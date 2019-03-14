Augments Insight’s monitoring and problem resolution offerings for
hybrid data management
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator of
Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all
sizes, today announced the expansion of Insight
OneCall™ support and managed services offerings to include
Commvault’s complete suite of data backup and recovery solutions.
The Commvault platform joins Insight’s Cloud
+ Data Center Transformation support services lineup that spans the
on- and off-premises technology stack, providing one-stop 24/7
monitoring, root cause analysis and problem resolution that reduces the
resources IT teams must allocate to manage today’s complex IT
environments.
Insight’s services are available for all offerings within Commvault’s
converged solution set for hybrid IT control, including Commvault
Complete Backup & Recovery, Commvault HyperScale for scale-out
management of secondary storage, Commvault Orchestrate for orchestration
and automation of data movement, and Commvault Activate for data
governance. Clients can rely on Insight’s multi-vendor compute, network
and storage support services experience to streamline problem diagnosis
and minimize business impact.
“Every new technology adopted by corporate IT departments has a learning
curve as well as creates extra management overhead, especially in
today’s hybrid IT world. Most in-house teams don’t have the bandwidth to
assume those responsibilities while they are also planning and executing
business-critical digital transformation projects,” said Shawn O’Grady,
senior vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center
Transformation, Insight. “Bringing the Commvault platform into our
support portfolio expands our ability to free IT personnel of basic
block-and-tackle duties that detract from more strategic business
initiatives.”
“Our complete portfolio of management solutions enables customers to get
the most value out of today’s most progressive hybrid IT environments.
Given the speed of change, the key to great support is a holistic
understanding of all facets of a customer environment including
protecting, managing and accessing multiple data types across
on-premises, cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures,” said
Eugene Trautwein, vice president of worldwide customer support,
Commvault. “Partnering with Insight for support services gives our
customers the option to outsource monitoring and troubleshooting to an
expert team that not only knows our solution suite, but can also
expedite problem resolution regardless of the source or technology
brand.”
Insight OneCall™ services are provided by a team of more than 800
architects, engineers and consultants with deep expertise across server,
storage and network technologies. OneCall support and managed services
specialists streamline incident resolution, optimize management and
maximize performance across on- and off-premises environments.
More information is available at https://www.insight.com/en_US/solve/cloud-and-data-center-transformation/it-operations/technical-support-services.html.
