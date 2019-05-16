Company’s expanding innovation, cloud capabilities fuel evolution

into a systems integrator of digital transformation solutions

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global systems integrator of

Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes,

announced today its inclusion in the 2019 Fortune 500 rankings at No.

430. Insight has landed on the Fortune 500 list for nine consecutive

years, following a record jump of 56 spots in 2018, its largest

year-over-year leap in the rankings.

Insight has been on a transformation journey during the last five years,

evolving its business to continue meeting the ever-changing needs of

clients across industries and the globe. The company has invested in new

capabilities through a series of acquisitions and organic growth that

have expanded its traditional role as a direct marketer into a

full-scale Intelligent Technology Solutions™ provider with

differentiated consulting, technology and managed services offerings.

Insight’s strategic alignment to more than 3,500 partners across four

solution areas – Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center

Transformation, Connected Workforce and Supply Chain Optimization – is

designed to bring value to clients looking to run smarter in a dynamic,

tech-centric business environment. The company’s deep technical

expertise spans more than 4,800+ sales and service delivery

professionals, including more than 900 developers, architects, engineers

and consultants within Digital Innovation.

“As today’s companies become more dependent

on data to propel their business, we are focused on creating a

single source of solutions that helps IT leverage the agility of

technology rather than be hindered by its complexities,” said Ken

Lamneck, CEO of Insight. “Since our debut on the Fortune 500 list in

2008, we’ve continued to help organizations navigate the best strategies

to transform their businesses, and our success comes from a profound

understanding of each client’s unique needs.”

Since last year’s rankings, Insight has been recognized for its

excellence in managed services, having been named to the 2019

Managed Service Provider 500 list. The company also landed on Gartner’s

2019 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America,

for a third consecutive year based on its ability to execute and its

completeness of vision.

Insight published its first-ever Corporate

Citizenship Report, emphasizing company values of hunger, heart and

harmony embodied by a commitment to community outreach and sustainably

transforming for the future. The company also is developing edge-based

“smart spaces” solutions designed to help communities and businesses

make intelligent use of real-time data, including Insight

Safe Spaces, an IoT public safety solution being implemented in

Houston schools.

Fortune identifies the nation's 500 largest companies based on a review

of the prior year's total revenue and factors such as profits after

taxes, year-end assets and total stockholders' equity.

A complete listing of the FORTUNE 500 is available at www.fortune.com/500.

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or

call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology

business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes

with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize

the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of

Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected

Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help

clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for

tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management,

our 7,400+ employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations

to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com.

NSIT-M

Contacts

SCOTT WALTERS

Insight Enterprises

TEL. (480) 889-9798

EMAIL:

SCOTT.WALTERS@INSIGHT.COM

ARIEL

KOUVARAS

Sloane & Co.

TEL. (212) 446-1884

EMAIL: AKOUVARAS@SLOANEPR.COM

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles