Insight CIO Shumway Named Global CIO of the Year by ArizonaCIO

In addition to Jeff Shumway’s top honor, Canada SVP John Dathan and General Counsel Sam Cowley earn separate honors as leaders of their field
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jeff Shumway, chief information officer at Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, was named by ArizonaCIO as its Global CIO of the Year during the 2021 CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards ceremony presented virtually on Friday.
Two other Insight executives also were named finalists last week in separate annual awards honoring top leaders of their field. John Dathan, senior vice president and general manager of Insight Canada, was named a finalist for Technology Leader of the Year at the 2021 Leadership Excellence Awards, presented Friday at the North American CIO Digital Summit hosted by the GDS Group.
Samuel C. Cowley, Insight senior vice president and general counsel, was honored as a finalist for Public Company General Counsel of the Year (large-sized companies) at the 2021 Arizona Corporate Counsel Awards, presented Thursday by AZ Business Magazine in conjunction with the State Bar of Arizona and the Arizona Chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel.
In winning Global CIO of the Year, Shumway leads a global team of 350 best-in-class technical experts supporting 11,000 teammates worldwide. Shumway is leading a multi-year effort to bring Insight’s European teammates and $2 billion in business from the EMEA region onto a common, global set of systems and processes. The development and integration of a universal set of companywide tools also creates a frictionless experience for clients using Insight’s e-commerce and digital marketing resources to optimize their IT supply chain processes, allowing them to nimbly transact with any currency or language through self-service tools, real-time pricing and speed to quote.
“One of the most important things I’ve learned throughout my career is to surround yourself with the best and the brightest – give them an opportunity to share their ideas, create, then get out of their way,” said Shumway. “In IT, I really love the fact that we can build tools and technology that will stand the test of time; that once in place in a production environment, they mature, improve and supply goodness and value to our teammates and clients for years to come.”
Upon Insight’s acquisition of PCM, Inc. in August 2019, Shumway’s team guided the integration of 4,000 new teammates and tens of thousands of clients onto company systems and processes in under six months. The project unified 11 ERP systems and 16 websites into a single ecosystem. Also, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Insight IT team enabled 11,000 teammates to work remotely overnight. The team within 12 hours devised a now-proprietary virtual desktop infrastructure solution – allowing any worker to fully and securely access their work desktop from a home device – that is now offered as a commercial service as part of Insight’s Connected Workforce portfolio of modern end-user solutions.
Dathan, the Technology Leader of the Year finalist, has seen his team nearly triple in size to more than 630 teammates, as it expanded to a nationwide presence in the last 18 months following the PCM acquisition. Integrating a new team was complicated by the pandemic, as most of the team had to transition to remote work. To build cohesion, Dathan emphasized personal connectivity at a distance through daily virtual team huddles, teammate roundtables, and by adding diversity and mental wellness programs. The Canada team also led Insight North America’s PCM integration, combining five different ERP and e-commerce systems into one.
Cowley, who joined Insight in June 2016 as general counsel, and his team have played an integral role in leading Insight’s workplace response to the pandemic, including implementing health and safety protocols for essential Insight teammates who have continued to work on-site and orchestrating return-to-work planning for the rest of Insight North America’s team. Cowley’s legal team also established Insight’s Invention Harvesting Program, a formal process that incentivizes Insight’s innovators to present marketable, proprietary ideas to a dedicated patent review committee. The program has yielded several new patent applications for Insight in the past 18 months, including a host of innovative commercial applications for the Insight Connected Platform.
“Jeff, John and Sam exemplify the innovative spirit and personable leadership that we cherish at Insight. They are truly deserving of these recognitions; particularly given the key roles each has played in accelerating Insight’s purpose of helping clients work smarter during a challenging year for everyone. I’m so proud of their accomplishments,” said Insight President and CEO Ken Lamneck.
