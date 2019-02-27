Evolve Awards recognize companies embracing innovation and entrusting

Insight to help them on transformation journey

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital transformation can impact an organization from top to bottom,

altering everything from overall business strategy to the customer

experience while optimizing the business for long-term prosperity. Insight

Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) presented four clients that are

growing through innovation with Insight Evolve Awards, during its Evolve

2019 teammate and sales conference held Feb. 25-27 in Chandler.

The Insight Evolve Awards recognize clients who embrace Insight’s

purpose of helping businesses manage today’s IT needs while transforming

for the future. The awards reflect notable success achieved within the

four areas of Insight

Intelligent Technology Solutions™: Supply Chain Optimization,

Connected Workforce, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Digital

Innovation.

“With demanding workforces and customer expectations, businesses need

modern technology to stay nimble. It’s so important for us to connect

with our clients, focusing on their day-to-day IT needs while helping

evolve their business through innovation. The Evolve Award celebrates

clients who have embarked on a digital

transformation journey, entrusting us as a partner to help them

navigate next-generation solutions to produce tangible results for their

business,” said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America.

The following companies were recognized as 2019 Insight Evolve Award

winners:



  • Digital Innovation – Anheuser-Busch InBev: The world’s largest
    brewery is transforming how IT projects are designed, built and
    delivered. AB InBev partnered with Insight to develop global platforms
    for application DevOps, user interface/user experience design system,
    and an artificial intelligence and augmented reality-based
    bottle-counting automation solution. These solutions have accelerated
    AB InBev’s time-to-market around the world while decreasing costs and
    improving quality.


  • Cloud + Data Center Transformation – Ardent Health Services:
    Insight’s Cloud + Data Center Transformation team, formerly known as
    Datalink, has worked with the LHP Hospital Group (acquired by Ardent
    Health Services) since 2013, modernizing data center infrastructure,
    providing managed storage, professional and consulting services. With
    Ardent Health Services rapidly growing in the past year due to
    acquisitions, Insight has helped minimize risk with an end-to-end
    security solution, assessed workloads and developed an archive storage
    strategy while helping standardize infrastructure to ease onboarding
    of newly acquired companies.


  • Connected Workforce – Global software organization: A world
    leader in enterprise software and an Insight client of more than 20
    years turned to Insight for managing build, run, support and
    governance services for its Data Center Management organization.
    Insight provides on-site and remote services, including end-user
    support for desktop and mobile devices at walk-up centers across the
    U.S., Canada and Latin America.


  • Supply Chain Optimization – Banner Health: Banner Health turned
    to Insight to transform its IT supply chain processes, consolidating
    to a single partner for hardware, software, and IT services. Banner,
    the largest private employer in Arizona and one of the nation’s
    largest health systems, has reduced procurement times and costs by
    automating asset management and gaining access to 24/7 technical
    support with Insight.

This year’s Evolve theme was “Connect,” emphasizing how Insight connects

clients with intelligent solutions to complex business challenges

through a collaborative network of more than 5,300 hardware, software

and cloud partners. Insight’s unique position as a systems integrator

helps organizations transform and grow their business by wedding the

best combinations of products from top technology brands with its own

services platforms.

“Our business has continued to evolve to serve our clients’ needs. It’s

not simply about selling technology anymore. It’s about our clients’

demand for a frictionless experience that offers specific solutions for

the real challenges they face. Evolve celebrates how our clients are

engaging with us in new and exciting ways, and how our dedicated

technology experts are helping them meet the changing needs of the

digital world,” said Bob Kane, senior vice president of product

marketing, Insight.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology

business. Insight Enterprises, Inc. empowers companies of all sizes,

government organizations, and healthcare and educational institutions

with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ to realize their goals.

As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of hardware, software, cloud and

service solutions, our more than 6,600 teammates give clients the

guidance and expertise needed to define, architect, implement and manage

technology today while transforming for tomorrow. Discover more at insight.com.

