Insight Named NVIDIA 2020 Software Partner of the Year

“NVIDIA’s technology stack is uniquely positioned to address multiple needs across our diverse client spectrum. The combination of industry-leading hardware and a vast array of software tools available through NPN allow us to deliver world-class solutions with the digital dexterity our clients require to solve their unique problems,” said Juan Orlandini, chief architect, Cloud + Data Center Transformation at Insight.

Insight has been an active member of the NPN program with extensive involvement in highly strategic NVIDIA initiatives. In the last year alone, the two companies have teamed on multiple thought leadership endeavors, including partnering to launch the Advanced Technology Labs at the Quantico Cyber Hub, which has been established to combat cybersecurity threats against U.S. government systems, and conducting a LinkedIn Live session on supporting AI initiatives. Insight has been a diamond sponsor at NVIDIA GTC 2021, with two joint sessions covering AI management in the data center and AI deployment in the public sector, a gold sponsor of NVIDIA’s “AI Starter Kit” campaign, and a platinum sponsor of NVIDIA’s “Remote Work” campaign.