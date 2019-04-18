TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today
announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended
March 31, 2019 prior to market open on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and will
also host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss
the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the
conference call can be accessed online through the investor relations
section of our website, insight.com, at: http://investor.insight.com/.
About Insight
Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping
businesses of all sizes — from small and medium sized firms to worldwide
enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations —
define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology
Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT
environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and
transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.
