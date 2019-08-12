New insight.com provides easier navigation, simpler view of company’s role as an end-to-end integrator of digital transformation solutions
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To better align with its purpose of helping clients take the complexity out of managing and transforming their business, global solution integrator Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) has updated its insight.com website with a simpler structure that helps users easily understand how Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ can support their digital transformation goals.
“In the last five years, we’ve evolved into a single source of expertise for our clients across all aspects of modern IT, building a team that can design, deploy and manage their modern workplace, digital and technology infrastructure initiatives from end to end. We wanted insight.com to reflect that, and we’ve transformed it into a single source of inspiration that our clients can turn to in order to think bigger and bolder, while adding simplicity and agility to what they do,” said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America.
Insight’s website formerly was organized to support a more transactional experience for clients, using a “Learn, Solve, Buy, Manage” site structure. But as Insight has grown its solutions — expanding beyond Supply Chain Optimization into new areas of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and the Connected Workforce — it needed to better reflect the company’s growth into a digital transformation expert.
The new site features an improved top menu at insight.com, making it simpler to explore Insight’s IT solutions, browse client success stories and shop trusted partner brands. Solution pages now emphasize Insight’s deep library of thought leadership on the IT industry. Those pages are designed to help users navigate the opportunities and challenges associated with outsourcing IT via managed services and executing transformation projects spanning everything from the cloud to modern end-user experiences to artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.
“Aligning IT to your business goals can be complicated, but that doesn’t mean finding the right solutions should be. We have made a concerted effort to simplify how our clients find the information they need, when they need it, as they navigate our website,” said Amy Protexter, senior vice president of marketing, North America, Insight. “This global update of insight.com reflects our commitment to our clients and the partnership we have with them to help navigate today’s complex technology landscape and help their businesses run smarter.”
For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M
