Experts across the care continuum unite for brainstorm marathon as

part of School of AI’s 22-city contest to create new ideas for smarter

healthcare

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global systems integrator Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) hosted

a 24-hour artificial intelligence (AI) competition to design intuitive

healthcare solutions at its Digital Innovation office in Cincinnati

March 30-31. The School of AI organized the global contest, called

#HealthHack, across 22 cities to solve healthcare challenges using AI’s

ability to translate data into actionable intelligence.

The weekend event cast 16 Cincinnati thought leaders from different

professional disciplines ─ including medical, technology and business ─

into four teams competing to devise compelling AI solutions. One team

sought to replace nurse-intensive respiratory monitoring practices,

currently performed many times per hour, with predictive AI models.

Another analyzed women’s menstruation and symptom data to tailor

products and services at users based upon commonly available data. A

third team tapped a skin cancer image database to assess skin lesions to

speed cancer identification without biopsy.

“We’ve reached the tipping point where AI now significantly helps

healthcare and life sciences companies transform into real-time learning

systems. Data can be turned into decision support and automated actions

that can improve patient outcomes, optimize clinical staffing, and

reduce healthcare costs all-around,” said Brandon Ebken, chief

technology officer, Insight Digital Innovation.

“A great example of this is a predictive

intelligence platform Insight has created for the largest for-profit

private hospital operator in the nation. We’ve helped them reduce

average hospital stays by a day and a half by predicting patient needs

up to 10 days ahead of when they actually walk through hospital doors so

that the right care providers are on hand to help people when they need

it most,” said Ebken.

Ray Crawford, an Insight digital solutions architect, and Brian

Woodward, founder and chief architect of Cincinnati-based Sellside,

Inc., coordinated the Cincinnati brainstorming event. Teams of AI

practitioners, students, medical professionals and business experts were

provided six healthcare datasets from which they could work during a

24-hour marathon session to develop an application or service delivering

affordable, high-quality care. Teams competed globally for prizes up to

$16,000, sponsored by Accenture.

“The opportunity for AI to transform

the healthcare industry is immense. AI provides us a way to create

hyper-specialized models based upon vast datasets, much like the

hyper-specialized medical practitioners currently in the field. These

models and intelligent solutions will advance the way people live and

are cared for,” said Crawford. “It’s humbling to see how Insight

resources can make a difference locally and globally. Supporting the

School of AI was an exciting opportunity to educate a vibrant community,

encouraging them as they become high-impact AI practitioners intent on

improving the world by creating new predictive systems.”

The School

of AI and its founder, bestselling author and data scientist Siraj

Raval, created #HealthHack as a means to carry forward the nonprofit

organization’s mission to offer free AI education to anyone who wants to

help transform the future of healthcare through technology.

Insight

Digital Innovation similarly helps clients incorporate technology to

drive change through customized business optimization, enhanced customer

engagement and workforce enablement. Solutions include data and AI, the

Internet of Things, intelligent applications, DevOps and cloud

enablement.

For more information, visit Insight

Digital Innovation solutions or contact Insight at InsightDI@insight.com

or 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.

empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology

Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a

Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data

Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain

Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage

their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and

design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help

clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

Discover more at www.insight.com.

