TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today

announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming

investor conference:

Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Thursday,

June 6, 2019, 2:35 PM ET

InterContinental New York Barclay, New

York, NY

Participants: Glynis Bryan, Chief Financial Officer and

Helen Johnson, SVP, Finance

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/

where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide

presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping

businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide

enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations –

define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology

Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT

environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and

transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

Contacts

JAKE PATTERSON

DIRECTOR, INVESTOR RELATIONS

TEL.

480-409-6362

EMAIL Jake.Patterson@insight.com

