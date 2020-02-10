Insight Earns Adobe 2019 Americas Partner of the Year Award

Insight, Adobe help businesses maximize the value of SaaS through flexible, cost-effective subscription services designed for cost savings, manageability and scalability
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it received the Adobe® 2019 Americas Partner of the Year award during the Adobe Accelerate 2020 worldwide sales conference, held in Las Vegas in December.
Insight ranked as one of Adobe’s top recurring revenue partners with extremely strong performance in helping customers migrate to Document Cloud subscription services. Insight’s Supply Chain Optimization support helps clients thoroughly evaluate their current and future business requirements, saving time and costs through strategic implementation of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions like Adobe VIP (Value Incentive Plan). Adobe’s platform-agnostic Acrobat applications for desktop and mobile devices also align with Insight Managed Mobility solutions for the increasingly mobile work environment.
“Insight and Adobe work together to enhance productivity using modern tools that are time- and cost-effective,” said Bob Kane, senior vice president of U.S. enterprise sales and partner marketing, Insight. “Adobe sets a gold standard with a simple yet comprehensive software licensing model and applications that allow people to work wherever and however they want. Coupled with our step-by-step approach to lifecycle management and Connected Workforce solutions, we’re providing our clients a powerful combination of cost savings, scalability and workplace creativity.”
More than three-quarters (77%) of IT decision-makers say it is “very or extremely important” for corporate IT to resemble consumer experiences, and 74% indicate their organizations consume bundled products and services to stay current on technology, according to the 2019 Insight Intelligent Technology™ Index. The rise of SaaS adoption reduces investment risk, allowing users to cancel licenses as they’re no longer needed or desired. This flexibility makes it easier to evaluate new business tools without fear of wasting funds.
Insight IT asset management and workplace productivity solutions drive organizations to invest and work smarter. The company worked closely with Adobe in 2019 to help businesses keep up with key factors driving the subscription economy, including:
SaaS adoption: Adobe and Insight thought leaders united for a training webinar series focused on the shift of software services and how organizations can best take advantage of the benefits of SaaS.
Personalized service: Insight rated as one of Adobe’s top partners in client retention thanks to a personalized consultation program to help drive awareness of renewal options and how Adobe VIP provides a centralized and secure view of needed applications.
In-house adoption: Insight is a first-hand expert in the power of the Adobe solutions it sells, employing them to drive its own business. Insight implements Adobe Document Cloud for greater workforce productivity and collaboration as well as using Adobe Sign for new-hire onboarding. Its marketing department relies on Adobe Creative Cloud tools to produce marketing content and build its insight.com website.
“Today’s workers are at their creative best when they have the latest tools at their disposal. Adobe and Insight modern workplace solutions naturally integrate to ensure clients stay current on applications that inspire new ideas, enhance productivity, and give people the versatility they need to do their finest work,” said Eric Cox, vice president, digital media – Americas, Adobe. “Congratulations to Insight on earning the Americas Partner of the Year award and for an outstanding year of creating Adobe experiences for businesses of all sizes.”
For more information on Insight’s Adobe expertise, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.
