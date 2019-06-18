The best agile development specialists help accelerate clients’

adoption of Agile development tools and techniques

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global solution provider of

Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all

sizes, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in “The

Forrester Wave™: Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers,

Q2 2019.” The report provides a visual snapshot, in-depth analysis

and actionable advice that includes insight into the market and its

participants helping organizations in choosing a provider.

Insight scored among the top four in the current offering category,

specifically in the co-innovation, velocity and knowledge transfer

criteria. The report cites Insight’s ability to combine its device and

software expertise to drive clients’ innovation.

Through its Digital

Innovation solution area, Insight has demonstrated an ability to

co-create and innovate with its clients by combining Agile development

with emerging technologies. For example, it helped a railroad company

develop a predictive maintenance solution that uses artificial

intelligence (AI) with drone technology. The full case study can be

found here.

Insight was also recognized by Microsoft as Worldwide

Partner of the Year for Artificial Intelligence in 2018.

“Insight is uniquely positioned to harness the power of technology,

driving business outcomes and transformation in partnership with our

clients. Our expertise in agile transformation and organizational change

eliminates the need for multiple vendors, so clients can work with a

single partner to move their business forward,” said Ken Lamneck,

Insight president and CEO.

Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America, added: “Our mission

is to enable our clients to own their agility, with the goal of creating

a self-sustaining Agile community within their organization. We do this

through custom training, coaching, role-based mentoring and laying out a

plan in a collaborative way. Improving an organization’s agility

requires a cultural shift in order to deliver products in an adaptable

way. Our ability to assess and help organizations through this change

makes Insight an ideal partner for Agile development.”

Forrester identified the 13 most significant midsize Agile development

service providers and evaluated them against 22 criteria.

Please go here

to access the full report, “The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Agile Software

Development Service Providers, Q2 2019.” For more information on

Insight, visit www.insight.com or

call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.

empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology

Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a

Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data

Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain

Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage

their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and

design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help

clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

Discover more at www.insight.com.

