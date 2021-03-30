Insight Public Sector Named as Principal Technology Partner for Cyber Bytes Foundation Advanced Technology Labs

“Technology will transform how government and the public sector at large support our communities and bolster our global leadership. Government agencies and their R&D teams can learn about new technologies and solutions, test proof of concepts, and have access to a deep bench of resources to accelerate deployment and implementation,” said Scott Friedlander, Senior Vice President of Insight Public Sector. “Our partnership with the Cyber Bytes Foundation will help our public agencies and education institutions stay in front of cutting-edge technology to pioneer and advance the adoption of new cyber strategies that preserve U.S. interests and thwart malicious actors.”