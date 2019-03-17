Insight melds its AI, data management expertise with the power of
NVIDIA GPU platform to help clients rapidly deploy and scale
deep-learning initiatives
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 global systems
integrator for organizations of all sizes, today announced that it has
been recognized as an NVIDIA Advanced Technology Partner. The
designation certifies Insight’s ability to assist clients in
implementing artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing
(HPC) and other GPU-accelerated initiatives tapping into the power of
NVIDIA DGX-2, the first 2-petaFLOPS AI system delivering the power of a
data center in a single-server form factor.
Insight is the first NVIDIA partner in North/Latin America with an
in-house NVIDIA DGX-2 system for client proof of concept, validation and
testing of these projects. It also has the ability to demonstrate a
fully integrated GPU-accelerated stack with products from multiple
storage and software vendors.
Insight clients in multiple industries are using these assets to test
and accelerate time to market for an array of processing-intensive
solutions. A healthcare organization is harnessing the power of NVIDIA’s
technology to develop a groundbreaking medical imaging platform, for
example. Other users include a next-generation storage startup, a
government agency, a public research institution and a company working
on autonomous vehicle applications.
“Enterprise-grade AI and HPC have become linchpins in driving strategic
business initiatives, and they present significant deployment challenges
whether implemented in an on-premises, cloud or hybrid environment
because of the massive workloads involved,” said Shawn O’Grady, senior
vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center Transformation,
Insight. “This new NVIDIA partner level validates our ability to design
and deploy GPU-based infrastructures as well as our commitment to
helping clients use deep learning to achieve competitive advantage.”
Insight achieved elite NVIDIA Advanced Technology Partner status because
of its unique combination of Cloud
+ Data Center Transformation and Digital
Innovation solutions and expertise, as well as its NVIDIA DGX-2
experience, and existing certifications in NVIDIA DGX deep learning and
NVIDIA Tesla high-performance computing.
The company employs more than 200 dedicated data scientists, data
infrastructure consultants, architects, and big data and AI specialists
focused on strategy and software development, providing extensive
resources for clients pursuing AI and HPC projects. An additional 800
Insight compute, storage, networking and data protection experts can
define and deploy infrastructure that supports the extreme demands of
GPU-accelerated installations, with another 700 application-development
architects and consultants available to assist clients with their
overall digital
transformation efforts.
“The NVIDIA DGX-2 is the gold standard in enterprise AI with unmatched
compute power that pushes the outer limits of deep learning research and
computing,” said Craig Weinstein, vice president, Americas Partner
Organization, NVIDIA. “Advanced Technology Partners like Insight are in
the vanguard of technology professionals who can help enterprise clients
leverage our platform to uncover critical business insights otherwise
buried in petabytes of customer data.”
