Insight Improves 49 Spots on 2021 Fortune 500 List to No. 360

Since last year’s rankings, Insight has been recognized by Gartner for a fifth year in a row for excellence in managed workplace services. The organization also earned 35 partner and industry awards in 2020, including the 2020 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year and 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Customer Experience Partner of the Year. So far in 2021, Insight has been named for a second year in a row as both the Microsoft Security 20/20 Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year and the Intel Innovation Partner of the Year; as well as the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Federal Rising Star, Dell Technologies Excellence in Growth Partner of the Year, and being named the top partner in North America by Red Hat, Veritas and VMware.