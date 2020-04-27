Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

  • Updated

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#earnings--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 prior to market open on Thursday, May 7, 2020 and will also host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed online through the investor relations section of our website, insight.com, at: http://investor.insight.com/

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology SolutionsTM. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

Contacts

Rosalind Berkley

Investor Relations

Tel. (480) 333-3420

Email: rberkley@insight.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News