep expertise across server, storage and network

technologies. The team’s OneCall Support and Managed Services

specialists streamline incident resolution, optimize management and

maximize performance across on- and off-premises environments.

More information is available at www.insight.com/OneCallSupport.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.

empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology

Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a

Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data

Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain

Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage

their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and

design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help

clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

Discover more at www.insight.com.

Contacts

CHERYL SCHOLZ

Insight Enterprises

Cloud + Data Center

Transformation Division

TEL. (952) 279-4829

EMAIL: CHERYL.SCHOLZ@INSIGHT.COM

JIM CAPALBO

Jill Schmidt PR

TEL. (847) 946-2991

EMAIL:

JIM@JILLSCHMIDTPR.COM

