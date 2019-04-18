TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today

announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended

March 31, 2019 prior to market open on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and will

also host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss

the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the

conference call can be accessed online through the investor relations

section of our website, insight.com, at: http://investor.insight.com/.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping

businesses of all sizes — from small and medium sized firms to worldwide

enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations —

define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology

Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT

environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and

transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

Contacts

JAKE PATTERSON

DIRECTOR, INVESTOR RELATIONS

TEL. (480)

409-6362

EMAIL: JAKE.PATTERSON@INSIGHT.COM

