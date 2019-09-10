New research explores how a single provider can eradicate complexity, fragmentation and confusion to ensure greater success from IT innovation projects
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faced with a competitive business environment, organizations are and should be focused on increasing efficiency, building a modern workplace to attract and retain the best talent, and engaging customers on a deeper level. Often, this requires large-scale, transformative IT solutions driven by advanced technologies such as big-data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart edge.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) today released a whitepaper on the concept of the “Super Solution Integrator” as a response to how businesses are juggling resources to realize successful digital transformation. As innovation requires more connected devices and specialized expertise to deploy and manage them, the number of outside partners tends to increase — along with integration complexity and an expanding security footprint. Additionally, there’s a need for organizational change management that extends beyond adding new technology.
With end-to-end capabilities, a Super Solution Integrator (SSI) addresses each domain of integrated modern technology solutions, owning the handoffs, integration points and interdependencies that are often the source of project failure when multiple partners are involved. SSIs offer strategic guidance to scope, plan and design an initiative; procure and deploy the necessary technology; and program and change management expertise to shepherd sustainable success.
“The success of a digital transformation initiative can face hurdles that include security breaches, stalled timelines and communication silos, just to name a few,” said Ken Lamneck, president and CEO of Insight Enterprises. “Companies have an idea of what they should be doing, but they’re struggling with how to adapt to IT requiring increasingly sophisticated solutions with many moving parts.”
When strategically executed, large-scale IT initiatives deliver powerful business outcomes: optimizing operations and processes, engaging customers more personally, increasing worker productivity and satisfaction, and enhancing products. However, as McKinsey found in a 2018 survey on digital transformation, “only 16 percent of respondents say their organizations’ digital transformations have successfully improved performance and also equipped them to sustain changes in the long term.”
“We embraced the idea of simplifying that process for our clients when we pivoted to our four areas of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™, which marry digital innovation and cloud and data center transformation to executing on the deployment and managed services needed to sustain them for the end user over time. In essence, we feel we’ve established ‘super solution integrator’ capabilities that align with client needs at every point along their digital transformation journey, from envisioning an idea to maintaining solutions at scale,” said Lamneck.
A few ongoing Insight transformation projects put the value of an SSI into perspective for clients:
A global beverage manufacturer realized it could no longer continue to gain market share and increase revenue through acquisition alone, so Insight helped envision analytics workflows through management of big data and implemented Insight Digital Innovation’s analytics platform to control costs associated with running enormous data programs. Insight also developed a global design system in an Agile framework to consolidate hundreds of the company’s mobile applications worldwide, bringing them into brand compliance to ensure all apps have the same look and functionality for a consistent user experience.
An East Coast university needed to refresh its outdated backup and disaster recovery infrastructure. Relying on tape backup for years, the client was at risk of data loss, corruption and downtime, while losing cost efficiency and flexibility. Assessing the university’s data protection processes and infrastructure, Insight Cloud + Data Center Transformation consultants derived a transformation roadmap and proof of concept covering best cloud solutions, operational and governance models, business and IT requirements, deployment options and ongoing Insight OneCall™ Support Services.
One of the nation’s largest insurance brokerages sought Insight’s partnership to quickly deploy MacOS devices with zero down time. Building on the success of the project, Insight provided a consultative roadmap for further IT optimization. The super solution integrator is now introducing the client to organizational change management practices while jointly exploring new opportunities to streamline operations in alignment with the company’s digital transformation strategy.
“Forbes noted last year that data is in more places, across more devices and users than ever before, with 90 percent of the data in the world being generated over the previous two years,” said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America. “Organizations are coping with mountains of information that can be unwieldy to manage, hard to secure and difficult to interpret on their own. Technology can harness and effectively manage data at such large scales, but it takes a deeper train of thought and expertise to orchestrate its implementation in a way that allows your people and processes to keep pace with that modernization.”
To read Insight’s whitepaper on how the “Super Solution Integrator Drives Business Outcomes by Orchestrating Technology,” go to www.insight.com/SSI. For more information on Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™, visit Insight online or call 800-INSIGHT.
