Services leverage Insight’s deep cloud, data center and security expertise to streamline time to value
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced the addition of new consulting and managed services for Microsoft Azure Sentinel, the cloud-native Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) solution recently released by Microsoft.
The new services delivered by Insight’s Cloud + Data Center Transformation (CDCT) team provide organizations with end-to-end services throughout their security modernization journey. Specifically:
Insight Managed Security Services for Microsoft Sentinel provide threat detection and reporting, including 24x7 monitoring of Azure Sentinel alerts and automated threat notification and response.
Insight chose Microsoft Azure Sentinel as its SIEM platform in its managed Security Operations Center (SOC), enabling clients to benefit from first-hand, deep knowledge of all aspects of the Sentinel platform to address their cybersecurity challenges.
Insight Consulting Services for Microsoft Sentinel include an evaluation of the organization’s entire security environment, Azure Sentinel solution design, cost analysis, deployment roadmap, and migration of the client’s security operations center to the Azure Sentinel platform.
The new services leverage Insight’s expertise in all aspects of cloud, security and data center operations. They also draw on the skills of the more than 1,000 Azure-focused Insight engineers, developers and technical consultants.
Azure Sentinel helps simplify and strengthen enterprise security operations by collecting security data across the entire hybrid enterprise – including users, devices, applications and infrastructure deployed on-premises as well as in multiple clouds – and using built-in artificial intelligence to quickly and accurately identify security threats. As a cloud-native SIEM and SOAR, it also has no upfront costs, eliminates the expense and setup of traditional hardware-based SIEMs, provides nearly limitless cloud scale, and can be adopted whether or not the organization uses Microsoft Azure.
“In today’s evolving threatscape, it is imperative for enterprises to modernize their security operations so that they can defuse threats before they cause harm. Insight relieves organizations of the need to keep abreast of security innovations, adapt security operations to a changing threat landscape, and manage day-to-day operations. Coupled with Microsoft, enterprises gain visibility across their entire environment cost-effectively, quickly and intelligently,” said Shawn O’Grady, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, at Insight.
O’Grady added: “With the depth, breadth and holistic expertise that we have across security, cloud and overall data center operations, we are in a unique position to help clients take full advantage of Microsoft’s new SIEM and SOAR tool to improve their security analytics, respond to incidents rapidly with built-in orchestration and automation, and keep their SIEM costs under control.”
Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Cybersecurity Solutions, Microsoft Corp. said, “By combining our Microsoft security portfolio with Insight’s security services, we empower our customers to modernize their security operations. Cybersecurity is complex, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. Advancing our security relationship with Insight helps organizations simplify their security operations and scale as they grow.”
The launch of the new services follows the recent announcement of Insight’s Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) recognition. The recognition validates Insight’s real-world proficiency in assessing, migrating, building, deploying, optimizing and managing business solutions on Azure.
Insight also maintains 18 Microsoft Gold and Silver competencies across application development, cloud and data center management, and workforce mobility optimization.
Insight will be discussing these new offerings in booth #1941 at the Microsoft Ignite Conference from Nov. 4-8 in Orlando, Florida. More information on Insight’s new services for Azure Sentinel is at www.insightcdct.com/Azure.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M
Contacts
Cheryl Scholz
Insight Enterprises
Cloud + Data Center Transformation
Tel. (952) 279-4829
Email: cheryl.scholz@insight.com
Jim Capalbo
Jill Schmidt PR
Tel. (847)946-2991
Email: jim@jillschmidtpr.com