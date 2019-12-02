Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to present in the following upcoming investor conference:

Monday, December 9, 2019, 4:10 PM ET

Westin New York Grand Central, NY

Participants: Ken Lamneck, CEO and Helen Johnson, CFO, North America

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

Contacts

Rosalind Berkley

Investor Relations

Tel. 480-333-3420

Email rosalind.berkley@insight.com

 

