TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today

announced that it will release financial results for the quarter and

full year ended December 31, 2018 prior to market opening on Thursday,

February 14, 2019 and will also host a conference call and live webcast

at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast

and replays of the conference call can be accessed online through the

investor relations section of our website, insight.com, at: https://investor.insight.com/.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping

businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide

enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations –

define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology

Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT

environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and

transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

NSIT-F

Contacts

Jake Patterson

Director, Investor Relations

Tel.: (480)

409-6362

Email: jake.patterson@insight.com

