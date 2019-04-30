TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the “Company”) today

reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared

to the quarter ended March 31, 2018.



  • Gross profit increased 3% to $248.5 million


  • Gross margin increased 90 basis points to 14.7%


  • Earnings from operations increased 13% to $57.0 million


  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.09 increased 20% year over year

In the first quarter of 2019, net sales decreased by 3%, year to year,

while gross profit increased 3%, year over year and gross margin

increased 90 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2018. The

increase in gross profit and gross margin reflects a higher mix of cloud

solutions reported net and higher margin Insight delivered services.

Earnings from operations grew 13%, year over year, with each of our

geographic segments generating growth.

“I am pleased to report we have started the new year with strong

earnings performance in the first quarter,” stated Ken Lamneck,

President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our top line results decreased

in the first quarter against a tough comparison last year, but we

focused on profitable business, growing our services sales and helping

our clients migrate to the cloud, which led to strong gross margin

expansion in the quarter. At the same time we controlled our expenses,

which allowed us to deliver another quarter of double digit earnings

growth year over year, with each of our operating segments contributing

to these results,” stated Lamneck.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS



  • Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of 2019 of $1.69 billion
    decreased 3% year to year when compared to the first quarter of 2018.



    • Net sales in North America decreased 3% year to year to $1.24
      billion;


    • Net sales in EMEA decreased 4% year to year to $390.2 million; and


    • Net sales in APAC decreased 7% year to year to $52.9 million.




  • Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
    consolidated net sales decreased 1% year to year, with a decline in
    net sales in North America of 3%, year to year, partially offset by
    growth in net sales in EMEA and APAC of 2% and 1%, respectively, year
    over year.


  • Consolidated gross profit increased 3% compared to the first quarter
    of 2018 to $248.5 million, with consolidated gross margin expanding 90
    basis points to 14.7% of net sales.



    • Gross profit in North America increased 4% year over year to
      $182.6 million (14.7% gross margin);


    • Gross profit in EMEA increased 2% year over year to $57.0 million
      (14.6% gross margin); and


    • Gross profit in APAC was relatively flat year over year,
      increasing less than 1% to $8.9 million (16.8% gross margin).




  • Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
    consolidated gross profit increased 6% year over year, with gross
    profit growth in North America, EMEA and APAC of 4%, 9% and 9%,
    respectively, year over year.


  • Consolidated earnings from operations increased 13% compared to the
    first quarter of 2018 to $57.0 million, or 3.4% of net sales.



    • Earnings from operations in North America increased 7% year over
      year to $45.3 million, or 3.6% of net sales;


    • Earnings from operations in EMEA increased 48% year over year to
      $9.9 million, or 2.5% of net sales; and


    • Earnings from operations in APAC increased 23% year over year to
      $1.8 million, or 3.4% of net sales.




  • Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
    consolidated earnings from operations increased 14% year over year,
    with earnings from operations growth in North America, EMEA and APAC
    of 8%, 53% and 31%, respectively, year over year.


  • Consolidated net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the first
    quarter of 2019 were $39.3 million and $1.09, respectively, at an
    effective tax rate of 23.5%.


  • Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per
    share for the first quarter of 2019 were $39.6 million and $1.10,
    respectively.

In discussing financial results for the three months ended March 31,

2019 and 2018 in this press release, the Company refers to certain

financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with United

States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). When referring

to non-GAAP measures, the Company refers to such measures as “Adjusted.”

See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information. A

tabular reconciliation of financial measures prepared in accordance with

GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this

press release.

In some instances the Company refers to changes in net sales, gross

profit and earnings from operations on a consolidated basis and in North

America, EMEA and APAC excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign

currency exchange rates. In computing these changes and percentages, the

Company compares the current year amount as translated into U.S. dollars

under the applicable accounting standards to the prior year amount in

local currency translated into U.S. dollars utilizing the weighted

average translation rate for the current period.

The tax effect of Adjusted amounts referenced herein were computed using

the statutory tax rate for the taxing jurisdictions in the operating

segment in which the related expenses were recorded, adjusted for the

effects of valuation allowances on net operating losses in certain

jurisdictions.

GUIDANCE

For the full year 2019, the Company expects to deliver sales growth in

the low single digit range compared to 2018. The Company also expects

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2019 to be

between $4.75 and $4.85.

This outlook assumes:



  • an effective tax rate of 25% to 26% for the balance of 2019;


  • capital expenditures of $20 to $25 million for the full year; and


  • an average share count for the full year of approximately 36.2 million
    shares.

This outlook does not reflect the repurchase of any shares under the

Company’s currently authorized share repurchase program, assumes no

current year acquisition-related expenses and excludes severance and

restructuring expenses incurred during the first quarter of 2019 and

those that may be incurred during the balance of 2019. Due to the

inherent difficulty of forecasting these types of expenses, which impact

net earnings and diluted earnings per share, the Company is unable to

reasonably estimate the related impact of such expenses, if any, to net

earnings and diluted earnings per share. Accordingly, the Company is

unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings

per share for the full year 2019 forecast.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The non-GAAP financial measures are referred to as “Adjusted.” Adjusted

consolidated earnings from operations, Adjusted consolidated net

earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude (i) severance

and restructuring expenses and (ii) the tax effects of severance and

restructuring expenses. The Company excludes these items when internally

evaluating earnings from operations, tax expense, net earnings and

diluted earnings per share for the Company and earnings from operations

for each of the Company’s operating segments. Adjusted free cash flow is

the Company’s net cash provided or used by operating activities adjusted

for (i) purchases of property and equipment and (ii) the net borrowings

or repayments under the inventory financing facility. Adjusted return on

invested capital (“ROIC”) excludes (i) severance and restructuring

expenses, (ii) acquisition related expenses, (iii) loss on sale of the

Company’s Russia business, and (iv) the tax effects of each of these

items, as applicable.

These non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate financial performance

against budgeted amounts, to calculate incentive compensation, to assist

in forecasting future performance and to compare the Company’s results

to those of the Company’s competitors. The Company believes that these

non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow

for greater transparency, facilitate comparisons to prior periods and

the Company’s competitors’ results and assist in forecasting performance

for future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared

in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial

measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures

should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures

of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.



 

 

 



FINANCIAL SUMMARY TABLE



(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



(UNAUDITED)







 





Three Months Ended March 31,





2019


 

 

 

2018


 

 

 

change

Insight Enterprises, Inc.
















 


Net sales:


















Products




$

1,466,672





$

1,557,792





(6%)

Services




$

218,794





$

184,702





18%

Total net sales




$

1,685,466





$

1,742,494





(3%)

Gross profit




$

248,472





$

240,263





3%

Gross margin





14.7

%





13.8

%




90 bps

Selling and administrative expenses




$

191,063





$

188,180





2%

Severance and restructuring expenses




$

370





$

1,644





(77%)

Earnings from operations




$

57,039





$

50,439





13%

Net earnings




$

39,327





$

33,003





19%

Diluted earnings per share




$

1.09





$

0.91





20%


















 

North America


















Net sales:


















Products




$

1,070,416





$

1,134,401





(6%)

Services




$

172,025





$

143,979





19%

Total net sales




$

1,242,441





$

1,278,380





(3%)

Gross profit




$

182,607





$

175,371





4%

Gross margin





14.7

%





13.7

%




100 bps

Selling and administrative expenses




$

136,950





$

132,640





3%

Severance and restructuring expenses




$

331





$

443





(25%)

Earnings from operations




$

45,326





$

42,288





7%


















 

Sales Mix
















**

Hardware





60

%





68

%




(14%)

Software





26

%





21

%




23%

Services




 

14

%




 

11

%




19%





 

100

%




 

100

%




(3%)


















 

EMEA


















Net sales:


















Products




$

354,673





$

377,212





(6%)

Services




$

35,502





$

29,922





19%

Total net sales




$

390,175





$

407,134





(4%)

Gross profit




$

56,983





$

56,050





2%

Gross margin





14.6

%





13.8

%




80 bps

Selling and administrative expenses




$

47,145





$

48,283





(2%)

Severance and restructuring expenses




$

(85

)




$

1,074





> 100%

Earnings from operations




$

9,923





$

6,693





48%


















 

Sales Mix
















**

Hardware





44

%





46

%




(8%)

Software





47

%





47

%




(4%)

Services




 

9

%




 

7

%




19%





 

100

%




 

100

%




(4%)


















 

APAC


















Net sales:


















Products




$

41,583





$

46,179





(10%)

Services




$

11,267





$

10,801





4%

Total net sales




$

52,850





$

56,980





(7%)

Gross profit




$

8,882





$

8,842








Gross margin





16.8

%





15.5

%




130 bps


Selling and administrative expenses






$

6,968





$

7,257





(4%)


Severance and restructuring expenses






$

124





$

127





(2%)

Earnings from operations




$

1,790





$

1,458





23%


















 

Sales Mix
















**

Hardware





12

%





13

%




(9%)

Software





67

%





68

%




(10%)

Services




 

21

%




 

19

%




4%





 

100

%




 

100

%




(7%)

















 


**

 

 

Change in sales mix represents growth/decline in category net sales
on a U.S. dollar basis and does not exclude the effects of
fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.




 

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this release and the related conference call and

web cast are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking

statements, including the Company’s expected 2019 financial results,

sales growth and Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year

2019, and the assumptions relating thereto, as well as the Company’s

anticipated effective tax rate, capital expenditures and plans

concerning repurchases under the Company’s currently authorized share

repurchase program, and the Company’s expectations regarding cash flow,

are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot

be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could

differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or

underlying the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances

that the results discussed by the forward-looking statements will be

achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those set forth

in the forward-looking statements. Some of the important factors that

could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those

projected in any forward-looking statements, include, but are not

limited to, the following, which are discussed in “Risk Factors” in Part

I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2018 and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission:



  • actions of the Company’s competitors, including manufacturers and
    publishers of products the Company sells;


  • the Company’s reliance on partners for product availability,
    competitive products to sell and marketing funds and purchasing
    incentives, which can change significantly in the amounts made
    available and the requirements year over year;


  • changes in the information technology (“IT”) industry and/or rapid
    changes in technology;


  • risks associated with the integration and operation of acquired
    businesses;


  • possible significant fluctuations in the Company’s future operating
    results;


  • the risks associated with the Company’s international operations;


  • general economic conditions;


  • increased debt and interest expense and decreased availability of
    funds under the Company’s financing facilities;


  • the security of the Company’s electronic and other confidential
    information;


  • disruptions in the Company’s IT systems and voice and data networks;


  • failure to comply with the terms and conditions of the Company’s
    commercial and public sector contracts;


  • legal proceedings and the results of client and public sector audits
    and failure to comply with laws and regulations;


  • accounts receivable risks, including increased credit loss experience
    or extended payment terms with the Company’s clients;


  • the Company’s reliance on independent shipping companies;


  • the Company’s dependence on certain key personnel;


  • natural disasters or other adverse occurrences;


  • exposure to changes in, interpretations of, or enforcement trends
    related to tax rules and regulations; and


  • intellectual property infringement claims and challenges to the
    Company’s registered trademarks and trade names.

Additionally, there may be other risks that are otherwise described from

time to time in the reports that the Company files with the Securities

and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this release

should be considered in light of various important factors, including

the risks and uncertainties listed above, as well as others. The Company

assumes no obligation to update, and, except as may be required by law,

does not intend to update, any forward-looking statements. The Company

does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may

be made by third parties.



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



(UNAUDITED)













 










Three Months Ended


March 31,













2019


 

 

 

 

2018


Net sales:



















Products









$

1,466,672






$

1,557,792


Services









 

218,794






 

184,702


Total net sales









 

1,685,466






 

1,742,494


Costs of goods sold:



















Products










1,337,308







1,414,986


Services









 

99,686






 

87,245


Total costs of goods sold









 

1,436,994






 

1,502,231


Gross profit










248,472







240,263


Operating expenses:



















Selling and administrative expenses










191,063







188,180


Severance and restructuring expenses









 

370






 

1,644


Earnings from operations










57,039







50,439


Non-operating (income) expense:



















Interest income










(271

)






(153

)

Interest expense










4,823







6,015


Net foreign currency exchange loss (gain)










711







(245

)

Other expense, net









 

339






 

302


Earnings before income taxes










51,437







44,520


Income tax expense









 

12,110






 

11,517


Net earnings









$

39,327






$

33,003




















 

Net earnings per share:



















Basic









$

1.10






$

0.92


Diluted









$

1.09






$

0.91




















 

Shares used in per share calculations:



















Basic









 

35,609






 

35,913


Diluted









 

36,103






 

36,263




















 



















 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 




INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(IN THOUSANDS)



(UNAUDITED)



















 










March 31,


2019








December 31,


2018




ASSETS



















Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents









$

124,831






$

142,655


Accounts receivable, net










1,723,817







1,931,736


Inventories










187,146







148,503


Other current assets









 

117,199






 

115,683


Total current assets










2,152,993







2,338,577




















 

Property and equipment, net










74,038







72,954


Goodwill










166,073







166,841


Intangible assets, net










108,856







112,179


Deferred income taxes










7,345







7,967


Other assets









 

247,162






 

77,429











$

2,756,467






$

2,775,947




















 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable – trade









$

897,609






$

978,104


Accounts payable – inventory financing facility










260,160







304,130


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities










183,678







190,733


Current portion of long-term debt










1,161







1,395


Deferred revenue









 

66,646






 

62,300


Total current liabilities










1,409,254







1,536,662




















 

Long-term debt










113,227







195,525


Deferred income taxes










604







683


Other liabilities









 

207,164






 

56,088











 

1,730,249






 

1,788,958


Stockholders’ equity:



















Preferred stock





















Common stock










358







355


Additional paid-in capital










321,606







323,622


Retained earnings










743,992







704,665



Accumulated other comprehensive loss – foreign currency
translation adjustments











 

(39,738

)





 

(41,653

)

Total stockholders’ equity









 

1,026,218






 

986,989











$

2,756,467






$

2,775,947




















 



















 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(IN THOUSANDS)



(UNAUDITED)













 










Three Months Ended


March 31,













2019


 

 

 

 

2018


Cash flows from operating activities:



















Net earnings









$

39,327






$

33,003



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by
operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment










5,044







5,433


Amortization of intangible assets










3,823







3,611


Provision for losses on accounts receivable










1,413







346


Write-downs of inventories










1,408







629


Write-off of property and equipment


















303


Non-cash stock-based compensation










4,115







3,184


Deferred income taxes










547







979


Changes in assets and liabilities:



















Decrease in accounts receivable










210,691







184,877


(Increase) decrease in inventories










(39,658

)






4,444


Increase in other assets










(107,314

)






(25,514

)

Decrease in accounts payable










(82,246

)






(97,104

)

Increase in deferred revenue










7,117







16,177


Increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities









 

77,646






 

20,377


Net cash provided by operating activities









 

121,913






 

150,745


Cash flows from investing activities:



















Purchases of property and equipment










(5,352

)






(5,044

)

Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired









 

(762

)





 




Net cash used in investing activities









 

(6,114

)





 

(5,044

)

Cash flows from financing activities:



















Borrowings on senior revolving credit facility










49,936







276,684


Repayments on senior revolving credit facility










(49,936

)






(392,184

)

Borrowings on accounts receivable securitization financing facility










1,010,500







1,024,000


Repayments on accounts receivable securitization financing facility










(1,092,500

)






(955,000

)

Repayments under Term Loan A


















(3,281

)

Repayments under other financing agreements


















(1,234

)

Payments on finance lease obligations










(542

)






(288

)

Net repayments under inventory financing facility










(43,970

)






(91,366

)


Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through
shares withheld












(6,128

)






(2,884

)

Repurchases of common stock









 








 

(7,679

)

Net cash used in financing activities









 

(132,640

)





 

(153,232

)


Foreign currency exchange effect on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash balances











 

(986

)





 

1,937


Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash










(17,827

)






(5,594

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









 

144,293






 

107,445


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period









$

126,466






$

101,851




















 



















 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



(UNAUDITED)













 










Three Months Ended


March 31,













2019


 

 

 

 

2018



Adjusted Consolidated Earnings from Operations:





















GAAP consolidated EFO









$

57,039






$

50,439


Severance and restructuring expenses









 

370






 

1,644


Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO









$

57,409






$

52,083




















 

Adjusted Consolidated Net Earnings:



















GAAP consolidated net earnings









$

39,327






$

33,003


Severance and restructuring expenses










370







1,644


Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments









 

(100

)





 

(291

)

Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated net earnings









$

39,597






$

34,356




















 

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:



















GAAP diluted EPS









$

1.09






$

0.91


Severance and restructuring expenses










0.01







0.05


Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments









 








 

(0.01

)

Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS









$

1.10






$

0.95




















 


Adjusted North America Earnings from Operations:





















GAAP EFO from North America segment









$

45,326






$

42,288


Severance and restructuring expenses









 

331






 

443



Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from North America segment











$

45,657






$

42,731




















 

Adjusted EMEA Earnings from Operations:



















GAAP EFO from EMEA segment









$

9,923






$

6,693


Severance and restructuring expenses









 

(85

)





 

1,074


Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from EMEA segment









$

9,838






$

7,767




















 

Adjusted APAC Earnings from Operations:



















GAAP EFO from APAC segment









$

1,790






$

1,458


Severance and restructuring expenses









 

124






 

127


Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from APAC segment









$

1,914






$

1,585




















 



















 










Three Months Ended


March 31,













2019






2018


Adjusted free cash flow:



















Net cash provided by operating activities









$

121,913






$

150,745


Purchases of property and equipment










(5,352

)






(5,044

)

Net repayments under inventory financing facility









 

(43,970

)





 

(91,366

)

Adjusted non-GAAP free cash flow









$

72,591






$

54,335




















 



















 










Twelve Months Ended


March 31,













2019






2018


Adjusted return on invested capital:



















GAAP consolidated EFO









$

240,082







$




206,751




Severance and restructuring expenses










2,151







 




5,951




Loss on sale of foreign entity


















 




3,646




Acquisition-related expenses









 

282







 




382




Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO










242,515







 




216,730




Income tax expense*









 

66,692







 




59,601




Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax









$

175,823







$




157,129




Average stockholders’ equity**









$

948,764







$




814,107




Average debt**










200,748







 




360,289




Average cash**









 

(145,380

)






 




(164,194



)

Invested Capital









$

1,004,132







$




1,010,202






















 

Adjusted non-GAAP ROIC (from GAAP consolidated EFO) ***










17.33

%






 




14.84



%

Adjusted non-GAAP ROIC (from non-GAAP consolidated EFO) ****










17.51

%






 




15.55



%



















 


*

 

 

Assumed tax rate of 27.5% for 2019 and 2018.

**



Average of previous five quarters.

***



Computed as GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax of $66,023 and $56,857
for the twelve months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively,
divided by invested capital.

****



Computed as Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax, divided
by invested capital.




 

