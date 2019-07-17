Introduces repeatable platforms for clients to quickly deploy, manage and mine for insights from multiple IoT sources, even in remote places
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 global solution integrator for organizations of all sizes, today announced the launch of Insight Connected Suite, a fully managed Internet of Things (IoT) solution that is industry-agnostic and helps clients accelerate the use of smart solutions.
“Communities and businesses understand the transformative potential of IoT and smart solutions as they look to modernize their infrastructure. However, the time and resources needed to develop complex, one-off solutions have remained a roadblock to widespread adoption,” said Stan Lequin, vice president and general manager, Digital Innovation, Insight. “As a super solution integrator, Insight is addressing this market need with preconfigured, repeatable cloud and IoT-based architecture that readily unites a host of third-party smart devices and applications under a single framework.”
Insight Connected Suite, built on Microsoft Azure, propels the adoption of IoT solutions at scale by solving common deployment and management challenges, such as:
Managing and analyzing remote data sources in low-connectivity environments. For example, farms may run data or machine-learning models based on a variety of information, such as imagery collected from drones or sensors placed in the field that give real-time data on fertilizer and moisture levels. Or oil companies with thousands of wells scattered across remote areas of the world, with little to no internet bandwidth, can now enable operations like autonomous pump inspections that reduce the risk of damaged equipment while potentially increasing uptime and yields.
Connecting disparate IoT point solutions via a common framework to a centralized dashboard that ingests, visualizes and triggers events from any data source. For example, a restaurant might deploy temperature sensors for freezers and cooking preparation devices, smart appliances monitoring inventory and maintenance, patron seat sensors, security cameras, digital signage and smart washroom products. Insight Connected Suite provides a holistic picture derived from these IoT sources to enhance the customer experience, improve safety and compliance, and optimize overall operations.
Translating insights from data-gathering devices into real-time communications when time is critical to preserving public safety. For example, helping private businesses or public-sector organizations like schools formally relay safety concerns on their campuses to first responders and anyone impacted by an incident. Campus security can improve emergency response by using a wide variety of notifications and alerts fed by IoT security devices like cameras, sound sensors, panic buttons and smart lighting linked to third-party systems.
“Complex problems don’t have to translate into complicated and costly answers,” said Jeff Dodge, director, Digital Innovation, Insight. “We see many aspects of our clients’ businesses that are getting smart, yet they’re not in the business of collectively managing these different smart solutions. They need one way to procure, deploy, integrate, manage and support their entire portfolio of IoT devices while solving for common challenges like low connectivity in remote areas or translating different data sources into collective intelligence that produces greater results for the business. Insight Connected Suite is that end-to-end solution.”
Insight was recognized this week with Microsoft’s 2019 U.S. Partner Award for Intelligent Cloud – Application Innovation and the 2019 U.S. Azure Team Partner Choice Award for Data and Artificial Intelligence for creating turnkey edge solutions built on Azure.
