TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the “Company”) today

reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December

31, 2018. Highlights include:



  • Gross profit up 9% year over year to $254.2 million for the fourth
    quarter and up 8% for the full year


  • Earnings from operations up 29% to $58.7 million for the fourth
    quarter and up 30% for the full year


  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.31 increased more than 100% for the
    fourth quarter year over year and record diluted earnings per share of
    $4.55 increased 82% for the full year


  • Cash flows provided by operations of $292.6 million in 2018 compared
    to cash used in operations of $307.1 million in 2017

In the fourth quarter of 2018, consolidated net sales were $1.75

billion, which was down 2%, year to year, reflecting a decline in

software net sales offset by strong growth in services net sales. The

decline in software net sales was due primarily to the adoption of ASC

606, which resulted in more software sales being recorded net and a

higher mix of cloud and maintenance service offerings which are recorded

net in services. Gross profit increased 9%, year over year, with gross

margins increasing 140 basis points to 14.5% for the quarter. Earnings

from operations grew 29%, year over year.

“Our fourth quarter results reflect a strong close to another great year

for our company. We focused on sales in higher margin categories,

including cloud subscription, maintenance and professional services

offerings, which drove up gross margins 140 basis points and earnings

from operations up double digits for the quarter,” stated Ken Lamneck,

president and CEO.

For the full year 2018, consolidated net sales were $7.1 billion, up 6%

year over year, reflecting strong growth in services including an

increase in sales of cloud offerings and software maintenance. Gross

profit increased 8%, year over year, with gross margins increasing 30

basis points to 14.0% for the full year. Earnings from operations grew

30%, year over year, with each of our geographic segments generating

double digit growth in earnings from operations.

“We are happy to report another year of record results for Insight. Our

global team delivered a third consecutive year of double-digit earnings

growth while accelerating cash flow generation, expanding our services

offerings and integrating strategic acquisitions,” stated Lamneck. ”Our

solution area go-to-market strategy, deep technical talent and

consistent focus on operational excellence have accelerated our

financial performance and uniquely position us to compete in the

marketplace in 2019 and beyond,” stated Lamneck.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Results for the Quarter:



  • Consolidated net sales of $1.75 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018
    decreased 2% year to year when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.



    • Net sales in North America decreased 2% year to year to $1.34
      billion;


    • Net sales in EMEA increased less than 1% year over year to $368.4
      million; and


    • Net sales in APAC decreased 7% year to year to $36.3 million.




  • Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
    consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter decreased 1% year to
    year, with declines in net sales in North America and APAC of 2% each
    year to year, offset by growth in net sales in EMEA of 4%, year over
    year.


  • Consolidated gross profit of $254.2 million increased 9% compared to
    the fourth quarter of 2017, with consolidated gross margin expanding
    140 basis points to 14.5% of net sales.



    • Gross profit in North America increased 7% year over year to
      $187.5 million (13.9% gross margin);


    • Gross profit in EMEA increased 12% year over year to $56.2 million
      (15.3% gross margin); and


    • Gross profit in APAC increased 32% year over year to $10.5 million
      (28.8% gross margin).




  • Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
    consolidated gross profit for the fourth quarter increased 10% year
    over year, with gross profit growth in North America, EMEA and APAC of
    8%, 16% and 40%, respectively, year over year.


  • Consolidated earnings from operations of $58.7 million, or 3.4% of net
    sales, increased 29% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.



    • Earnings from operations in North America increased 19% year over
      year to $44.4 million, or 3.3% of net sales;


    • Earnings from operations in EMEA increased 54% year over year to
      $11.0 million, or 3.0% of net sales; and


    • Earnings from operations in APAC increased more than 100% year
      over year to $3.2 million, or 8.9% of net sales.




  • Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
    for the fourth quarter, consolidated earnings from operations
    increased 30% year over year, with earnings from operations growth in
    North America, EMEA and APAC of 20%, 61% and more than 100%,
    respectively, year over year.


  • Adjusted consolidated earnings from operations increased 23% year over
    year to $59.4 million, or 3.4% of net sales for the fourth quarter of
    2018. Adjusted earnings from operations grew in North America, EMEA
    and APAC by 15%, 40% and more than 100%, respectively, year over year.


  • Consolidated net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the
    fourth quarter of 2018 were $47.0 million and $1.31, respectively, at
    an effective tax rate of 14.0%.


  • Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per
    share for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $47.6 million and $1.32,
    respectively.

Results for the Year:



  • Consolidated net sales of $7.1 billion for 2018 increased 6% compared
    to 2017.



    • Net sales in North America increased 3% year over year to $5.4
      billion;


    • Net sales in EMEA increased 13% year over year to $1.5 billion; and


    • Net sales in APAC increased 12% year over year to $186.9 million.




  • Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
    consolidated net sales increased 5% year over year, with growth in net
    sales in North America, EMEA and APAC of 4%, 9% and 13%, respectively,
    year over year.


  • Consolidated gross profit of $993.7 million increased 8% compared to
    2017, with consolidated gross margin expanding 30 basis points to
    14.0% of net sales.



    • Gross profit in North America increased 6% year over year to
      $732.7 million (13.7% gross margin);


    • Gross profit in EMEA increased 16% year over year to $221.5
      million (14.5% gross margin); and


    • Gross profit in APAC increased 8% year over year to $39.6 million
      (21.2% gross margin).




  • Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
    consolidated gross profit increased 7% year over year, with gross
    profit growth in North America, EMEA and APAC of 6%, 12% and 9%,
    respectively, year over year.


  • Consolidated earnings from operations increased 30% compared to 2017
    to $233.5 million, or 3.3% of net sales.



    • Earnings from operations in North America increased 21% year over
      year to $185.7 million, or 3.5% of net sales;


    • Earnings from operations in EMEA increased more than 100% year
      over year to $37.3 million, or 2.4% of net sales; and


    • Earnings from operations in APAC increased 27% year over year to
      $10.5 million, or 5.6% of net sales.




  • Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates,
    consolidated earnings from operations also increased 30% year over
    year, with earnings from operations growth in North America, EMEA and
    APAC of 21%, more than 100% and 27%, respectively, year over year.


  • Adjusted consolidated earnings from operations increased 21% year over
    year to $237.2 million, or 3.4% of net sales for 2018. Adjusted
    earnings from operations grew in North America, EMEA and APAC by 17%,
    50% and 27%, respectively, year over year.


  • Consolidated net earnings and diluted earnings per share for 2018 were
    $163.7 million and $4.55, respectively, at an effective tax rate of
    22.8%.


  • Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per
    share for 2018 were $166.6 million and $4.63, respectively.

In discussing financial results for the three and twelve months ended

December 31, 2018 and 2017 in this press release, the Company refers to

certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with

United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). When

referring to non-GAAP measures, the Company refers to such measures as

“Adjusted.” See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional

information. A tabular reconciliation of financial measures prepared in

accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures is included at

the end of this press release.

In some instances the Company refers to changes in net sales, gross

profit and earnings from operations on a consolidated basis and in North

America, EMEA and APAC excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign

currency exchange rates. In computing these changes and percentages, the

Company compares the current year amount as translated into U.S. dollars

under the applicable accounting standards to the prior year amount in

local currency translated into U.S. dollars utilizing the weighted

average translation rate for the current period.

The tax effect of Adjusted amounts referenced herein were computed using

the statutory tax rate for the taxing jurisdictions in the operating

segment in which the related expenses were recorded, adjusted for the

effects of valuation allowances on net operating losses in certain

jurisdictions.

GUIDANCE

For the full year 2019, the Company expects to deliver sales growth in

the mid-single digit range in U.S. dollar terms and diluted earnings per

share is expected to be between $4.75 and $4.85.

This outlook assumes:



  • an effective tax rate of 25% to 26% for the full year 2019;


  • capital expenditures of $20 to $25 million for the full year; and


  • an average share count for the full year of approximately 36.2 million
    shares.

This outlook does not reflect the repurchase of any shares under the

Company’s currently authorized share repurchase program and assumes no

severance and restructuring or acquisition-related expenses. Due to the

inherent difficulty of forecasting these types of expenses, which impact

net earnings and diluted earnings per share, the Company is unable to

reasonably estimate the related impact of such expenses, if any, to net

earnings and diluted earnings per share.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Company will host a conference call and live web cast today at 9:00

a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 results of

operations. A live web cast of the conference call (in listen-only mode)

will be available on the Company’s web site at http://investor.insight.com/,

and a replay of the web cast will be available on the Company’s web site

for a limited time following the call. To listen to the live web cast by

telephone, call 1-877-524-8416 if located in the U.S., or 412-902-1028

for international callers, and enter the access code 13687122.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The non-GAAP financial measures are referred to as “Adjusted.” Adjusted

consolidated earnings from operations, Adjusted consolidated net

earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude (i) severance

and restructuring expenses, (ii) loss on sale of the Company’s Russia

business in the 2017 period, (iii) certain acquisition-related expenses,

and (iv) the tax effects of each of these items, as applicable. The

Company excludes these items when internally evaluating earnings from

operations, tax expense, net earnings and diluted earnings per share for

the Company and earnings from operations for each of the Company’s

operating segments. Adjusted free cash flow is the Company’s net cash

provided or used by operating activities adjusted for (i) purchases of

property and equipment and (ii) the net borrowings or repayments under

the inventory financing facility. Adjusted return on invested capital

(“ROIC”) excludes (i) severance and restructuring expenses, (ii) loss on

sale of the Company’s Russia business in the 2017 period, and (iii)

certain acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures are used by management to evaluate financial

performance against budgeted amounts, to calculate incentive

compensation, to assist in forecasting future performance and to compare

the Company’s results to those of the Company’s competitors. The Company

believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors

because they allow for greater transparency, facilitate comparisons to

prior periods and the Company’s competitors’ results and assist in

forecasting performance for future periods. These non-GAAP financial

measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different

from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP

financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or

superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance

with GAAP.


 


FINANCIAL SUMMARY TABLE



(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



(UNAUDITED)



 


 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,




2018


 

2017


 

change



2018


 

2017


 

change

Insight Enterprises, Inc.











 













Net sales:
























Products



$

1,525,050



$

1,612,338



(5

%)



$

6,249,938



$

6,038,744



3

%

Services



$

223,996



$

171,737



30

%



$

830,198



$

664,879



25

%

Total net sales



$

1,749,046



$

1,784,075



(2

%)



$

7,080,136



$

6,703,623



6

%

Gross profit



$

254,164



$

232,883



9

%



$

993,718



$

918,570



8

%

Gross margin




14.5

%



13.1

%


140 bps




14.0

%



13.7

%


30 bps

Selling and administrative expenses



$

194,790



$

184,554



6

%



$

756,529



$

723,328



5

%

Severance and restructuring expenses



$

715



$

2,791



(74

%)



$

3,424



$

9,002



(62

%)

Loss on sale of foreign entity



$





$











$





$

3,646



*

Acquisition-related expenses



$





$











$

282



$

3,329



(92

%)

Earnings from operations



$

58,659



$

45,538



29

%



$

233,483



$

179,265



30

%

Net earnings



$

47,041



$

14,168



> 100%



$

163,677



$

90,683



80

%

Diluted earnings per share



$

1.31



$

0.39



> 100%



$

4.55



$

2.50



82

%
























 

North America
























Net sales:
























Products



$

1,169,924



$

1,249,420



(6

%)



$

4,723,071



$

4,662,473



1

%

Services



$

174,452



$

128,971



35

%



$

639,910



$

519,261



23

%

Total net sales



$

1,344,376



$

1,378,391



(2

%)



$

5,362,981



$

5,181,734



3

%

Gross profit



$

187,480



$

174,569



7

%



$

732,695



$

691,677



6

%

Gross margin




13.9

%



12.7

%


120 bps




13.7

%



13.3

%


40 bps

Selling and administrative expenses



$

142,453



$

135,369



5

%



$

545,091



$

530,792



3

%

Severance and restructuring expenses



$

583



$

1,965



(70

%)



$

1,617



$

4,010



(60

%)

Acquisition-related expenses



$





$











$

282



$

3,223



(91

%)

Earnings from operations



$

44,444



$

37,235



19

%



$

185,705



$

153,652



21

%
























 

Sales Mix











**











**

Hardware




66

%



64

%


1

%




67

%



65

%


8

%

Software




21

%



27

%


(24

%)




21

%



25

%


(15

%)

Services



 

13

%


 

9

%


35

%



 

12

%


 

10

%


23

%




 

100

%


 

100

%


(2

%)



 

100

%


 

100

%


3

%
























 

EMEA
























Net sales:
























Products



$

332,244



$

333,540









$

1,390,008



$

1,246,952



11

%

Services



$

36,147



$

33,267



9

%



$

140,233



$

108,464



29

%

Total net sales



$

368,391



$

366,807









$

1,530,241



$

1,355,416



13

%

Gross profit



$

56,219



$

50,413



12

%



$

221,467



$

190,310



16

%

Gross margin




15.3

%



13.7

%


160 bps




14.5

%



14.0

%


50 bps

Selling and administrative expenses



$

45,087



$

42,442



6

%



$

182,470



$

164,305



11

%

Severance and restructuring expenses



$

132



$

826



(84

%)



$

1,677



$

4,888



(66

%)

Loss on sale of foreign entity



$





$











$





$

3,646



*

Acquisition-related expenses



$





$











$





$

106



*

Earnings from operations



$

11,000



$

7,145



54

%



$

37,320



$

17,365



> 100%
























 

Sales Mix











**











**

Hardware




40

%



37

%


8

%




43

%



40

%


22

%

Software




50

%



54

%


(6

%)




48

%



52

%


4

%

Services



 

10

%


 

9

%


9

%



 

9

%


 

8

%


29

%




 

100

%


 

100

%








 

100

%


 

100

%


13

%

 



 


*


Percentage change not considered meaningful.

**


Change in sales mix represents growth/decline in category net sales
on a U.S. dollar basis and does not exclude the effects of
fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.



 


 


FINANCIAL SUMMARY TABLE (CONTINUED)



(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



(UNAUDITED)



 


 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,




2018


 

2017


 

change



2018


 

2017


 

change

APAC











 













Net sales:
























Products



$

22,882



$

29,378



(22

%)



$

136,859



$

129,319



6

%

Services



$

13,397



$

9,499



41

%



$

50,055



$

37,154



35

%

Total net sales



$

36,279



$

38,877



(7

%)



$

186,914



$

166,473



12

%

Gross profit



$

10,465



$

7,901



32

%



$

39,556



$

36,583



8

%

Gross margin




28.8

%



20.3

%


850 bps




21.2

%



22.0

%


(80 bps)

Selling and administrative expenses



$

7,250



$

6,743



8

%



$

28,968



$

28,231



3

%

Severance and restructuring expenses



$





$











$

130



$

104



25

%

Earnings from operations



$

3,215



$

1,158



> 100%



$

10,458



$

8,248



27

%
























 

Sales Mix











**











**

Hardware




19

%



25

%


(26

%)




16

%



17

%


6

%

Software




44

%



51

%


(20

%)




57

%



61

%


6

%

Services



 

37

%


 

24

%


41

%



 

27

%


 

22

%


35

%




 

100

%


 

100

%


(7

%)



 

100

%


 

100

%


12

%

 



 


*


Percentage change not considered meaningful.

**


Change in sales mix represents growth/decline in category net sales
on a U.S. dollar basis and does not exclude the effects of
fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.



 

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this release and the related conference call and

web cast are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking

statements, including the Company’s expected 2019 financial results,

sales growth and diluted earnings per share for the full year 2019, and

the assumptions relating thereto, as well as the Company’s anticipated

effective tax rate and capital expenditures, expected average share

count, and the Company’s expectations regarding cash flow, are

inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be

predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ

materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the

forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the results

discussed by the forward-looking statements will be achieved, and actual

results may differ materially from those set forth in the

forward-looking statements. Some of the important factors that could

cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those

projected in any forward-looking statements, include, but are not

limited to, the following, which are discussed in “Risk Factors” in Part

I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2017 and in other of the Company’s subsequent filings

with the Securities and Exchange Commission:



  • actions of the Company’s competitors, including manufacturers and
    publishers of products the Company sells;


  • the Company’s reliance on partners for product availability,
    competitive products to sell and marketing funds and purchasing
    incentives, which can change significantly in the amounts made
    available and the requirements year over year;


  • changes in the information technology (“IT”) industry and/or rapid
    changes in technology;


  • risks associated with the integration and operation of acquired
    businesses;


  • possible significant fluctuations in the Company’s future operating
    results;


  • the risks associated with the Company’s international operations;


  • general economic conditions;


  • increased debt and interest expense and decreased availability of
    funds under the Company’s financing facilities;


  • the security of the Company’s electronic and other confidential
    information;


  • disruptions in the Company’s IT systems and voice and data networks;


  • failure to comply with the terms and conditions of the Company’s
    commercial and public sector contracts;


  • legal proceedings and the results of client and public sector audits
    and failure to comply with laws and regulations;


  • accounts receivable risks, including increased credit loss experience
    or extended payment terms with the Company’s clients;


  • the Company’s reliance on independent shipping companies;


  • the Company’s dependence on certain key personnel;


  • natural disasters or other adverse occurrences;


  • exposure to changes in, interpretations of, or enforcement trends
    related to tax rules and regulations; and


  • intellectual property infringement claims and challenges to the
    Company’s registered trademarks and trade names.

Additionally, there may be other risks that are otherwise described from

time to time in the reports that the Company files with the Securities

and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this release

should be considered in light of various important factors, including

the risks and uncertainties listed above, as well as others. The Company

assumes no obligation to update, and, except as may be required by law,

does not intend to update, any forward-looking statements. The Company

does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may

be made by third parties.


 


INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



(UNAUDITED)



 


 

 

Three Months Ended


December 31,




 

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,







2018


 

2017



2018


 

2017


Net sales:


















Products



$

1,525,050



$

1,612,338



$

6,249,938



$

6,038,744


Services



 

223,996



 

171,737



 

830,198



 

664,879


Total net sales



 

1,749,046



 

1,784,075



 

7,080,136



 

6,703,623


Costs of goods sold:


















Products




1,392,219




1,475,916




5,711,400




5,512,402


Services



 

102,663



 

75,276



 

375,018



 

272,651


Total costs of goods sold



 

1,494,882



 

1,551,192



 

6,086,418



 

5,785,053


Gross profit




254,164




232,883




993,718




918,570


Operating expenses:


















Selling and administrative expenses




194,790




184,554




756,529




723,328


Severance and restructuring expenses




715




2,791




3,424




9,002


Loss on sale of foreign entity



















3,646


Acquisition-related expenses



 





 





 

282



 

3,329


Earnings from operations




58,659




45,538




233,483




179,265


Non-operating (income) expense:


















Interest income




(422

)



(346

)



(1,075

)



(1,209

)

Interest expense




5,563




5,360




22,812




19,174


Net foreign currency exchange (gain) loss




(1,517

)



(117

)



(1,498

)



855


Other expense, net



 

323



 

367



 

1,342



 

1,347


Earnings before income taxes




54,712




40,274




211,902




159,098


Income tax expense



 

7,671



 

26,106



 

48,225



 

68,415


Net earnings



$

47,041



$

14,168



$

163,677



$

90,683



















 

Net earnings per share:


















Basic



$

1.33



$

0.40



$

4.60



$

2.54


Diluted



$

1.31



$

0.39



$

4.55



$

2.50



















 

Shares used in per share calculations:


















Basic



 

35,480



 

35,809



 

35,586



 

35,741


Diluted



 

35,999



 

36,272



 

36,009



 

36,207


 


 


INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(IN THOUSANDS)



(UNAUDITED)



 


 

 

December 31,


2018




 

December 31,


2017




ASSETS










Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents



$

142,655



$

105,831


Accounts receivable, net




1,931,736




1,814,560


Inventories




148,503




194,529


Inventories not available for sale









36,956


Other current assets



 

115,683



 

152,467


Total current assets




2,338,577




2,304,343











 

Property and equipment, net




72,954




75,252


Goodwill




166,841




131,431


Intangible assets, net




112,179




100,778


Deferred income taxes




7,967




17,064


Other assets



 

77,429



 

56,783





$

2,775,947



$

2,685,651











 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY










Current liabilities:










Accounts payable – trade



$

978,104



$

899,075


Accounts payable – inventory financing facility




304,130




319,468


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities




190,733




175,860


Current portion of long-term debt




1,395




16,592


Deferred revenue



 

62,300



 

88,979


Total current liabilities




1,536,662




1,499,974











 

Long-term debt




195,525




296,576


Deferred income taxes




683




717


Other liabilities



 

56,088



 

44,915





 

1,788,958



 

1,842,182


Stockholders’ equity:










Preferred stock












Common stock




355




358


Additional paid-in capital




323,622




317,155


Retained earnings




704,665




550,220


Accumulated other comprehensive loss – foreign currency


translation adjustments





 

(41,653

)


 

(24,264

)

Total stockholders’ equity



 

986,989



 

843,469





$

2,775,947



$

2,685,651


 


 


INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(IN THOUSANDS)



(UNAUDITED)



 


 

 

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,







2018


 

2017


Cash flows from operating activities:










Net earnings



$

163,677



$

90,683


Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by


(used in) operating activities:












Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment




21,721




25,787


Amortization of intangible assets




15,737




16,812


Provision for losses on accounts receivable




4,776




5,245


Write-downs of inventories




2,912




2,776


Write-off of property and equipment




393




418


Non-cash stock-based compensation




15,355




12,826


Deferred income taxes




9,126




19,139


Loss on sale of foreign entity









3,646


Loss on extinguishment of debt




624







Changes in assets and liabilities:










Increase in accounts receivable




(46,883

)



(208,065

)

Decrease (increase) in inventories




46,534




(14,046

)

Decrease in other assets




12,424




3,342


Increase (decrease) in accounts payable




29,844




(237,457

)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue




9,178




(27,184

)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other liabilities



 

7,229



 

(988

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



 

292,647



 

(307,066

)

Cash flows from investing activities:










Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired




(74,938

)



(186,932

)

Purchases of property and equipment




(17,251

)



(19,230

)

Proceeds from sale of foreign entity



 

479



 

1,517


Net cash used in investing activities



 

(91,710

)


 

(204,645

)

Cash flows from financing activities:










Borrowings on senior revolving credit facility




569,232




1,151,216


Repayments on senior revolving credit facility




(686,732

)



(1,033,716

)

Borrowings on accounts receivable securitization financing facility




3,357,000




3,961,389


Repayments on accounts receivable securitization financing facility




(3,188,000

)



(3,975,889

)

Borrowings under Term Loan A









175,000


Repayments under Term Loan A




(166,250

)



(8,750

)

Repayments under other financing agreements




(2,372

)



(5,636

)

Payments on capital lease obligations




(999

)



(1,089

)

Net (repayments) borrowings under inventory financing facility




(15,338

)



141,037


Payment of debt issuance costs




(270

)



(1,123

)

Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through


shares withheld






(3,230

)



(5,318

)

Repurchases of common stock



 

(22,069

)


 




Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



 

(159,028

)


 

397,121


Foreign currency exchange effect on cash, cash equivalents and


restricted cash balances





 

(5,061

)


 

16,089


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




36,848




(98,501

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



 

107,445



 

205,946


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$

144,293



$

107,445


 

Contacts

GLYNIS BRYAN

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

480.333.3390

glynis.bryan@insight.com

HELEN JOHNSON

SENIOR VP, FINANCE

480.333.3234

helen.johnson@insight.com

Read full story here
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles