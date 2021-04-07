Insight Placed in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

Insight emphasizes user experience and service flexibility, as Connected Workforce solutions address virtual support for anywhere workers and evolving IT roles
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has been positioned for a fifth consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America1. Insight believes the recognition validates its client-focused approach and ability to execute a comprehensive portfolio of managed workplace solutions.
Through modern workplace solutions and lifecycle services, Insight helps clients tackle some of the most pressing IT issues caused by dispersed work environments. Insight concentrates on edge-to-cloud strategies that allow clients to quickly stand up mobile, collaborative, and productive workforces, then adapt as needs change. Solutions for the anywhere worker emphasize device flexibility, automation and self-service, elevating work experiences for tech-savvy employees while reducing the strain on IT as traditional service desk support becomes more costly yet ineffective for the everywhere enterprise.
Insight believes Gartner’s 2021 evaluation is based on specific criteria that analyzes solution providers’ abilities to enable digital workplace strategies through sourcing, procurement and vendor management. Gartner defines managed workplace services as a subset of the IT outsourcing market, with a goal to boost employee engagement and agility through a more consumerized work environment, while optimizing costs.
“The workforce always has been a company’s most valuable asset, and we’ve seen in the past year how workers’ relationships with their technology really is the lifeblood of a company,” said Mike Gaumond, senior vice president and general manager, Connected Workforce, Insight. “Our philosophy is to help our clients develop a technology strategy that provides the best end-user experience, execute against it and help them maintain it to allow businesses to truly reach and sustain their goals. Our solutions solve for some of today’s biggest issues with an understanding for how they will propel the workforce forward, no matter how or where they might work.”
Today, Insight is focused on providing capabilities that address three major business shifts:
Anywhere operations: With distributed environments, companies can operate at the same scale and effectiveness across a myriad of roles and responsibilities, but not be limited to a geographical location. A successful anywhere operations strategy should be people-centric and location-independent, giving them access to an even greater talent pool and customer base. In this environment, technology and tools, organizational change management, and infrastructure are integral to building and sustaining a dispersed workforce.
Improving employee experience: The traditional IT service desk is changing for a few reasons – most of the workforce is now tech-savvy, companies that transitioned to work from home are more permanently embracing the hybrid construct of anywhere operations, and virtual support is now fully possible. Insight’s Tech Hub offers virtual self-service to employees with common tech issues. When more complex, Level 2 support is needed, a white-glove approach is available 24/7/365 across three different workplace models:
Virtual – Remote employees can access comprehensive support and enhanced problem solving via a live, one-to-one remote appointment.
Hybrid – Employees who live within commuting distance can access convenient, in-person support, even if they do not visit the office regularly, or keep it virtual.
In-person – In-office employees can access traditional walk-up support in your mission-critical or essential worker locations.
Empowering IT: CIOs are being asked to help propel the business forward. However, to allow in-house IT teams to focus on innovation to drive the business forward, trusted partners are needed to maintain IT infrastructure and manage day-to-day requirements, from initial setup to ongoing management to end-user computing services. This includes but is not limited to:
Device as a Service
End-user support
IT deployment and governance
Managed deployment
Secure cloud applications
Enterprise mobility management
Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.
To read a complimentary copy of Gartner’s research report, please click here. For more information about Insight, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.
