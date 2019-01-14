21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today

announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming

investor conference:

21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

Wednesday, January 16,

2019, 11:20 AM ET

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York

Participants:

Glynis Bryan, CFO and Jake Patterson, Director Investor Relations

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://investor.insight.com/

where you can also view other recent Webcasts, slide presentations and

other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping

businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide

enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations –

define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology SolutionsTM.

Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they

can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their

operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

Contacts

ROSALIND BERKLEY

INVESTOR RELATIONS

TEL. 480-333-3420

EMAIL

rosalind.berkley@insight.com

