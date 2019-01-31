TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today
announced that it will release financial results for the quarter and
full year ended December 31, 2018 prior to market opening on Thursday,
February 14, 2019 and will also host a conference call and live webcast
at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast
and replays of the conference call can be accessed online through the
investor relations section of our website, insight.com, at: https://investor.insight.com/.
About Insight
Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping
businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide
enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations –
define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology
Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT
environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and
transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.
NSIT-F
Contacts
Jake Patterson
Director, Investor Relations
Tel.: (480)
409-6362
Email: jake.patterson@insight.com