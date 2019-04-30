TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the “Company”) today
reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared
to the quarter ended March 31, 2018.
Gross profit increased 3% to $248.5 million
Gross margin increased 90 basis points to 14.7%
Earnings from operations increased 13% to $57.0 million
Diluted earnings per share of $1.09 increased 20% year over year
In the first quarter of 2019, net sales decreased by 3%, year to year,
while gross profit increased 3%, year over year and gross margin
increased 90 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2018. The
increase in gross profit and gross margin reflects a higher mix of cloud
solutions reported net and higher margin Insight delivered services.
Earnings from operations grew 13%, year over year, with each of our
geographic segments generating growth.
“I am pleased to report we have started the new year with strong
earnings performance in the first quarter,” stated Ken Lamneck,
President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our top line results decreased
in the first quarter against a tough comparison last year, but we
focused on profitable business, growing our services sales and helping
our clients migrate to the cloud, which led to strong gross margin
expansion in the quarter. At the same time we controlled our expenses,
which allowed us to deliver another quarter of double digit earnings
growth year over year, with each of our operating segments contributing
to these results,” stated Lamneck.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of 2019 of $1.69 billion
decreased 3% year to year when compared to the first quarter of 2018.
Net sales in North America decreased 3% year to year to $1.24
billion;
Net sales in EMEA decreased 4% year to year to $390.2 million; and
Net sales in APAC decreased 7% year to year to $52.9 million.
Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
consolidated net sales decreased 1% year to year, with a decline in
net sales in North America of 3%, year to year, partially offset by
growth in net sales in EMEA and APAC of 2% and 1%, respectively, year
over year.
Consolidated gross profit increased 3% compared to the first quarter
of 2018 to $248.5 million, with consolidated gross margin expanding 90
basis points to 14.7% of net sales.
Gross profit in North America increased 4% year over year to
$182.6 million (14.7% gross margin);
Gross profit in EMEA increased 2% year over year to $57.0 million
(14.6% gross margin); and
Gross profit in APAC was relatively flat year over year,
increasing less than 1% to $8.9 million (16.8% gross margin).
Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
consolidated gross profit increased 6% year over year, with gross
profit growth in North America, EMEA and APAC of 4%, 9% and 9%,
respectively, year over year.
Consolidated earnings from operations increased 13% compared to the
first quarter of 2018 to $57.0 million, or 3.4% of net sales.
Earnings from operations in North America increased 7% year over
year to $45.3 million, or 3.6% of net sales;
Earnings from operations in EMEA increased 48% year over year to
$9.9 million, or 2.5% of net sales; and
Earnings from operations in APAC increased 23% year over year to
$1.8 million, or 3.4% of net sales.
Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
consolidated earnings from operations increased 14% year over year,
with earnings from operations growth in North America, EMEA and APAC
of 8%, 53% and 31%, respectively, year over year.
Consolidated net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the first
quarter of 2019 were $39.3 million and $1.09, respectively, at an
effective tax rate of 23.5%.
Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per
share for the first quarter of 2019 were $39.6 million and $1.10,
respectively.
In discussing financial results for the three months ended March 31,
2019 and 2018 in this press release, the Company refers to certain
financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with United
States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). When referring
to non-GAAP measures, the Company refers to such measures as “Adjusted.”
See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information. A
tabular reconciliation of financial measures prepared in accordance with
GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this
press release.
In some instances the Company refers to changes in net sales, gross
profit and earnings from operations on a consolidated basis and in North
America, EMEA and APAC excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign
currency exchange rates. In computing these changes and percentages, the
Company compares the current year amount as translated into U.S. dollars
under the applicable accounting standards to the prior year amount in
local currency translated into U.S. dollars utilizing the weighted
average translation rate for the current period.
The tax effect of Adjusted amounts referenced herein were computed using
the statutory tax rate for the taxing jurisdictions in the operating
segment in which the related expenses were recorded, adjusted for the
effects of valuation allowances on net operating losses in certain
jurisdictions.
GUIDANCE
For the full year 2019, the Company expects to deliver sales growth in
the low single digit range compared to 2018. The Company also expects
Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2019 to be
between $4.75 and $4.85.
This outlook assumes:
an effective tax rate of 25% to 26% for the balance of 2019;
capital expenditures of $20 to $25 million for the full year; and
an average share count for the full year of approximately 36.2 million
shares.
This outlook does not reflect the repurchase of any shares under the
Company’s currently authorized share repurchase program, assumes no
current year acquisition-related expenses and excludes severance and
restructuring expenses incurred during the first quarter of 2019 and
those that may be incurred during the balance of 2019. Due to the
inherent difficulty of forecasting these types of expenses, which impact
net earnings and diluted earnings per share, the Company is unable to
reasonably estimate the related impact of such expenses, if any, to net
earnings and diluted earnings per share. Accordingly, the Company is
unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings
per share for the full year 2019 forecast.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The non-GAAP financial measures are referred to as “Adjusted.” Adjusted
consolidated earnings from operations, Adjusted consolidated net
earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude (i) severance
and restructuring expenses and (ii) the tax effects of severance and
restructuring expenses. The Company excludes these items when internally
evaluating earnings from operations, tax expense, net earnings and
diluted earnings per share for the Company and earnings from operations
for each of the Company’s operating segments. Adjusted free cash flow is
the Company’s net cash provided or used by operating activities adjusted
for (i) purchases of property and equipment and (ii) the net borrowings
or repayments under the inventory financing facility. Adjusted return on
invested capital (“ROIC”) excludes (i) severance and restructuring
expenses, (ii) acquisition related expenses, (iii) loss on sale of the
Company’s Russia business, and (iv) the tax effects of each of these
items, as applicable.
These non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate financial performance
against budgeted amounts, to calculate incentive compensation, to assist
in forecasting future performance and to compare the Company’s results
to those of the Company’s competitors. The Company believes that these
non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow
for greater transparency, facilitate comparisons to prior periods and
the Company’s competitors’ results and assist in forecasting performance
for future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared
in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial
measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures
should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures
of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
change
Insight Enterprises, Inc.
Net sales:
Products
$
1,466,672
$
1,557,792
(6%)
Services
$
218,794
$
184,702
18%
Total net sales
$
1,685,466
$
1,742,494
(3%)
Gross profit
$
248,472
$
240,263
3%
Gross margin
14.7
%
13.8
%
90 bps
Selling and administrative expenses
$
191,063
$
188,180
2%
Severance and restructuring expenses
$
370
$
1,644
(77%)
Earnings from operations
$
57,039
$
50,439
13%
Net earnings
$
39,327
$
33,003
19%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.09
$
0.91
20%
North America
Net sales:
Products
$
1,070,416
$
1,134,401
(6%)
Services
$
172,025
$
143,979
19%
Total net sales
$
1,242,441
$
1,278,380
(3%)
Gross profit
$
182,607
$
175,371
4%
Gross margin
14.7
%
13.7
%
100 bps
Selling and administrative expenses
$
136,950
$
132,640
3%
Severance and restructuring expenses
$
331
$
443
(25%)
Earnings from operations
$
45,326
$
42,288
7%
Sales Mix
**
Hardware
60
%
68
%
(14%)
Software
26
%
21
%
23%
Services
14
%
11
%
19%
100
%
100
%
(3%)
EMEA
Net sales:
Products
$
354,673
$
377,212
(6%)
Services
$
35,502
$
29,922
19%
Total net sales
$
390,175
$
407,134
(4%)
Gross profit
$
56,983
$
56,050
2%
Gross margin
14.6
%
13.8
%
80 bps
Selling and administrative expenses
$
47,145
$
48,283
(2%)
Severance and restructuring expenses
$
(85
)
$
1,074
> 100%
Earnings from operations
$
9,923
$
6,693
48%
Sales Mix
**
Hardware
44
%
46
%
(8%)
Software
47
%
47
%
(4%)
Services
9
%
7
%
19%
100
%
100
%
(4%)
APAC
Net sales:
Products
$
41,583
$
46,179
(10%)
Services
$
11,267
$
10,801
4%
Total net sales
$
52,850
$
56,980
(7%)
Gross profit
$
8,882
$
8,842
—
Gross margin
16.8
%
15.5
%
130 bps
$
6,968
$
7,257
(4%)
$
124
$
127
(2%)
Earnings from operations
$
1,790
$
1,458
23%
Sales Mix
**
Hardware
12
%
13
%
(9%)
Software
67
%
68
%
(10%)
Services
21
%
19
%
4%
100
%
100
%
(7%)
**
Change in sales mix represents growth/decline in category net sales
on a U.S. dollar basis and does not exclude the effects of
fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements in this release and the related conference call and
web cast are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements, including the Company’s expected 2019 financial results,
sales growth and Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year
2019, and the assumptions relating thereto, as well as the Company’s
anticipated effective tax rate, capital expenditures and plans
concerning repurchases under the Company’s currently authorized share
repurchase program, and the Company’s expectations regarding cash flow,
are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot
be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could
differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or
underlying the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances
that the results discussed by the forward-looking statements will be
achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those set forth
in the forward-looking statements. Some of the important factors that
could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those
projected in any forward-looking statements, include, but are not
limited to, the following, which are discussed in “Risk Factors” in Part
I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2018 and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission:
actions of the Company’s competitors, including manufacturers and
publishers of products the Company sells;
the Company’s reliance on partners for product availability,
competitive products to sell and marketing funds and purchasing
incentives, which can change significantly in the amounts made
available and the requirements year over year;
changes in the information technology (“IT”) industry and/or rapid
changes in technology;
risks associated with the integration and operation of acquired
businesses;
possible significant fluctuations in the Company’s future operating
results;
the risks associated with the Company’s international operations;
general economic conditions;
increased debt and interest expense and decreased availability of
funds under the Company’s financing facilities;
the security of the Company’s electronic and other confidential
information;
disruptions in the Company’s IT systems and voice and data networks;
failure to comply with the terms and conditions of the Company’s
commercial and public sector contracts;
legal proceedings and the results of client and public sector audits
and failure to comply with laws and regulations;
accounts receivable risks, including increased credit loss experience
or extended payment terms with the Company’s clients;
the Company’s reliance on independent shipping companies;
the Company’s dependence on certain key personnel;
natural disasters or other adverse occurrences;
exposure to changes in, interpretations of, or enforcement trends
related to tax rules and regulations; and
intellectual property infringement claims and challenges to the
Company’s registered trademarks and trade names.
Additionally, there may be other risks that are otherwise described from
time to time in the reports that the Company files with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this release
should be considered in light of various important factors, including
the risks and uncertainties listed above, as well as others. The Company
assumes no obligation to update, and, except as may be required by law,
does not intend to update, any forward-looking statements. The Company
does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may
be made by third parties.
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
Net sales:
Products
$
1,466,672
$
1,557,792
Services
218,794
184,702
Total net sales
1,685,466
1,742,494
Costs of goods sold:
Products
1,337,308
1,414,986
Services
99,686
87,245
Total costs of goods sold
1,436,994
1,502,231
Gross profit
248,472
240,263
Operating expenses:
Selling and administrative expenses
191,063
188,180
Severance and restructuring expenses
370
1,644
Earnings from operations
57,039
50,439
Non-operating (income) expense:
Interest income
(271
)
(153
)
Interest expense
4,823
6,015
Net foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
711
(245
)
Other expense, net
339
302
Earnings before income taxes
51,437
44,520
Income tax expense
12,110
11,517
Net earnings
$
39,327
$
33,003
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.10
$
0.92
Diluted
$
1.09
$
0.91
Shares used in per share calculations:
Basic
35,609
35,913
Diluted
36,103
36,263
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
124,831
$
142,655
Accounts receivable, net
1,723,817
1,931,736
Inventories
187,146
148,503
Other current assets
117,199
115,683
Total current assets
2,152,993
2,338,577
Property and equipment, net
74,038
72,954
Goodwill
166,073
166,841
Intangible assets, net
108,856
112,179
Deferred income taxes
7,345
7,967
Other assets
247,162
77,429
$
2,756,467
$
2,775,947
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable – trade
$
897,609
$
978,104
Accounts payable – inventory financing facility
260,160
304,130
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
183,678
190,733
Current portion of long-term debt
1,161
1,395
Deferred revenue
66,646
62,300
Total current liabilities
1,409,254
1,536,662
Long-term debt
113,227
195,525
Deferred income taxes
604
683
Other liabilities
207,164
56,088
1,730,249
1,788,958
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
358
355
Additional paid-in capital
321,606
323,622
Retained earnings
743,992
704,665
(39,738
)
(41,653
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,026,218
986,989
$
2,756,467
$
2,775,947
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
39,327
$
33,003
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
5,044
5,433
Amortization of intangible assets
3,823
3,611
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
1,413
346
Write-downs of inventories
1,408
629
Write-off of property and equipment
—
303
Non-cash stock-based compensation
4,115
3,184
Deferred income taxes
547
979
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Decrease in accounts receivable
210,691
184,877
(Increase) decrease in inventories
(39,658
)
4,444
Increase in other assets
(107,314
)
(25,514
)
Decrease in accounts payable
(82,246
)
(97,104
)
Increase in deferred revenue
7,117
16,177
Increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities
77,646
20,377
Net cash provided by operating activities
121,913
150,745
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,352
)
(5,044
)
Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired
(762
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,114
)
(5,044
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on senior revolving credit facility
49,936
276,684
Repayments on senior revolving credit facility
(49,936
)
(392,184
)
Borrowings on accounts receivable securitization financing facility
1,010,500
1,024,000
Repayments on accounts receivable securitization financing facility
(1,092,500
)
(955,000
)
Repayments under Term Loan A
—
(3,281
)
Repayments under other financing agreements
—
(1,234
)
Payments on finance lease obligations
(542
)
(288
)
Net repayments under inventory financing facility
(43,970
)
(91,366
)
(6,128
)
(2,884
)
Repurchases of common stock
—
(7,679
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(132,640
)
(153,232
)
(986
)
1,937
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(17,827
)
(5,594
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
144,293
107,445
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
126,466
$
101,851
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
GAAP consolidated EFO
$
57,039
$
50,439
Severance and restructuring expenses
370
1,644
Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO
$
57,409
$
52,083
Adjusted Consolidated Net Earnings:
GAAP consolidated net earnings
$
39,327
$
33,003
Severance and restructuring expenses
370
1,644
Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
(100
)
(291
)
Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated net earnings
$
39,597
$
34,356
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:
GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.09
$
0.91
Severance and restructuring expenses
0.01
0.05
Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
—
(0.01
)
Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.10
$
0.95
GAAP EFO from North America segment
$
45,326
$
42,288
Severance and restructuring expenses
331
443
$
45,657
$
42,731
Adjusted EMEA Earnings from Operations:
GAAP EFO from EMEA segment
$
9,923
$
6,693
Severance and restructuring expenses
(85
)
1,074
Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from EMEA segment
$
9,838
$
7,767
Adjusted APAC Earnings from Operations:
GAAP EFO from APAC segment
$
1,790
$
1,458
Severance and restructuring expenses
124
127
Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from APAC segment
$
1,914
$
1,585
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
Adjusted free cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
121,913
$
150,745
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,352
)
(5,044
)
Net repayments under inventory financing facility
(43,970
)
(91,366
)
Adjusted non-GAAP free cash flow
$
72,591
$
54,335
Twelve Months Ended
2019
2018
Adjusted return on invested capital:
GAAP consolidated EFO
$
240,082
Severance and restructuring expenses
2,151
Loss on sale of foreign entity
—
Acquisition-related expenses
282
Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO
242,515
Income tax expense*
66,692
Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax
$
175,823
Average stockholders’ equity**
$
948,764
Average debt**
200,748
Average cash**
(145,380
)
)
Invested Capital
$
1,004,132
Adjusted non-GAAP ROIC (from GAAP consolidated EFO) ***
17.33
%
%
Adjusted non-GAAP ROIC (from non-GAAP consolidated EFO) ****
17.51
%
%
*
Assumed tax rate of 27.5% for 2019 and 2018.
**
Average of previous five quarters.
***
Computed as GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax of $66,023 and $56,857
for the twelve months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively,
divided by invested capital.
****
Computed as Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax, divided
by invested capital.
