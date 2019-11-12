Also named as Cisco’s global Customer Experience Partner of the Year, Marketing Partner of the Year and Meraki Growth Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global super solution integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has been recognized as the Cisco 2019 Americas Partner of the Year, 2019 Customer Experience Partner of the Year, 2019 Marketing Partner of the Year and 2019 Meraki Growth Partner of the Year-Americas. Cisco announced the winners Monday at a Cisco® Partner Summit Global awards reception during its annual partner conference taking place this week in Las Vegas.
Cisco Partner Summit Global awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner organization and regional executives. Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies.
Insight has shown strong growth across Cisco products and services, becoming Cisco’s fourth largest national partner. Insight’s growing capabilities in Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce and Supply Chain Optimization – particularly through recent acquisitions like PCM, Inc. and digital solutions provider Cardinal Solutions – have accelerated the company’s ability to reach more Cisco clients with digital transformation solutions that help businesses run smarter.
“Cisco and Insight have closely aligned solutions designed to help enterprise and commercial businesses understand how to address complex IT challenges through modern cloud architectures,” said Bob Kane, senior vice president of U.S. enterprise sales and partner marketing, Insight. “Our ability to design, deliver and manage IT for clients globally yet with a local touch resonates with businesses of all sizes. Insight’s robust expertise in Cisco technologies also ensures businesses see fuller adoption of the on-premises compute, cloud networking and cybersecurity solutions they invest in.”
Overall, Insight was awarded these global recognitions based on collaborative efforts with Cisco:
Americas Partner of the Year: With strong solution area alignment, Insight has strategically defined and identified new opportunities to apply Cisco technologies and infrastructure while guiding organizations through intelligent ways to make IT a true business enabler. As a Cisco Gold Certified Partner, Insight maintains more than 2,000 Cisco certifications, including master specializations in collaboration, data center and hybrid cloud, networking, security and service provider technology.
Customer Experience Partner of the Year: Insight creates a personalized experience for clients and routinely organizes events with Cisco to help mid-market businesses understand how to optimize Cisco products and integrate them with Insight’s end-to-end digital transformation solutions. Insight employs dedicated Customer Experience teams to optimizing Cisco-focused architecture and software throughout their lifecycle.
Marketing Partner of the Year: Using an omni-channel approach to managing clients’ needs, Insight creates customized content that matches clients’ unique buyer journeys. In the past year, Insight introduced data-analysis and predictive-analytics tools along with an advanced artificial intelligence engine serving as a digital client-relations agent that drives intuitive email conversations to qualify leads for sales.
Meraki Growth Partner of the Year (Americas region): Insight emerged in 2019 as one of Cisco’s largest Meraki partners in the Americas, as its Digital Innovation solutions leverage Meraki’s application programming interface, enabling clients to buy Meraki as a managed service.
“Today there is no one size fits all answer to business needs. Our clients are in search of the right insight to help them run smarter, and sorting valuable information from the noise can be a challenge. People want their customer experience to feel personal, and our close alignment to partners like Cisco coupled with an innovative digital marketing program helps us align to our client’s needs in ways that are meaningful and seamless during their customer journey,” said Amy Protexter, senior vice president of North America marketing, Insight.
Previously this year, Insight was recognized as the national Cisco Contact Center Growth Partner of the Year and the Marketing Velocity Innovator of the Year for both the United States and Canada.
For more information on how Insight can help businesses optimize their IT with Cisco, visit our Cisco partner page or call 800-INSIGHT.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M
Contacts
Scott Walters
Insight Enterprises
Tel. (480) 889-9798
Email: scott.walters@insight.com
Ariel Kouvaras
Sloane & Company
Tel. (212) 446-1884
Email: akouvaras@sloanepr.com