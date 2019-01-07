21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today
announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming
investor conference:
21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
Wednesday, January 16,
2019, 11:20 AM ET
Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York
Participants:
Glynis Bryan, CFO and Jake Patterson, Director Investor Relations
The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://investor.insight.com/
where you can also view other recent Webcasts, slide presentations and
other investor information.
About Insight
Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping
businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide
enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations –
define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology SolutionsTM.
Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they
can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their
operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.
Contacts
ROSALIND BERKLEY
INVESTOR RELATIONS
TEL. 480-333-3420