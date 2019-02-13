TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the “Company”) today
reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December
31, 2018. Highlights include:
Gross profit up 9% year over year to $254.2 million for the fourth
quarter and up 8% for the full year
Earnings from operations up 29% to $58.7 million for the fourth
quarter and up 30% for the full year
Diluted earnings per share of $1.31 increased more than 100% for the
fourth quarter year over year and record diluted earnings per share of
$4.55 increased 82% for the full year
Cash flows provided by operations of $292.6 million in 2018 compared
to cash used in operations of $307.1 million in 2017
In the fourth quarter of 2018, consolidated net sales were $1.75
billion, which was down 2%, year to year, reflecting a decline in
software net sales offset by strong growth in services net sales. The
decline in software net sales was due primarily to the adoption of ASC
606, which resulted in more software sales being recorded net and a
higher mix of cloud and maintenance service offerings which are recorded
net in services. Gross profit increased 9%, year over year, with gross
margins increasing 140 basis points to 14.5% for the quarter. Earnings
from operations grew 29%, year over year.
“Our fourth quarter results reflect a strong close to another great year
for our company. We focused on sales in higher margin categories,
including cloud subscription, maintenance and professional services
offerings, which drove up gross margins 140 basis points and earnings
from operations up double digits for the quarter,” stated Ken Lamneck,
president and CEO.
For the full year 2018, consolidated net sales were $7.1 billion, up 6%
year over year, reflecting strong growth in services including an
increase in sales of cloud offerings and software maintenance. Gross
profit increased 8%, year over year, with gross margins increasing 30
basis points to 14.0% for the full year. Earnings from operations grew
30%, year over year, with each of our geographic segments generating
double digit growth in earnings from operations.
“We are happy to report another year of record results for Insight. Our
global team delivered a third consecutive year of double-digit earnings
growth while accelerating cash flow generation, expanding our services
offerings and integrating strategic acquisitions,” stated Lamneck. ”Our
solution area go-to-market strategy, deep technical talent and
consistent focus on operational excellence have accelerated our
financial performance and uniquely position us to compete in the
marketplace in 2019 and beyond,” stated Lamneck.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Results for the Quarter:
Consolidated net sales of $1.75 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018
decreased 2% year to year when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
Net sales in North America decreased 2% year to year to $1.34
billion;
Net sales in EMEA increased less than 1% year over year to $368.4
million; and
Net sales in APAC decreased 7% year to year to $36.3 million.
Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter decreased 1% year to
year, with declines in net sales in North America and APAC of 2% each
year to year, offset by growth in net sales in EMEA of 4%, year over
year.
Consolidated gross profit of $254.2 million increased 9% compared to
the fourth quarter of 2017, with consolidated gross margin expanding
140 basis points to 14.5% of net sales.
Gross profit in North America increased 7% year over year to
$187.5 million (13.9% gross margin);
Gross profit in EMEA increased 12% year over year to $56.2 million
(15.3% gross margin); and
Gross profit in APAC increased 32% year over year to $10.5 million
(28.8% gross margin).
Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
consolidated gross profit for the fourth quarter increased 10% year
over year, with gross profit growth in North America, EMEA and APAC of
8%, 16% and 40%, respectively, year over year.
Consolidated earnings from operations of $58.7 million, or 3.4% of net
sales, increased 29% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
Earnings from operations in North America increased 19% year over
year to $44.4 million, or 3.3% of net sales;
Earnings from operations in EMEA increased 54% year over year to
$11.0 million, or 3.0% of net sales; and
Earnings from operations in APAC increased more than 100% year
over year to $3.2 million, or 8.9% of net sales.
Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
for the fourth quarter, consolidated earnings from operations
increased 30% year over year, with earnings from operations growth in
North America, EMEA and APAC of 20%, 61% and more than 100%,
respectively, year over year.
Adjusted consolidated earnings from operations increased 23% year over
year to $59.4 million, or 3.4% of net sales for the fourth quarter of
2018. Adjusted earnings from operations grew in North America, EMEA
and APAC by 15%, 40% and more than 100%, respectively, year over year.
Consolidated net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the
fourth quarter of 2018 were $47.0 million and $1.31, respectively, at
an effective tax rate of 14.0%.
Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per
share for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $47.6 million and $1.32,
respectively.
Results for the Year:
Consolidated net sales of $7.1 billion for 2018 increased 6% compared
to 2017.
Net sales in North America increased 3% year over year to $5.4
billion;
Net sales in EMEA increased 13% year over year to $1.5 billion; and
Net sales in APAC increased 12% year over year to $186.9 million.
Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
consolidated net sales increased 5% year over year, with growth in net
sales in North America, EMEA and APAC of 4%, 9% and 13%, respectively,
year over year.
Consolidated gross profit of $993.7 million increased 8% compared to
2017, with consolidated gross margin expanding 30 basis points to
14.0% of net sales.
Gross profit in North America increased 6% year over year to
$732.7 million (13.7% gross margin);
Gross profit in EMEA increased 16% year over year to $221.5
million (14.5% gross margin); and
Gross profit in APAC increased 8% year over year to $39.6 million
(21.2% gross margin).
Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
consolidated gross profit increased 7% year over year, with gross
profit growth in North America, EMEA and APAC of 6%, 12% and 9%,
respectively, year over year.
Consolidated earnings from operations increased 30% compared to 2017
to $233.5 million, or 3.3% of net sales.
Earnings from operations in North America increased 21% year over
year to $185.7 million, or 3.5% of net sales;
Earnings from operations in EMEA increased more than 100% year
over year to $37.3 million, or 2.4% of net sales; and
Earnings from operations in APAC increased 27% year over year to
$10.5 million, or 5.6% of net sales.
Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
consolidated earnings from operations also increased 30% year over
year, with earnings from operations growth in North America, EMEA and
APAC of 21%, more than 100% and 27%, respectively, year over year.
Adjusted consolidated earnings from operations increased 21% year over
year to $237.2 million, or 3.4% of net sales for 2018. Adjusted
earnings from operations grew in North America, EMEA and APAC by 17%,
50% and 27%, respectively, year over year.
Consolidated net earnings and diluted earnings per share for 2018 were
$163.7 million and $4.55, respectively, at an effective tax rate of
22.8%.
Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per
share for 2018 were $166.6 million and $4.63, respectively.
In discussing financial results for the three and twelve months ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017 in this press release, the Company refers to
certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with
United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). When
referring to non-GAAP measures, the Company refers to such measures as
“Adjusted.” See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional
information. A tabular reconciliation of financial measures prepared in
accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures is included at
the end of this press release.
In some instances the Company refers to changes in net sales, gross
profit and earnings from operations on a consolidated basis and in North
America, EMEA and APAC excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign
currency exchange rates. In computing these changes and percentages, the
Company compares the current year amount as translated into U.S. dollars
under the applicable accounting standards to the prior year amount in
local currency translated into U.S. dollars utilizing the weighted
average translation rate for the current period.
The tax effect of Adjusted amounts referenced herein were computed using
the statutory tax rate for the taxing jurisdictions in the operating
segment in which the related expenses were recorded, adjusted for the
effects of valuation allowances on net operating losses in certain
jurisdictions.
GUIDANCE
For the full year 2019, the Company expects to deliver sales growth in
the mid-single digit range in U.S. dollar terms and diluted earnings per
share is expected to be between $4.75 and $4.85.
This outlook assumes:
an effective tax rate of 25% to 26% for the full year 2019;
capital expenditures of $20 to $25 million for the full year; and
an average share count for the full year of approximately 36.2 million
shares.
This outlook does not reflect the repurchase of any shares under the
Company’s currently authorized share repurchase program and assumes no
severance and restructuring or acquisition-related expenses. Due to the
inherent difficulty of forecasting these types of expenses, which impact
net earnings and diluted earnings per share, the Company is unable to
reasonably estimate the related impact of such expenses, if any, to net
earnings and diluted earnings per share.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The non-GAAP financial measures are referred to as “Adjusted.” Adjusted
consolidated earnings from operations, Adjusted consolidated net
earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude (i) severance
and restructuring expenses, (ii) loss on sale of the Company’s Russia
business in the 2017 period, (iii) certain acquisition-related expenses,
and (iv) the tax effects of each of these items, as applicable. The
Company excludes these items when internally evaluating earnings from
operations, tax expense, net earnings and diluted earnings per share for
the Company and earnings from operations for each of the Company’s
operating segments. Adjusted free cash flow is the Company’s net cash
provided or used by operating activities adjusted for (i) purchases of
property and equipment and (ii) the net borrowings or repayments under
the inventory financing facility. Adjusted return on invested capital
(“ROIC”) excludes (i) severance and restructuring expenses, (ii) loss on
sale of the Company’s Russia business in the 2017 period, and (iii)
certain acquisition-related expenses.
These non-GAAP measures are used by management to evaluate financial
performance against budgeted amounts, to calculate incentive
compensation, to assist in forecasting future performance and to compare
the Company’s results to those of the Company’s competitors. The Company
believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors
because they allow for greater transparency, facilitate comparisons to
prior periods and the Company’s competitors’ results and assist in
forecasting performance for future periods. These non-GAAP financial
measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different
from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP
financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or
superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance
with GAAP.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
change
2018
2017
change
Insight Enterprises, Inc.
Net sales:
Products
$
1,525,050
$
1,612,338
(5
%)
$
6,249,938
$
6,038,744
3
%
Services
$
223,996
$
171,737
30
%
$
830,198
$
664,879
25
%
Total net sales
$
1,749,046
$
1,784,075
(2
%)
$
7,080,136
$
6,703,623
6
%
Gross profit
$
254,164
$
232,883
9
%
$
993,718
$
918,570
8
%
Gross margin
14.5
%
13.1
%
140 bps
14.0
%
13.7
%
30 bps
Selling and administrative expenses
$
194,790
$
184,554
6
%
$
756,529
$
723,328
5
%
Severance and restructuring expenses
$
715
$
2,791
(74
%)
$
3,424
$
9,002
(62
%)
Loss on sale of foreign entity
$
—
$
—
—
$
—
$
3,646
*
Acquisition-related expenses
$
—
$
—
—
$
282
$
3,329
(92
%)
Earnings from operations
$
58,659
$
45,538
29
%
$
233,483
$
179,265
30
%
Net earnings
$
47,041
$
14,168
> 100%
$
163,677
$
90,683
80
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.31
$
0.39
> 100%
$
4.55
$
2.50
82
%
North America
Net sales:
Products
$
1,169,924
$
1,249,420
(6
%)
$
4,723,071
$
4,662,473
1
%
Services
$
174,452
$
128,971
35
%
$
639,910
$
519,261
23
%
Total net sales
$
1,344,376
$
1,378,391
(2
%)
$
5,362,981
$
5,181,734
3
%
Gross profit
$
187,480
$
174,569
7
%
$
732,695
$
691,677
6
%
Gross margin
13.9
%
12.7
%
120 bps
13.7
%
13.3
%
40 bps
Selling and administrative expenses
$
142,453
$
135,369
5
%
$
545,091
$
530,792
3
%
Severance and restructuring expenses
$
583
$
1,965
(70
%)
$
1,617
$
4,010
(60
%)
Acquisition-related expenses
$
—
$
—
—
$
282
$
3,223
(91
%)
Earnings from operations
$
44,444
$
37,235
19
%
$
185,705
$
153,652
21
%
Sales Mix
**
**
Hardware
66
%
64
%
1
%
67
%
65
%
8
%
Software
21
%
27
%
(24
%)
21
%
25
%
(15
%)
Services
13
%
9
%
35
%
12
%
10
%
23
%
100
%
100
%
(2
%)
100
%
100
%
3
%
EMEA
Net sales:
Products
$
332,244
$
333,540
—
$
1,390,008
$
1,246,952
11
%
Services
$
36,147
$
33,267
9
%
$
140,233
$
108,464
29
%
Total net sales
$
368,391
$
366,807
—
$
1,530,241
$
1,355,416
13
%
Gross profit
$
56,219
$
50,413
12
%
$
221,467
$
190,310
16
%
Gross margin
15.3
%
13.7
%
160 bps
14.5
%
14.0
%
50 bps
Selling and administrative expenses
$
45,087
$
42,442
6
%
$
182,470
$
164,305
11
%
Severance and restructuring expenses
$
132
$
826
(84
%)
$
1,677
$
4,888
(66
%)
Loss on sale of foreign entity
$
—
$
—
—
$
—
$
3,646
*
Acquisition-related expenses
$
—
$
—
—
$
—
$
106
*
Earnings from operations
$
11,000
$
7,145
54
%
$
37,320
$
17,365
> 100%
Sales Mix
**
**
Hardware
40
%
37
%
8
%
43
%
40
%
22
%
Software
50
%
54
%
(6
%)
48
%
52
%
4
%
Services
10
%
9
%
9
%
9
%
8
%
29
%
100
%
100
%
—
100
%
100
%
13
%
*
Percentage change not considered meaningful.
**
Change in sales mix represents growth/decline in category net sales
on a U.S. dollar basis and does not exclude the effects of
fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
change
2018
2017
change
APAC
Net sales:
Products
$
22,882
$
29,378
(22
%)
$
136,859
$
129,319
6
%
Services
$
13,397
$
9,499
41
%
$
50,055
$
37,154
35
%
Total net sales
$
36,279
$
38,877
(7
%)
$
186,914
$
166,473
12
%
Gross profit
$
10,465
$
7,901
32
%
$
39,556
$
36,583
8
%
Gross margin
28.8
%
20.3
%
850 bps
21.2
%
22.0
%
(80 bps)
Selling and administrative expenses
$
7,250
$
6,743
8
%
$
28,968
$
28,231
3
%
Severance and restructuring expenses
$
—
$
—
—
$
130
$
104
25
%
Earnings from operations
$
3,215
$
1,158
> 100%
$
10,458
$
8,248
27
%
Sales Mix
**
**
Hardware
19
%
25
%
(26
%)
16
%
17
%
6
%
Software
44
%
51
%
(20
%)
57
%
61
%
6
%
Services
37
%
24
%
41
%
27
%
22
%
35
%
100
%
100
%
(7
%)
100
%
100
%
12
%
*
Percentage change not considered meaningful.
**
Change in sales mix represents growth/decline in category net sales
on a U.S. dollar basis and does not exclude the effects of
fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements in this release and the related conference call and
web cast are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements, including the Company’s expected 2019 financial results,
sales growth and diluted earnings per share for the full year 2019, and
the assumptions relating thereto, as well as the Company’s anticipated
effective tax rate and capital expenditures, expected average share
count, and the Company’s expectations regarding cash flow, are
inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be
predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ
materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the
forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the results
discussed by the forward-looking statements will be achieved, and actual
results may differ materially from those set forth in the
forward-looking statements. Some of the important factors that could
cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those
projected in any forward-looking statements, include, but are not
limited to, the following, which are discussed in “Risk Factors” in Part
I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2017 and in other of the Company’s subsequent filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission:
actions of the Company’s competitors, including manufacturers and
publishers of products the Company sells;
the Company’s reliance on partners for product availability,
competitive products to sell and marketing funds and purchasing
incentives, which can change significantly in the amounts made
available and the requirements year over year;
changes in the information technology (“IT”) industry and/or rapid
changes in technology;
risks associated with the integration and operation of acquired
businesses;
possible significant fluctuations in the Company’s future operating
results;
the risks associated with the Company’s international operations;
general economic conditions;
increased debt and interest expense and decreased availability of
funds under the Company’s financing facilities;
the security of the Company’s electronic and other confidential
information;
disruptions in the Company’s IT systems and voice and data networks;
failure to comply with the terms and conditions of the Company’s
commercial and public sector contracts;
legal proceedings and the results of client and public sector audits
and failure to comply with laws and regulations;
accounts receivable risks, including increased credit loss experience
or extended payment terms with the Company’s clients;
the Company’s reliance on independent shipping companies;
the Company’s dependence on certain key personnel;
natural disasters or other adverse occurrences;
exposure to changes in, interpretations of, or enforcement trends
related to tax rules and regulations; and
intellectual property infringement claims and challenges to the
Company’s registered trademarks and trade names.
Additionally, there may be other risks that are otherwise described from
time to time in the reports that the Company files with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this release
should be considered in light of various important factors, including
the risks and uncertainties listed above, as well as others. The Company
assumes no obligation to update, and, except as may be required by law,
does not intend to update, any forward-looking statements. The Company
does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may
be made by third parties.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales:
Products
$
1,525,050
$
1,612,338
$
6,249,938
$
6,038,744
Services
223,996
171,737
830,198
664,879
Total net sales
1,749,046
1,784,075
7,080,136
6,703,623
Costs of goods sold:
Products
1,392,219
1,475,916
5,711,400
5,512,402
Services
102,663
75,276
375,018
272,651
Total costs of goods sold
1,494,882
1,551,192
6,086,418
5,785,053
Gross profit
254,164
232,883
993,718
918,570
Operating expenses:
Selling and administrative expenses
194,790
184,554
756,529
723,328
Severance and restructuring expenses
715
2,791
3,424
9,002
Loss on sale of foreign entity
—
—
—
3,646
Acquisition-related expenses
—
—
282
3,329
Earnings from operations
58,659
45,538
233,483
179,265
Non-operating (income) expense:
Interest income
(422
)
(346
)
(1,075
)
(1,209
)
Interest expense
5,563
5,360
22,812
19,174
Net foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
(1,517
)
(117
)
(1,498
)
855
Other expense, net
323
367
1,342
1,347
Earnings before income taxes
54,712
40,274
211,902
159,098
Income tax expense
7,671
26,106
48,225
68,415
Net earnings
$
47,041
$
14,168
$
163,677
$
90,683
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.33
$
0.40
$
4.60
$
2.54
Diluted
$
1.31
$
0.39
$
4.55
$
2.50
Shares used in per share calculations:
Basic
35,480
35,809
35,586
35,741
Diluted
35,999
36,272
36,009
36,207
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
142,655
$
105,831
Accounts receivable, net
1,931,736
1,814,560
Inventories
148,503
194,529
Inventories not available for sale
—
36,956
Other current assets
115,683
152,467
Total current assets
2,338,577
2,304,343
Property and equipment, net
72,954
75,252
Goodwill
166,841
131,431
Intangible assets, net
112,179
100,778
Deferred income taxes
7,967
17,064
Other assets
77,429
56,783
$
2,775,947
$
2,685,651
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable – trade
$
978,104
$
899,075
Accounts payable – inventory financing facility
304,130
319,468
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
190,733
175,860
Current portion of long-term debt
1,395
16,592
Deferred revenue
62,300
88,979
Total current liabilities
1,536,662
1,499,974
Long-term debt
195,525
296,576
Deferred income taxes
683
717
Other liabilities
56,088
44,915
1,788,958
1,842,182
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
355
358
Additional paid-in capital
323,622
317,155
Retained earnings
704,665
550,220
Accumulated other comprehensive loss – foreign currency
(41,653
)
(24,264
)
Total stockholders’ equity
986,989
843,469
$
2,775,947
$
2,685,651
Twelve Months Ended
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
163,677
$
90,683
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
21,721
25,787
Amortization of intangible assets
15,737
16,812
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
4,776
5,245
Write-downs of inventories
2,912
2,776
Write-off of property and equipment
393
418
Non-cash stock-based compensation
15,355
12,826
Deferred income taxes
9,126
19,139
Loss on sale of foreign entity
—
3,646
Loss on extinguishment of debt
624
—
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Increase in accounts receivable
(46,883
)
(208,065
)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
46,534
(14,046
)
Decrease in other assets
12,424
3,342
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
29,844
(237,457
)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue
9,178
(27,184
)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other liabilities
7,229
(988
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
292,647
(307,066
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired
(74,938
)
(186,932
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(17,251
)
(19,230
)
Proceeds from sale of foreign entity
479
1,517
Net cash used in investing activities
(91,710
)
(204,645
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on senior revolving credit facility
569,232
1,151,216
Repayments on senior revolving credit facility
(686,732
)
(1,033,716
)
Borrowings on accounts receivable securitization financing facility
3,357,000
3,961,389
Repayments on accounts receivable securitization financing facility
(3,188,000
)
(3,975,889
)
Borrowings under Term Loan A
—
175,000
Repayments under Term Loan A
(166,250
)
(8,750
)
Repayments under other financing agreements
(2,372
)
(5,636
)
Payments on capital lease obligations
(999
)
(1,089
)
Net (repayments) borrowings under inventory financing facility
(15,338
)
141,037
Payment of debt issuance costs
(270
)
(1,123
)
Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through
(3,230
)
(5,318
)
Repurchases of common stock
(22,069
)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(159,028
)
397,121
Foreign currency exchange effect on cash, cash equivalents and
(5,061
)
16,089
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
36,848
(98,501
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
107,445
205,946
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
144,293
$
107,445
