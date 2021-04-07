Insight Placed in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

“The workforce always has been a company’s most valuable asset, and we’ve seen in the past year how workers’ relationships with their technology really is the lifeblood of a company,” said Mike Gaumond, senior vice president and general manager, Connected Workforce, Insight. “Our philosophy is to help our clients develop a technology strategy that provides the best end-user experience, execute against it and help them maintain it to allow businesses to truly reach and sustain their goals. Our solutions solve for some of today’s biggest issues with an understanding for how they will propel the workforce forward, no matter how or where they might work.”