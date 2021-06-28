Insight Offers Managed Security for Compliance Solution to Manage Microsoft 365 Security Upgrade

In addition to improving and maintaining security postures, the Managed Security for Compliance solution helps businesses maintain compliance with certifications such as ISO 27001 and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). In the coming months, any prime contractor or sub-contractor that works with the U.S. Department of Defense must be CMMC-compliant to compete for new contracts, and Insight’s Managed Security for Compliance solution will help clients reach required benchmarks for security toolsets in their Microsoft 365 environment.

Interactive Process Technology Associates (IPT) turned to Insight to achieve enhanced security standards to gain compliance with the upcoming CMMC regulation changes. IPT, a veteran-owned small business, provides an array of professional services for the U.S. Army, Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force, Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs. While they are experts in their core business, IPT lacked the IT resources needed to meet the strict requirements for CMMC Level 2 certification. Using the combined value of Insight’s Managed Office 365 solution and Managed Security for Compliance, IPT’s Microsoft 365 environment is now aligned with CMMC, and Insight’s managed services have saved the equivalent of almost three full-time employees. Read more about IPT’s success story here.