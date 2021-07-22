Insight Earns Two Microsoft Awards for Solutions Empowering the Modern Workplace

“We are passionate about helping our clients find cost-effective, simpler ways to adapt to change while keeping their workforce needs top of mind,” said Megan Amdahl, Insight senior vice president of operations and partner alliances. “We work closely with Microsoft to build compelling solutions and services capabilities with the muscle to deliver real value as our clients transform amid unprecedented and disruptive times. Our focus is on helping them free up resources and eliminate unnecessary costs as they align IT to their business goals along every step of that journey.”