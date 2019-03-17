Insight melds its AI, data management expertise with the power of

NVIDIA GPU platform to help clients rapidly deploy and scale

deep-learning initiatives

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 global systems

integrator for organizations of all sizes, today announced that it has

been recognized as an NVIDIA Advanced Technology Partner. The

designation certifies Insight’s ability to assist clients in

implementing artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing

(HPC) and other GPU-accelerated initiatives tapping into the power of

NVIDIA DGX-2, the first 2-petaFLOPS AI system delivering the power of a

data center in a single-server form factor.

Insight is the first NVIDIA partner in North/Latin America with an

in-house NVIDIA DGX-2 system for client proof of concept, validation and

testing of these projects. It also has the ability to demonstrate a

fully integrated GPU-accelerated stack with products from multiple

storage and software vendors.

Insight clients in multiple industries are using these assets to test

and accelerate time to market for an array of processing-intensive

solutions. A healthcare organization is harnessing the power of NVIDIA’s

technology to develop a groundbreaking medical imaging platform, for

example. Other users include a next-generation storage startup, a

government agency, a public research institution and a company working

on autonomous vehicle applications.

“Enterprise-grade AI and HPC have become linchpins in driving strategic

business initiatives, and they present significant deployment challenges

whether implemented in an on-premises, cloud or hybrid environment

because of the massive workloads involved,” said Shawn O’Grady, senior

vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center Transformation,

Insight. “This new NVIDIA partner level validates our ability to design

and deploy GPU-based infrastructures as well as our commitment to

helping clients use deep learning to achieve competitive advantage.”

Insight achieved elite NVIDIA Advanced Technology Partner status because

of its unique combination of Cloud

+ Data Center Transformation and Digital

Innovation solutions and expertise, as well as its NVIDIA DGX-2

experience, and existing certifications in NVIDIA DGX deep learning and

NVIDIA Tesla high-performance computing.

The company employs more than 200 dedicated data scientists, data

infrastructure consultants, architects, and big data and AI specialists

focused on strategy and software development, providing extensive

resources for clients pursuing AI and HPC projects. An additional 800

Insight compute, storage, networking and data protection experts can

define and deploy infrastructure that supports the extreme demands of

GPU-accelerated installations, with another 700 application-development

architects and consultants available to assist clients with their

overall digital

transformation efforts.

“The NVIDIA DGX-2 is the gold standard in enterprise AI with unmatched

compute power that pushes the outer limits of deep learning research and

computing,” said Craig Weinstein, vice president, Americas Partner

Organization, NVIDIA. “Advanced Technology Partners like Insight are in

the vanguard of technology professionals who can help enterprise clients

leverage our platform to uncover critical business insights otherwise

buried in petabytes of customer data.”

More information is available at www.insight.com

or by calling 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.

empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology

Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a

Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data

Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain

Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage

their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and

design to implementation and management, our 6,600+ employees help

clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

Discover more at www.insight.com.

Contacts

Cheryl Scholz

Insight Enterprises

Cloud + Data Center

Transformation Division

Tel. (952) 279-4829

Email: cheryl.scholz@insight.com

Jim Capalbo

Jill Schmidt PR

Tel. (224) 661-3380

Email:

jim@jillschmidtpr.com

