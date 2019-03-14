Augments Insight’s monitoring and problem resolution offerings for

hybrid data management

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator of

Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all

sizes, today announced the expansion of Insight

OneCall™ support and managed services offerings to include

Commvault’s complete suite of data backup and recovery solutions.

The Commvault platform joins Insight’s Cloud

+ Data Center Transformation support services lineup that spans the

on- and off-premises technology stack, providing one-stop 24/7

monitoring, root cause analysis and problem resolution that reduces the

resources IT teams must allocate to manage today’s complex IT

environments.

Insight’s services are available for all offerings within Commvault’s

converged solution set for hybrid IT control, including Commvault

Complete Backup & Recovery, Commvault HyperScale for scale-out

management of secondary storage, Commvault Orchestrate for orchestration

and automation of data movement, and Commvault Activate for data

governance. Clients can rely on Insight’s multi-vendor compute, network

and storage support services experience to streamline problem diagnosis

and minimize business impact.

“Every new technology adopted by corporate IT departments has a learning

curve as well as creates extra management overhead, especially in

today’s hybrid IT world. Most in-house teams don’t have the bandwidth to

assume those responsibilities while they are also planning and executing

business-critical digital transformation projects,” said Shawn O’Grady,

senior vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center

Transformation, Insight. “Bringing the Commvault platform into our

support portfolio expands our ability to free IT personnel of basic

block-and-tackle duties that detract from more strategic business

initiatives.”

“Our complete portfolio of management solutions enables customers to get

the most value out of today’s most progressive hybrid IT environments.

Given the speed of change, the key to great support is a holistic

understanding of all facets of a customer environment including

protecting, managing and accessing multiple data types across

on-premises, cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures,” said

Eugene Trautwein, vice president of worldwide customer support,

Commvault. “Partnering with Insight for support services gives our

customers the option to outsource monitoring and troubleshooting to an

expert team that not only knows our solution suite, but can also

expedite problem resolution regardless of the source or technology

brand.”

Insight OneCall™ services are provided by a team of more than 800

architects, engineers and consultants with deep expertise across server,

storage and network technologies. OneCall support and managed services

specialists streamline incident resolution, optimize management and

maximize performance across on- and off-premises environments.

More information is available at https://www.insight.com/en_US/solve/cloud-and-data-center-transformation/it-operations/technical-support-services.html.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.

empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology

Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a

Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data

Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain

Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage

their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and

design to implementation and management, our 6,600+ employees help

clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

Discover more at www.insight.com.

