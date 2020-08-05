You have permission to edit this article.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

  • Updated

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#earnings--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Highlights include:



  • Record cash flows from operating activities


  • Net sales increased 7% year over year to $1.97 billion


  • Gross profit increased 18% year over year to $324.4 million


  • Earnings from operations increased 3% to $74.2 million


  • Adjusted earnings from operations increased 15% to $91.8 million


  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.32 decreased 5% year to year


  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.75 increased 11% year over year

In the second quarter of 2020, net sales increased 7%, year over year, primarily as a result of our acquisition of PCM, Inc. (“PCM”) on August 30, 2019. Excluding PCM, net sales in our core business would have been down due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross profit increased 18%, year over year, and gross margin increased 150 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit and gross margin reflects our continued emphasis on growing our higher margin cloud and services business. Diluted earnings per share was $1.32, down 5%, year to year, and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.75, up 11%, year over year.

“In a challenging demand environment our operating priorities for the quarter were clear. We tightened the health and safety standards in our warehouses and mobilized most of our teammates to work from home, which allowed us to continue to support our clients’ most pressing IT needs,” stated Ken Lamneck, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also reduced our discretionary operating expenses sequentially and delivered strong cash flow results, all while driving double digit adjusted earnings growth year over year,” stated Lamneck.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS



  • We continued to support clients with their changing needs in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Through our four solution areas, we have accelerated the use of digital marketing platforms to bring relevant solutions to our clients through webinars, ecommerce demonstrations and market intelligence and research.



  • We maintained our focus on successfully integrating the PCM business and are nearing completion with the onboarding of almost all PCM clients to our systems. We aligned our go-to-market structure in North America and EMEA and believe we are well positioned to compete as a single brand in the marketplace. We are currently ahead of our first-year expectations in annualized run-rate cost savings based on our previously disclosed total commitment of $70 million over two years.



  • Cash flow from operations for the first half of 2020 of $497.5 million increased more than 100% year over year when compared to the first half of 2019.



  • We believe that we have a strong balance sheet and healthy liquidity position, including amounts available under our ABL facility with current capacity of up to $1.2 billion, of which $144.0 million in loans were outstanding at June 30, 2020.



  • Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2020 of $1.97 billion increased 7% year over year when compared to the second quarter of 2019.


    • Net sales in North America increased 10% year over year to $1.54 billion;


    • Net sales in EMEA increased 3% year over year to $392.0 million; and


    • Net sales in APAC decreased 27% year to year to $37.6 million.





  • Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated net sales increased 8% year over year, with growth in net sales in North America and EMEA of 10% and 6%, respectively, year over year partially offset by a decline in APAC of 23%, year to year.



  • Consolidated gross profit increased to $324.4 million, an increase of 18% compared to the second quarter of 2019, with consolidated gross margin expanding 150 basis points to 16.5% of net sales.


    • Gross profit in North America increased 23% year over year to $244.9 million (15.9% gross margin);


    • Gross profit in EMEA increased 6% year over year to $68.2 million (17.4% gross margin); and


    • Gross profit in APAC decreased 5% year to year to $11.3 million (30.1% gross margin).





  • Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated gross profit increased 19% year over year, with gross profit growth in North America and EMEA of 23% and 8%, respectively, year over year. Gross profit in APAC was flat year over year.



  • Consolidated earnings from operations increased 3% compared to the second quarter of 2019 to $74.2 million, or 3.8% of net sales.


    • Earnings from operations in North America increased 2% year over year to $52.1 million, or 3.4% of net sales;


    • Earnings from operations in EMEA increased 8% year over year to $17.9 million, or 4.6% of net sales; and


    • Earnings from operations in APAC decreased 8% year to year to $4.2 million, or 11.2% of net sales.





  • Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated earnings from operations increased 4% year over year, with increased earnings from operations in North America and EMEA of 3% and 10%, respectively, year over year, partially offset by decreased earnings from operations in APAC of 4%, year to year.



  • Adjusted earnings from operations increased 15% compared to the second quarter of 2019 to $91.8 million, or 4.7% of net sales.


    • Adjusted earnings from operations in North America increased 15% year over year to $67.0 million, or 4.4% of net sales;


    • Adjusted earnings from operations in EMEA increased 22% year over year to $20.5 million, or 5.2% of net sales; and


    • Adjusted earnings from operations in APAC decreased 8% year to year to $4.3 million, or 11.5% of net sales.





  • Consolidated net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 were $46.4 million and $1.32, respectively, at an effective tax rate of 26.2%.



  • Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 were $61.8 million and $1.75, respectively.

In discussing financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 in this press release, the Company refers to certain financial measures that are adjusted from the financial results prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). When referring to non-GAAP measures, the Company refers to such measures as “Adjusted.” See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information. A tabular reconciliation of financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

In some instances the Company refers to changes in net sales, gross profit and earnings from operations on a consolidated basis and in North America, EMEA and APAC excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates. In computing these changes and percentages, the Company compares the current year amount as translated into U.S. dollars under the applicable accounting standards to the prior year amount in local currency translated into U.S. dollars utilizing the weighted average translation rate for the current period.

The tax effect of Adjusted amounts referenced herein were computed using the statutory tax rate for the taxing jurisdictions in the operating segment in which the related expenses were recorded, adjusted for the effects of valuation allowances on net operating losses in certain jurisdictions.

GUIDANCE AND ANTICIPATED COVID-19 IMPACT

When reporting its first quarter financial results, the Company withdrew its 2020 guidance for net sales and Adjusted diluted earnings per share due to the high level of economic uncertainty and disruption caused by COVID-19. We observed a pronounced impact of COVID-19 on our second quarter financial results compared to internal budgets and we anticipate demand for our products and services will continue to be down in the third quarter of 2020, as clients continue to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses, their profitability and their liquidity. The ultimate extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial performance and results of operations, including our ability to execute our business strategies and initiatives in the expected time frame, is currently unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, continuously evolving and cannot be predicted. This includes, but is not limited to, the duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, its severity, the actions taken to contain the virus or treat its impact, such as restrictions on travel and transportation, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Company will host a conference call and live web cast today at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2020 results of operations. A live web cast of the conference call (in listen-only mode) will be available on the Company’s web site at http://investor.insight.com/, and a replay of the web cast will be available on the Company’s web site for a limited time following the call. To listen to the live web cast by telephone, call 1-833-922-2056 if located in the U.S., 409-330-8713 for international callers, and enter the access code 1769399.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The non-GAAP financial measures are referred to as “Adjusted”. Adjusted consolidated earnings from operations, Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude (i) severance and restructuring expenses, (ii) certain acquisition and integration related expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, and (iv) the tax effects of each of these items, as applicable. Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share also exclude amortization of debt discount and issuance costs associated with the issuance of the Company’s convertible senior notes due 2025. The Company excludes these items when internally evaluating earnings from operations, tax expense, net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the Company and earnings from operations for each of the Company’s operating segments. Adjusted free cash flow is the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for (i) purchases of property and equipment and (ii) the net borrowings or repayments under the inventory financing facilities. Adjusted return on invested capital (“ROIC”) excludes (i) severance and restructuring expenses, (ii) certain acquisition and integration related expenses, (iii) impairment of construction in progress, and (iv) the tax effects of each of these items, as applicable.

These non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate financial performance against budgeted amounts, to calculate incentive compensation, to assist in forecasting future performance and to compare the Company’s results to those of the Company’s competitors. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency, facilitate comparisons to prior periods and the Company’s competitors’ results and assist in forecasting performance for future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.


Financial Summary Table



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)



 



 



Three Months Ended June 30,



 



 



Six Months Ended June 30,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



change



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



change



Insight Enterprises, Inc.



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Products



 



$



1,672,933



 



$



1,594,335



 



5



%



 



 



$



3,521,249



 



$



3,061,007



 



15



%



Services



 



$



295,802



 



$



241,686



 



22



%



 



 



$



591,537



 



$



460,480



 



28



%



Total net sales



 



$



1,968,735



 



$



1,836,021



 



7



%



 



 



$



4,112,786



 



$



3,521,487



 



17



%



Gross profit



 



$



324,389



 



$



275,449



 



18



%



 



 



$



649,725



 



$



523,921



 



24



%



Gross margin



 



 



16.5%



 



 



15.0%



 



150 bps



 



 



 



15.8%



 



 



14.9%



 



90 bps



Selling and administrative expenses



 



$



242,580



 



$



199,489



 



22



%



 



 



$



511,443



 



$



390,552



 



31



%



Severance and restructuring expenses



 



$



7,010



 



$



680



 



> 100%



 



 



$



9,154



 



$



1,050



 



> 100%



Acquisition and integration related expenses



 



$



611



 



$



3,163



 



(81



%)



 



 



$



2,077



 



$



3,163



 



(34



%)



Earnings from operations



 



$



74,188



 



$



72,117



 



3



%



 



 



$



127,051



 



$



129,156



 



(2



%)



Net earnings



 



$



46,385



 



$



49,998



 



(7



%)



 



 



$



80,346



 



$



89,325



 



(10



%)



Diluted earnings per share



 



$



1.32



 



$



1.38



 



(5



%)



 



 



$



2.27



 



$



2.47



 



(8



%)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



North America



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Products



 



$



1,310,172



 



$



1,225,666



 



7



%



 



 



$



2,743,821



 



$



2,296,082



 



20



%



Services



 



$



228,975



 



$



179,841



 



27



%



 



 



$



469,707



 



$



351,866



 



33



%



Total net sales



 



$



1,539,147



 



$



1,405,507



 



10



%



 



 



$



3,213,528



 



$



2,647,948



 



21



%



Gross profit



 



$



244,896



 



$



199,059



 



23



%



 



 



$



501,824



 



$



381,666



 



31



%



Gross margin



 



 



15.9%



 



 



14.2%



 



170 bps



 



 



 



15.6%



 



 



14.4%



 



120 bps



Selling and administrative expenses



 



$



187,313



 



$



144,498



 



30



%



 



 



$



398,516



 



$



281,448



 



42



%



Severance and restructuring expenses



 



$



4,904



 



$



480



 



> 100%



 



 



$



7,026



 



$



811



 



> 100%



Acquisition and integration related expenses



 



$



611



 



$



3,163



 



(81



%)



 



 



$



1,873



 



$



3,163



 



(41



%)



Earnings from operations



 



$



52,068



 



$



50,918



 



2



%



 



 



$



94,409



 



$



96,244



 



(2



%)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Sales Mix



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



**



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



**



 



Hardware



 



 



66%



 



 



67%



 



9



%



 



 



 



67%



 



 



64%



 



28



%



Software



 



 



19%



 



 



20%



 



(1



%)



 



 



 



18%



 



 



23%



 



(3



%)



Services



 



 



15%



 



 



13%



 



27



%



 



 



 



15%



 



 



13%



 



33



%



 



 



 



100%



 



 



100%



 



10



%



 



 



 



100%



 



 



100%



 



21



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



EMEA



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Products



 



$



340,036



 



$



333,037



 



2



%



 



 



$



716,087



 



$



687,710



 



4



%



Services



 



$



51,981



 



$



46,137



 



13



%



 



 



$



94,816



 



$



81,639



 



16



%



Total net sales



 



$



392,017



 



$



379,174



 



3



%



 



 



$



810,903



 



$



769,349



 



5



%



Gross profit



 



$



68,180



 



$



64,450



 



6



%



 



 



$



126,954



 



$



121,433



 



5



%



Gross margin



 



 



17.4%



 



 



17.0%



 



40 bps



 



 



 



15.7%



 



 



15.8%



 



(10 bps)



Selling and administrative expenses



 



$



48,177



 



$



47,652



 



1



%



 



 



$



98,421



 



$



94,797



 



4



%



Severance and restructuring expenses



 



$



2,093



 



$



200



 



> 100%



 



 



$



2,099



 



$



115



 



> 100%



Acquisition and integration related expenses



 



$






 



$






 



 






 



 



 



$



204



 



$






 



*



Earnings from operations



 



$



17,910



 



$



16,598



 



8



%



 



 



$



26,230



 



$



26,521



 



(1



%)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Sales Mix



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



**



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



**



Hardware



 



 



39%



 



 



38%



 



7



%



 



 



 



40%



 



 



41%



 



4



%



Software



 



 



48%



 



 



50%



 



(2



%)



 



 



 



48%



 



 



48%



 



4



%



Services



 



 



13%



 



 



12%



 



13



%



 



 



 



12%



 



 



11%



 



16



%



 



 



 



100%



 



 



100%



 



3



%



 



 



 



100%



 



 



100%



 



5



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



* Percentage change not considered meaningful.



** Change in sales mix represents growth/decline in category net sales on a U.S. dollar basis and does not exclude the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.



Financial Summary Table (continued)



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)



 



 



Three Months Ended June 30,



 



 



Six Months Ended June 30,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



change



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



change



APAC



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net sales:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Products



 



$



22,725



 



$



35,632



 



(36



%)



 



 



$



61,341



 



$



77,215



 



(21



%)



Services



 



$



14,846



 



$



15,708



 



(5



%)



 



 



$



27,014



 



$



26,975



 



 






 



Total net sales



 



$



37,571



 



$



51,340



 



(27



%)



 



 



$



88,355



 



$



104,190



 



(15



%)



Gross profit



 



$



11,313



 



$



11,940



 



(5



%)



 



 



$



20,947



 



$



20,822



 



1



%



Gross margin



 



 



30.1%



 



 



23.3%



 



680 bps



 



 



 



23.7%



 



 



20.0%



 



370 bps



Selling and administrative expenses



 



$



7,090



 



$



7,339



 



(3



%)



 



 



$



14,506



 



$



14,307



 



1



%



Severance and restructuring expenses



 



$



13



 



$






 



*



 



 



$



29



 



$



124



 



(77



%)



Earnings from operations



 



$



4,210



 



$



4,601



 



(8



%)



 



 



$



6,412



 



$



6,391



 



 






 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Sales Mix



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



**



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



**



Hardware



 



 



18%



 



 



19%



 



(32



%)



 



 



 



16%



 



 



16%



 



(12



%)



Software



 



 



42%



 



 



50%



 



(38



%)



 



 



 



53%



 



 



58%



 



(23



%)



Services



 



 



40%



 



 



31%



 



(5



%)



 



 



 



31%



 



 



26%



 



 






 



 



 



 



100%



 



 



100%



 



(27



%)



 



 



 



100%



 



 



100%



 



(15



%)



* Percentage change not considered meaningful.



** Change in sales mix represents growth/decline in category net sales on a U.S. dollar basis and does not exclude the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.


FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this release and the related conference call and web cast are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those related to our future responses to and the potential impact of coronavirus strain COVID-19 (“COVID-19”) on our Company, the Company’s future financial performance and results of operations, the Company’s anticipated effective tax rate, capital expenditures, expected average share count, the Company’s expectations regarding cash flow, the Company’s expectations about future benefits relating to the PCM integration, including expected synergies, future trends in the IT market, including due to COVID-19, our business strategy and our strategic initiatives, and the completion of the sale of certain real estate, are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the results discussed by the forward-looking statements will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Some of the important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following, which are discussed in “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in “Risk Factors” in Part II, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020:



  • the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as the widespread outbreak of any other illnesses or communicable diseases;


  • actions of our competitors, including manufacturers and publishers of products we sell;


  • our reliance on our partners for product availability, competitive products to sell and marketing funds and purchasing incentives, which can change significantly in the amounts made available and in the requirements year over year;


  • changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in technology;


  • risks associated with the integration and operation of acquired businesses, including PCM and the achievement of expected synergies and benefits;


  • possible significant fluctuations in our future operating results as well as seasonality and variability in customer demands;


  • the risks associated with our international operations;


  • general economic conditions, economic uncertainties and changes in geopolitical conditions;


  • increased debt and interest expense and decreased availability of funds under our financing facilities;


  • cyberattacks or breaches of data privacy and security regulations;


  • disruptions in our IT systems and voice and data networks;


  • failure to comply with the terms and conditions of our commercial and public sector contracts;


  • legal proceedings, including PCM related litigation, client audits and failure to comply with laws and regulations;


  • accounts receivable risks, including increased credit loss experience or extended payment terms with our clients;


  • our reliance on independent shipping companies;


  • our dependence on certain key personnel;


  • natural disasters or other adverse occurrences;


  • exposure to changes in, interpretations of, or enforcement trends related to tax rules and regulations;


  • intellectual property infringement claims and challenges to our registered trademarks and trade names;


  • our substantial indebtedness;


  • the conditional conversion feature of the convertible notes, which if triggered, may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition and operating results;


  • the accounting method for convertible debt securities that may be settled in cash, such as the convertible notes, could have a material effect on the Company’s reported financial results;


  • future sales of the Company’s common stock or equity-linked securities in the public market could lower the market price for our common stock;


  • the Company is subject to counterparty risk with respect to the convertible note hedge transactions; and


  • risks associated with the discontinuation of LIBOR as a benchmark rate.

Additionally, there may be other risks that are otherwise described from time to time in the reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this release, the related conference call and webcast speak only as of the date on which they are made and should be considered in light of various important factors, including the risks and uncertainties listed above, as well as others. The Company assumes no obligation to update, and, except as may be required by law, does not intend to update, any forward-looking statements. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties.


INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Statements of Operations



(In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)



 



 



Three Months Ended



June 30,



 



Six Months Ended



June 30,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



Net sales:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Products



 



$



1,672,933



 



$



1,594,335



 



$



3,521,249



 



$



3,061,007



Services



 



 



295,802



 



 



241,686



 



 



591,537



 



 



460,480



Total net sales



 



 



1,968,735



 



 



1,836,021



 



 



4,112,786



 



 



3,521,487



Costs of goods sold:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Products



 



 



1,517,947



 



 



1,458,916



 



 



3,188,185



 



 



2,796,224



Services



 



 



126,399



 



 



101,656



 



 



274,876



 



 



201,342



Total costs of goods sold



 



 



1,644,346



 



 



1,560,572



 



 



3,463,061



 



 



2,997,566



Gross profit



 



 



324,389



 



 



275,449



 



 



649,725



 



 



523,921



Operating expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Selling and administrative expenses



 



 



242,580



 



 



199,489



 



 



511,443



 



 



390,552



Severance and restructuring expenses, net



 



 



7,010



 



 



680



 



 



9,154



 



 



1,050



Acquisition and integration related expenses



 



 



611



 



 



3,163



 



 



2,077



 



 



3,163



Earnings from operations



 



 



74,188



 



 



72,117



 



 



127,051



 



 



129,156



Non-operating (income) expense:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Interest expense, net



 



 



10,219



 



 



4,335



 



 



22,045



 



 



8,887



Other (income) expense, net



 



 



1,098



 



 



346



 



 



(465)



 



 



1,396



Earnings before income taxes



 



 



62,871



 



 



67,436



 



 



105,471



 



 



118,873



Income tax expense



 



 



16,486



 



 



17,438



 



 



25,125



 



 



29,548



Net earnings



 



$



46,385



 



$



49,998



 



$



80,346



 



$



89,325



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net earnings per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



$



1.32



 



$



1.40



 



$



2.29



 



$



2.50



Diluted



 



$



1.32



 



$



1.38



 



$



2.27



 



$



2.47



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used in per share calculations:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



 



35,060



 



 



35,772



 



 



35,147



 



 



35,691



Diluted



 



 



35,260



 



 



36,111



 



 



35,453



 



 



36,107



INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)



 



 



June 30,



2020



 



December 31,



2019



ASSETS



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



153,866



 



 



$



114,668



 



Accounts receivable, net



 



 



2,677,564



 



 



 



2,511,383



 



Inventories



 



 



212,980



 



 



 



190,833



 



Other current assets



 



 



220,080



 



 



 



231,148



 



Total current assets



 



 



3,264,490



 



 



 



3,048,032



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Property and equipment, net



 



 



127,490



 



 



 



130,907



 



Goodwill



 



 



415,897



 



 



 



415,149



 



Intangible assets, net



 



 



261,254



 



 



 



278,584



 



Other assets



 



 



272,347



 



 



 



305,507



 



 



 



$



4,341,478



 



 



$



4,178,179



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable – trade



 



$



1,796,918



 



 



$



1,275,957



 



Accounts payable – inventory financing facilities



 



 



261,133



 



 



 



253,676



 



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



 



 



371,401



 



 



 



352,204



 



Current portion of long-term debt



 



 



1,509



 



 



 



1,691



 



Total current liabilities



 



 



2,430,961



 



 



 



1,883,528



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Long-term debt



 



 



435,955



 



 



 



857,673



 



Deferred income taxes



 



 



43,880



 



 



 



44,633



 



Other liabilities



 



 



223,326



 



 



 



232,027



 



 



 



 



3,134,122



 



 



 



3,017,861



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock



 



 






 



 



 






 



Common stock



 



 



351



 



 



 



353



 



Additional paid-in capital



 



 



354,431



 



 



 



357,032



 



Retained earnings



 



 



900,950



 



 



 



841,097



 



Accumulated other comprehensive loss – foreign currency



translation adjustments



 



 



(48,376



)



 



 



(38,164



)



Total stockholders’ equity



 



 



1,207,356



 



 



 



1,160,318



 



 



 



$



4,341,478



 



 



$



4,178,179



 


Contacts

Glynis Bryan

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. 480.333.3390

Email glynis.bryan@insight.com

Helen Johnson

Senior VP, Finance

Tel. 480.333.3234

Email helen.johnson@insight.com

